The Braves can’t keep starting Marcell Ozuna
I’ve held out on writing this article for as long as I possibly can, but this probably should have been said weeks ago. The Braves can’t keep starting Marcell Ozuna. For the entire season, the Big Bear has been the worst offensive player in the lineup, which is the last thing that should be expected out of a designated hitter. Ozuna has one job, and he’s been abysmal at it. On the season, he’s hitting just .215 with a .659 OPS. Ozuna is striking out in nearly a quarter of his at-bats and walking just 6% of the time. All of this has led to him accruing an appalling -1.1 WAR.
Brian Snitker’s message to Ian Anderson after demotion from Braves
The Atlanta Braves made the surprising decision to demote Ian Anderson to Triple-A on Sunday. Anderson has struggled throughout the season and with the Braves in a key stretch of the season, they needed to make a move in order to stay within reach of the NL East-leading Mets. Manager Brian Snitker broke the news […] The post Brian Snitker’s message to Ian Anderson after demotion from Braves appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Braves suffer several injuries in loss to the Mets
What could have been a monumental series for the Braves this weekend has quickly turned into disaster. They’ve lost three of the first four games against the Mets, falling 5.5 games back in the division with DeGrom on the mound for the finale. To make matters worse, the Braves also suffered several injuries during Saturday night’s game, beginning with their ace Max Fried, who took a hard tumble while attempting to make a play at the plate.
Braves make Ian Anderson move amid massive struggles
As the Atlanta Braves look to bounce back to two losses against the New York Mets, pitcher Ian Anderson will be heading down to the Triple-A level. The Braves announced the 24-year-old Anderson’s demotion amid several moves. Guillermo Heredia will join Anderson on the Gwinnett Stripers while pitcher Huascar Ynoa and catcher Chadwick Tromp will […] The post Braves make Ian Anderson move amid massive struggles appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Updates on Ian Anderson and Travis d’Arnaud
This weekend went about as poorly as possible for the Braves. Not only did they lose four of five games, falling 6.5 games back in the division, but they also suffered a couple of injuries and Ian Anderson once again looked like a shell of the pitcher he has been over the last two seasons. Atlanta will need Anderson to bounce back if they want to repeat as champions, and they’ll also need Travis d’Arnaud to make a full recovery from the right leg injury he suffered when attempting to tag Pete Alonso on a bang-bang play at the plate.
Braves could be without Travis d’Arnaud for a while
In Saturday’s night game of a doubleheader, multiple Braves went down with injuries. Atlanta saw Max Fried , Jackson Stephens, and Travis d’Arnaud all suffer different severity of injuries, with d’Arnaud’s being the most concerning. X-rays came back negative, but reports surfaced that the veteran catcher is in a walking boot today.
