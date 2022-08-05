ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNN

Former FBI official shares what struck him about FBI search

Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe reacts to the FBI executing a search warrant at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, as part of an investigation into the handling of presidential documents, including classified documents, that may have been brought to Florida, three people familiar with the situation say.
TheDailyBeast

Russia Launches Iranian Satellite That Will Definitely Not Be Used for Military Reasons

Just three weeks after Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and Russian President Vladimir Putin announced an unholy alliance against the West, a Russian rocket has successfully launched a satellite for Tehran into orbit. After being launched on Tuesday from southern Kazakhstan, the satellite has already begun sending telemetry data to Iran’s space agency, local media reports. Iranian officials have denied that the space tech will be used to support Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, insisting that Iran will have complete control of the satellite “from day one.” They say it will instead be used for scientific research tasks, including monitoring radiation and the environment, as well as being used for agricultural purposes. U.S. officials fear the satellite will not only be a boon to Russia’s war on Ukraine, but will also offer “unprecedented capabilities” for Iran to surveil military targets in Israel and elsewhere.Read it at Reuters
Deadline

United Nations Raises “Grave Concerns” With Iran Over Treatment Of BBC News Journalists

Click here to read the full article. In an unprecedented move, the United Nations has formally raised “grave concerns” with Iranian officials over treatment of BBC News staff operating in the region. The BBC filed a complaint with the UN earlier this year regarding BBC News Persian staffers, which spotlighted online violence against journalists, gendered attacks faced by women and increased financial pressure from an ongoing asset freeze that operates as a “blunt financial sanction.” The UN’s Iran communication, which was delivered in May but has just been published, said it had “raised grave concerns over the continuation of reported harassment and...
