This Grizzles-Pacers Trade Sends Myles Turner To Memphis

Ja Morant Makes Huge Announcement On Friday
On Friday, Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant made an announcement on Twitter. The Grizzlies lost in the second-round of the NBA Playoffs this past season to the Golden State Warriors.
Bill Russell's 66-year-old University of San Francisco high jump record may never be broken
Russell was once one of the best high jumpers in the world.
Carmelo Anthony And Dwight Howard? This Team Should Sign Both
Carmelo Anthony and Dwight Howard are still free agents on August 5. I believe that the New York Knicks should sign both former All-Stars. Both played on the Los Angeles Lakers last season.
NBA's Iman Shumpert Arrested For Felony Weed Possession At Dallas Airport
NBA player Iman Shumpert was arrested for having a "sizeable" amount of marijuana in his backpack at the Dallas/Fort Worth Airport on Saturday ... TMZ Sports has learned. According to the police report, officers responded to a potential drug violation call around 2:40 PM ... after TSA screeners found a plastic bag filled with a "green leafy substance" in Shumpert's bag, which he admitted was weed.
Jamal Crawford: 'I would've played even longer if I knew the stuff I know now'
Jamal Crawford, a three-time winner of NBA Sixth Man of the Year, played 20 professional seasons before officially announcing his retirement. During a recent segment on his show, Jalen Rose argued that Crawford deserves to be in the Basketball Hall of Fame. Rose and former NBA player Matt Barnes both included Crawford as one of the top 5 ball-handlers of all time.
This Bold Trade Sends Lakers’ Anthony Davis To Bulls
Ask yourself this question: if you were an NBA superstar, would you want to play in front of your hometown crowd?. The instinctual answer may be yes for most. It’s easy to envision yourself performing in front of family and friends. Furthermore, even the strangers in the audience will love you a little more as a hometown hero.
Another five-star Duke commit announces transfer
Montverde Academy (Fla.) has recently been kind to the Duke basketball recruiters, producing former one-and-done star RJ Barrett and projected one-and-done freshman Dariq Whitehead. RELATED: Projected stat leaders for 2022-23 Blue Devils Now, five-star 2023 Duke pledge Sean Stewart is heading to ...
NBA Fans Debate If Michael Jordan Should Pay $202.5M To LaMelo Ball: "That Would Be Massive Overpay, No Way He Worth That Much"
The Charlotte Hornets have been one of the most exciting teams to watch over the last two seasons. With a high-flying forward, Miles Bridges, accompanied by a shifty and talented playmaker like LaMelo Ball, the Hornets might not be the best team on paper but often are the most entertaining.
This Knicks-Mavericks Trade Sends Julius Randle To Dallas
Every Batman needs a Robin. We guess. On the other hand, most of the best Batman movies don’t feature a Robin character at all. Let’s start over. Every top NBA player needs a co-star. Granted, we’ve seen one-star teams have a degree of success in the past, but...
The 76ers traded Ben Simmons months ago and Doc Rivers is still deflecting blame for chasing him out
The bridge between Ben Simmons and the 76ers is completely burned down and will (probably) never be rebuilt. We know that. It’s been that way ever since he showed up to practice with Philly last year. But that hasn’t stopped anyone from continuously revisiting the ground it once stood...
Report: Lakers discussed joining 3-team proposal that involved Mitchell to Knicks, Westbrook to Jazz and key veterans to L.A.
The Los Angeles Lakers are trying their best to revitalize their roster ahead of the 2022-23 regular season. While the Lakers haven’t had any luck finding a new home for former MVP Russell Westbrook, they’ve seemingly made quite an effort to move the guard. According to Michael Scotto...
Dick Vitale Has 1 Non-Conference Game In Mind For Kentucky
Dick Vitale wants Kentucky to add one of the best Big Ten basketball programs to its non-conference schedule. The ESPN college basketball commentator is calling for Kentucky to take on Indiana after the two schools used to play all the time over the years. "This is a quality pre-conf. matchup...
NBA Executive Says The Cleveland Cavaliers Could Land Both LeBron And Bronny James
LeBron James signing with the Los Angeles Lakers instantly transformed the Lakers' fortune. Signing with the team all the way back in 2018, the Lakers went from being a lottery team to a championship contender in a year. Not only that, LBJ even led the team all the way to...
Golden State Warriors' 2023 Title Odds Revealed
The Warriors have good odds to repeat next season
Lakers could trade for yet another Klutch Sports client?
Rich Paul the absolute madman may be at it again. Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reports this week that the Los Angeles Lakers have interest in possibly trading for New York Knicks forward Cam Reddish. A lottery pick in 2019, Reddish is represented by Klutch Sports, the same agency that also represents many other Lakers players.
Stephen Curry responds to Mike James calling him “one dimensional”
Stephen Curry — four NBA championships, two MVPs, Finals MVP, greatest shooter the game has ever seen — is one-dimensional. At least sometimes, according to former NBA player Mike James, who currently plays for Monaco in the French league. James went on the “Players Choice: We are not the same” podcast and, while not exactly ripping Curry, did take a shot at him when asked to pick his top five players in the game. As his five, James chose his close friend Kevin Durant, then rounded out the team with LeBron James, Joel Embiid, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Luka Doncic. That left off Curry and Nikola Jokic. When asked about no Curry, James said:
Photo of incredibly slim Luka Doncic goes viral
It is safe to say that Luka Doncic is no longer built like a 7-Eleven employee. A photo of the Dallas Mavericks star Doncic looking stunningly slim while recently on vacation went viral this week. Doncic posed for a picture with a fan and appeared far skinnier than we have become accustomed to.
Randle for Russ? A Lakers-Knicks Trade Could Shake Up The NBA
As the Lakers growing increasingly wary of Russell Westbrook's contract, the Knicks might be able to help.
What If The Lakers Signed This Former Superstar?
Blake Griffin still remains a free agent on August 6. He played for the Brooklyn Nets last season, and I think the Los Angeles Lakers should consider signing him. The best years of his career came playing for the Los Angeles Clippers.
Opinion: A Blockbuster Russell Westbrook Trade To This Team Would Win An NBA Championship
I believe that the Brooklyn Nets should trade for Los Angeles Lakers star Russell Westbrook.
NBA Analysis Network provides news & analysis about all 30 teams in the NBA.
