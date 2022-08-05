Local author brings adventure to August First Friday with relaunch of Zany Zia's children's book series

Read on theeagle.com
Dwight Baker writes book of devotionals
Dwight C. Baker, who inspired the community when he walked — with leg braces and on crutches — from Bryan-College Station to Houston, a distance of 90 miles, has published a book of devotionals he wrote as a teenager. Now 58, Baker was born with spina bifida. He...
Brazos Valley Fair & Rodeo announces 2022 performance lineup
The Brazos Valley Fair & Rodeo announced its 2022 performance lineup on Monday. The event will be Oct. 15-23 at the Brazos County Expo. Fair performances kick off on Oct. 21 with a concert from country music artist Aaron Watson. Country artist Mark Chesnutt will perform on Oct. 22. The fair will conclude on Oct. 23 with performances by norteño bands Los Ligaditos and Los Viejones De Linares.
FishTales Reel Life Adventure Fort Boggy State Park
I had a lake survey to do up near Fairfield and after completing the survey I headed home. I stopped for fuel & lunch in Buffalo at the Pharm Steakhouse and then took old highway 75 south towards home. Just a little south of Centerville is a little lake in the Fort Boggy State Park which I like to fish. The cloud cover and chance of rain had the temperature under a 100 degrees so I stopped in for a little fishing and nature hike. After sweating my tail off I hit the road on down to Leona and stopped in at the drug store.. What a treat that was!
I Heart Bryan opens Teacher Closet in Bryan for those in need of classroom supplies
Teachers from all over the Brazos Valley attended the grand opening of Teacher Closet, an I Heart Bryan initiative, to collect donated supplies for their classrooms on Monday night at Morning Star Storage in Bryan. Alicia Carter, a Pre-K teacher at Kemp-Carver Elementary School, was one of the many teachers...
Unfair to ticket people eating lunch in CS
I am a big supporter of Texas A&M. My son is a sophomore. I will end up spending in the range of $100,000 for his education. On July 19, at 3 .pm., we went to the Dixie Chicken for lunch, parking in the lot next to it. When we came out, 10 cars including ours had tickets. These tickets are $58 each for parking violation.
Bryan-College Station neighbors: Obituaries for August 9
Read through the obituaries published today in Bryan-College Station Eagle.
CSHS' Sloan selected to Boys Nation
Cole Sloan, an incoming senior at College Station High School, was selected as one of two Texas senators for the American Legion Boys Nation in the Washington, D.C. area, July 22-29. Boys Nation is an annual American Legion program that includes civic training, leadership development and a focus on Americanism.
Getting a new handle on the garbage
We had a pleasant surprise. The trash-can-handle fairy visited us!. Recently, when I went out to pull our trash can to the street, I found it had a new handle. This new handle replaced the chain my husband had engineered a couple of months earlier, after the original 20-year-old handle broke due to rusting.
Franklin’s Campbell, former Aggie hoops coach Rapp in the lead
Franklin’s Olivia Campbell and former Texas A&M women’s basketball coach Cherri Rapp shot a 6-over-par 78 for a first-round lead in the second flight of the Texas Women’s Four-Ball Championships at Riverbend Country Club in Sugar Land on Monday. Campbell and Rapp have a five-stroke lead on...
Johnson named A&M Lettermen’s Association’s Lifetime Award winner
Davey Johnson, who lettered in both baseball and football at Texas A&M, was named the Lettermen’s Association’s recipient of the 2022 Lifetime Achievement Award. Johnson played two years of baseball at A&M before signing a professional contract. The second baseman played from 1965-78 with the Chicago Cubs, Philadelphia, Atlanta and Baltimore. He hit 136 homers, including 43 in 1973 for Atlanta. He won a pair of World Series with Baltimore in 1966 and 1970. Johnson then managed from 1984-2013 for the New York Mets, Cincinnati, Baltimore, Los Angeles Dodgers and Washington. He was 1,372-1,071, winning the 1986 World Series with the Mets.
Aggie Park on schedule for Sept. 2 opening
Aggie Park is scheduled to open Sept. 2 and officials from Texas A&M’s Association of Former Students say the park will be “usable and ready to go.”. “The park will probably be 100% done, but there will be a punch list of things we need to fine tune,” said Marty Holmes, vice president of The Association of Former Students who has overseen the development of Aggie Park. “Maybe a plant died, maybe this valve is in the wrong place, or we need some kind of something else, a brick doesn’t look right, whatever. There will be a lot of punch list kind of things, even after Sept. 2, but it’ll be pretty much done.”
Fall Camp Media Day: Layden Robinson
Texas A&M football offensive lineman Layden Robinson meets the press during the Aggies' annual Fall Camp Media Day. (8.7.22) Fall camp coverage is brought to you by Academy Sports + Outdoors. Visit 12thman.com/fallcamp.
Fall Camp Media Day: Nik Constantinou
Texas A&M football punter Nik Constantinou meets the press during the Aggies' annual Fall Camp Media Day. (8.7.22) Fall camp coverage is brought to you by Academy Sports + Outdoors. Visit 12thman.com/fallcamp.
Fall Camp Media Day: DJ Durkin
Texas A&M football defensive coordinator DJ Durkin meets the press during the Aggies' annual Fall Camp Media Day. (8.7.22) Fall camp coverage is brought to you by Academy Sports + Outdoors. Visit 12thman.com/fallcamp.
Texas A&M Fall Camp Media Day
Watch as Jimbo Fisher, assistant coaches and select players address the press at Texas A&M's annual Fall Camp Media Day live from the Kyle Field Media Center. (air date 8.7.22) Fall camp coverage is presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors. Visit 12thman.com/fallcamp.
Fall Camp Media Day: Edgerrin Cooper
Texas A&M football linebacker Edgerrin Cooper meets the press during the Aggies' annual Fall Camp Media Day. (8.7.22) Fall camp coverage is brought to you by Academy Sports + Outdoors. Visit 12thman.com/fallcamp.
Fall Camp Media Day: Jimbo Fisher
Texas A&M football head coach Jimbo Fisher meets the press during the Aggies' annual Fall Camp Media Day. (8.7.22) Fall camp coverage is brought to you by Academy Sports + Outdoors. Visit 12thman.com/fallcamp.
Texas A&M football program lands 310-pound OT
Naquil Betrand, a three-star offensive tackle from Philadelphia, pledged to Texas A&M on Saturday via social media. The 6-foot-7, 310-pound Betrand had made official visits to Auburn, Kentucky, A&M and Syracuse, according to Syracuse.com. He also considered Georgia and Penn State. Betrand, who committed to Colorado in March, will attend...
A&M Consolidated receives its Texas Football magazine, which ranks Tigers seventh in 5A-I
The A&M Consolidated football team helped kick off the season with a fundraiser dinner Saturday night put on by the Tiger Club, which supports the school’s extracurricular activities. The highlight was the football players and coaches receiving their commemorative copies of this year’s Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine.
College Station City Council discusses 2022 bond election projects
Members of the College Station City Council further discussed potentially holding a bond election in November during a meeting last month at City Hall. City Manager Bryan Woods said after reviewing 33 proposed projects from the city’s Citizen Bond Advisory Committee, city staff narrowed it down to 21 projects that are projected to total $92,400,000. No action was taken at the July 28 meeting.
