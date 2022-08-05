Read on littleapplepost.com
Topeka murder suspects make first court appearance
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Two people connected to a Topeka motel murder made their first appearance in court, on Monday morning. Both Andre Quinton and Cassie Holden faced a judge in Shawnee County Court. They were arrested in connection to a murder that took place on Aug. 5 at the Traveler’s Inn in Topeka. Topeka Police […]
Inmate killed at Lansing prison
A registered sex offender died at Lansing Correctional Facility and his death is being investigated as a homicide. Fred Patterson III died Sunday. The apparent cause of death is homicide, pending the results of an autopsy. Patterson, 56, violated his parole and was placed in Lansing in May. His offenses...
Prisoner killed Sunday at Kansas correctional facility, KDOC reports
The death of a prisoner at Lansing Correctional Facility is being investigated as a homicide, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections. Fred Patterson III, 56, was killed Sunday at the eastern Kansas prison, according to the department. The “apparent” cause of death is homicide, KDOC said in a news...
Police arrest wanted Kansas man for alleged theft
ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man on new charges after an arrest. On Saturday, police arrested 44-year-old Nichlos W. Norton of Atchison on a Jackson County Kansas warrant for theft, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. In May, Norton was arrested on requested charges of driving...
Police ask for help to locate Kansas shooting suspect
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting and asking the public for help to locate a person of interest. Just before 11p.m. August 4, 2022, police were dispatched to St. Francis Hospital in Topeka in response to the report of an individual who had arrived suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound, according to Police Lt. Edward Stanley.
Pedestrian killed in crash on I-70
A pedestrian was killed Sunday night on Interstate 70 in Wyandotte County.
Inmate dies at Lansing Correctional Facility, homicide cited as cause
An inmate at Lansing Correctional Facility was reported dead on Sunday, Aug. 7. The facility reports the “apparent cause” of Fred Patterson III’s death was homicide.
Riley County Arrest Report August 6
The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NATHANIEL AVERY BUSBY, 28, Manhattan, Failure to appear; Bond $770; Busby was released to the Geary County Sheriff's Office on a Junction City Municipal Court warrant for Failure to Appear.
Sheriff: Kan. man tried to hide stolen skid-steer loader
JACKSON COUNTY– Law enforcement authorities investigating the theft of a Volvo skid-steer loader in early morning hours of July 21 have a suspect in custody. Just before 6a.m. Thursday, deputies and detectives started their investigation into the reported theft of the loader taken from a business in Holton, according to Sheriff Tim Morse.
Police make arrest in ‘Value Them Both’ church vandalism
DOUGLAS COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating vandalism that included political messages the day before election day at two churches in Lawrence including Victory Bible Church in the 1900 Block of Massachusetts Street have made an arrest. According to a social media report from the Lawrence Police Department, investigators worked...
Five arrested on meth, marijuana charges after SE Topeka search warrant
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Five people were arrested on drug charges after a search warrant in Southeast Topeka on Friday. The Topeka Police Department says on Friday, Aug. 5, members of the Narcotics Unit and the Shawnee Co. Drug Task Force served a search warrant in the 300 block of SE Pinecrest Dr. related to an ongoing investigation.
FBI Fugitive task force makes arrest in Kansas gas station killing
JOHNSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal shooting in Overland Park on Sunday have a suspect identified as 24-year-old Zarrell Finley of Kansas City in custody. Just before 4:30p.m. July 31, police responded to report of a shooting at a gas station in the 8600 Block of College...
Teenager injured in e-scooter crash, Sunday morning, in MHK
MANHATTAN - Around 6:15 am on Sunday, August 7th, Riley County Police Department, with assistance from Riley County EMS and the Manhattan Fire Department; responded to the 3500 block of Hudson Circle on the report of a e-scooter crash. When crews arrived on the scene they located 18-year old Dayana...
Man dies after struck by van door on Kan. Turnpike
WYANDOTTE COUNTY—One person died in an accident just before 6:30p.m. Sunday in Wyandotte County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2018 Honda Civic driven by Andrea Lopez, 20, Topeka, was eastbound on the Kansas Turnpike just before the I-635 exit in the left lane. The Honda struck the right...
1 murdered in Topeka shooting
TOPEKA (KSNT) – One person is dead following a shooting in Topeka on Friday. The Topeka Police Department reported that at 3:05 p.m. on Aug. 5 at the Traveler’s Inn at 3846 SW Topeka Boulevard their officers responded to a shooting. A victim was found at the scene suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim […]
Carbondale officer assaulted during domestic battery call
CARBONDALE (KSNT) – Two people were taken into custody by the Carbondale Police Department during a domestic battery call on Monday. According to the CPD, officers and Osage County EMS were sent to the 500 bock of North 4th Street on Monday, Aug. 1, on reports of domestic battery. Upon arrival, the officers contacted the […]
Deadly motorcycle crash kills 63-year-old in Shawnee County
SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – A deadly motorcycle crash in Shawnee County has taken the life of a 63-year-old man from Topeka. Larry D. Miller, 63, of Topeka, was killed Saturday night on Highway 40 at 10:24 p.m. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2015 BMW, being driven by a 16-year-old female, was going eastbound […]
RCPD looking for teen wanted for aggravated robbery, assault
MANHATTAN _ The Riley County Police Department is searching for 18-year old Malachi Fielder of Manhattan. Fielder has a warrant out for his arrest in connection with a July 28th aggravated robbery in Manhattan, charges on the warrant include: aggravated robbery, aggravated assault and criminal discharge of a firearm. On...
Topeka man arrested, deputies find stolen skid-loader, trailer on a remote part of property
JACKSON COUNTY (KSNT) – A Topeka man is behind bars after being arrested by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office for taking a Volvo skid-steer loader and using a stolen trailer to do so. Brian Ray Stevenson, 50, was arrested by Jackson County deputies following an investigation that led them to the skid-loader on Butler Road […]
