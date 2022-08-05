ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osage County, KS

KSNT News

Topeka murder suspects make first court appearance

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Two people connected to a Topeka motel murder made their first appearance in court, on Monday morning. Both Andre Quinton and Cassie Holden faced a judge in Shawnee County Court. They were arrested in connection to a murder that took place on Aug. 5 at the Traveler’s Inn in Topeka. Topeka Police […]
TOPEKA, KS
KAKE TV

Inmate killed at Lansing prison

A registered sex offender died at Lansing Correctional Facility and his death is being investigated as a homicide. Fred Patterson III died Sunday. The apparent cause of death is homicide, pending the results of an autopsy. Patterson, 56, violated his parole and was placed in Lansing in May. His offenses...
LANSING, KS
Wichita Eagle

Prisoner killed Sunday at Kansas correctional facility, KDOC reports

The death of a prisoner at Lansing Correctional Facility is being investigated as a homicide, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections. Fred Patterson III, 56, was killed Sunday at the eastern Kansas prison, according to the department. The “apparent” cause of death is homicide, KDOC said in a news...
St. Joseph Post

Police arrest wanted Kansas man for alleged theft

ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man on new charges after an arrest. On Saturday, police arrested 44-year-old Nichlos W. Norton of Atchison on a Jackson County Kansas warrant for theft, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. In May, Norton was arrested on requested charges of driving...
ATCHISON, KS
Hays Post

Police ask for help to locate Kansas shooting suspect

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting and asking the public for help to locate a person of interest. Just before 11p.m. August 4, 2022, police were dispatched to St. Francis Hospital in Topeka in response to the report of an individual who had arrived suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound, according to Police Lt. Edward Stanley.
TOPEKA, KS
Little Apple Post

Riley County Arrest Report August 6

The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NATHANIEL AVERY BUSBY, 28, Manhattan, Failure to appear; Bond $770; Busby was released to the Geary County Sheriff's Office on a Junction City Municipal Court warrant for Failure to Appear.
RILEY COUNTY, KS
Little Apple Post

Sheriff: Kan. man tried to hide stolen skid-steer loader

JACKSON COUNTY– Law enforcement authorities investigating the theft of a Volvo skid-steer loader in early morning hours of July 21 have a suspect in custody. Just before 6a.m. Thursday, deputies and detectives started their investigation into the reported theft of the loader taken from a business in Holton, according to Sheriff Tim Morse.
HOLTON, KS
Little Apple Post

Police make arrest in ‘Value Them Both’ church vandalism

DOUGLAS COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating vandalism that included political messages the day before election day at two churches in Lawrence including Victory Bible Church in the 1900 Block of Massachusetts Street have made an arrest. According to a social media report from the Lawrence Police Department, investigators worked...
LAWRENCE, KS
WIBW

Five arrested on meth, marijuana charges after SE Topeka search warrant

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Five people were arrested on drug charges after a search warrant in Southeast Topeka on Friday. The Topeka Police Department says on Friday, Aug. 5, members of the Narcotics Unit and the Shawnee Co. Drug Task Force served a search warrant in the 300 block of SE Pinecrest Dr. related to an ongoing investigation.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

1 murdered in Topeka shooting

TOPEKA (KSNT) – One person is dead following a shooting in Topeka on Friday. The Topeka Police Department reported that at 3:05 p.m. on Aug. 5 at the Traveler’s Inn at 3846 SW Topeka Boulevard their officers responded to a shooting. A victim was found at the scene suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim […]
KSNT News

Carbondale officer assaulted during domestic battery call

CARBONDALE (KSNT) – Two people were taken into custody by the Carbondale Police Department during a domestic battery call on Monday. According to the CPD, officers and Osage County EMS were sent to the 500 bock of North 4th Street on Monday, Aug. 1, on reports of domestic battery. Upon arrival, the officers contacted the […]
CARBONDALE, KS
