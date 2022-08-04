ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Boston subway line that caught fire last month will shut down for 30 days to undergo repairs

By Amanda Musa, Tina Burnside
CNN
CNN
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.cnn.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nbcboston.com

Woman Hit by MBTA Train in Weymouth

Police said a woman was hit by a train in Weymouth, Massachusetts Sunday around 9 p.m. First aid was performed at the intersection of Pond and Hollis streets where the woman was hit, and she was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, according to authorities. Her condition was not immediately known.
WEYMOUTH, MA
whdh.com

Boston to hold Open Streets event Saturday

BOSTON (WHDH) - The City of Boston will host its second Open Streets event on Roxbury’s Blue Hill Avenue. The event will take place Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. between Dudley Street and Warren Street, and events onsite will include local musicians and poets, a roller rink with a live band, Caribbean food trucks and more.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boston, MA
Traffic
Local
Massachusetts Government
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
Medford, MA
Traffic
Somerville, MA
Traffic
Boston, MA
Government
City
Somerville, MA
Somerville, MA
Government
Local
Massachusetts Traffic
City
Medford, MA
Medford, MA
Government
WCVB

Bear caught on camera roaming through North Shore neighborhood

DANVERS, Mass. — Danvers residents are being asked to take precautions after a bear was spotted in the Massachusetts town on Sunday. A Danvers resident shared video from her Ring video camera that showed a black bear roaming across her driveway Sunday morning. The bear ended up scaling a short stone wall before moseying along.
DANVERS, MA
Boston

Man dies while rowing on Merrimack River in N.H.

The incident occurred Saturday morning. A man died Saturday morning while rowing on the Merrimack River in Hooksett, New Hampshire, state police said. The man, who has not been publicly identified, “was rowing a scull with others nearby when he stopped and collapsed into the water” around 10 a.m., according to police.
HOOKSETT, NH
Boston

Black bear spotted in Danvers neighborhood

Residents were alerted of a bear sighting in the area of Centre Street. A black bear was spotted roaming the North Shore neighborhood of Danvers Sunday morning. Residents were alerted of a bear sighting in the area of Centre Street. In a video obtained by WCVB, the bear crosses a residential driveway before scaling a small stone wall into another property.
DANVERS, MA
universalhub.com

Baby wheel in Dorchester Bay

You really need spell checking and proof reading before you post. Seriously multiple articles has had many errors in simple spelling, like the article about the baby wheel, it's whale, just look before you settle for what it say and you might have a chance at writing articles that people read for news, rather than to make fun of you.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Subway#Wellington Station#Mbta
liveboston617.org

Shooters on Scooters Have Rolling Shootout in Dorchester Overnight

Early on Monday, at approximately 12:05 am, Boston Police Officers from District B-3 responded to a ShotSpotter activation for 7 rounds on Norwell Street in Dorchester. Officers quickly arrived to the scene and located multiple spent shell casings in the street. Soon after finding the casings, a call came in for a car that was shot just a few streets over.
BOSTON, MA
thisweekinworcester.com

Sunset in the City Rooftop Party in Downtown Worcester Canceled

WORCESTER - Pulse Magazine’s annual Sunset in the City rooftop party is canceled. The party was scheduled for Aug. 13 on the roof of the Pearl Elm garage on Pearl Street. Pulse Magazine emailed subscribers on Saturday announcing the cancelation and citing a “lack of staff in the hospitality industry and supply chain issues” as the reason they canceled the party.
WORCESTER, MA
nbcboston.com

Double Stabbing Reported Overnight in Boston

Two men were stabbed overnight in Boston's Mission Hill neighborhood. Police said two men took themselves to two different hospitals around 2:30 a.m. Saturday. The first man had serious injuries from a single stab wound, and the second had non-life-threatening injuries. Both stabbings occurred in the same area on Shepherd...
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Rail Transport
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
nbcboston.com

Pickup Truck in Hanover, Mass. Drives Off Road and into Woods

A truck in Hanover, Massachusetts drove off the road and into a wooded area Saturday afternoon, according to officials. The accident was bad enough that the driver of the pickup truck was taken to the hospital. The truck was badly damaged, and required a crane to have it lifted out of a ditch in the woods, said officials.
HANOVER, MA
MassLive.com

22-year-old Massachusetts man John ‘Jack’ Murphy dies, struck by lightning hiking in Wyoming

A 22-year-old Boston man who was killed by a lightning strike while hiking in Wyoming last week was identified by his family. John “Jack” Murphy was on a Wilderness First Responder expedition in the Absaroka Mountains in the northwestern part of the state with the National Outdoor Leadership School when he was struck on Aug. 2, according to the school. He went into cardiac arrest and died at the scene.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Arrest made in Nashua, NH murder

NASHUA, N.H. — Police have arrested a man in connection with a woman’s murder in Nashua, N.H. Miguel Ramirez, 30, has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of 34-year-old Julie Graichen, the N.H. Attorney General’s office said. Graichen was found dead in an apartment on...
NASHUA, NH
fallriverreporter.com

22-year-old Massachusetts woman killed in motorcycle crash on Route 95

A local woman has been killed after a weekend motorcycle crash. According to Rhode Island State Police, at approximately 11:45 p.m. on Saturday, Troopers from the Lincoln Woods Barracks, along with members from the Providence Fire Department, responded to a crash involving a motorcycle on Route 95 North in the City of Providence.
PROVIDENCE, RI
CBS News

Bruce Schwoegler, longtime WBZ-TV meteorologist, dies at 80

BOSTON - Former WBZ-TV meteorologist Bruce Schwoegler died Thursday at the age of 80. Schwoegler worked at the station for 33 years. A Navy veteran, author and teacher, Schwoegler had a knack for making complicated weather events simple with the help of his vibrant laugh. Schwoegler was at WBZ for...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police provide update on Pomeranian abandoned in crate

DEDHAM, Mass. — Police are providing an update on the Pomeranian who was left abandoned in a crate on July 23rd. Dedham Police say they named the dog “Buzz” because he was found on Bussey Street. He is in the care of the Animal Rescue League of Boston (ARL), where he received a comprehensive veterinary exam and vaccines, according to authorities.
DEDHAM, MA
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
160K+
Post
897M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy