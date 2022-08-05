Local author brings adventure to August First Friday with relaunch of Zany Zia's children's book series

Aggie Park is scheduled to open Sept. 2 and officials from Texas A&M’s Association of Former Students say the park will be “usable and ready to go.”. “The park will probably be 100% done, but there will be a punch list of things we need to fine tune,” said Marty Holmes, vice president of The Association of Former Students who has overseen the development of Aggie Park. “Maybe a plant died, maybe this valve is in the wrong place, or we need some kind of something else, a brick doesn’t look right, whatever. There will be a lot of punch list kind of things, even after Sept. 2, but it’ll be pretty much done.”

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO