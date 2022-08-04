ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

This Grizzles-Pacers Trade Sends Myles Turner To Memphis

By James Piercey
NBA Analysis Network
NBA Analysis Network
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on nbaanalysis.net

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TMZ.com

NBA's Iman Shumpert Arrested For Felony Weed Possession At Dallas Airport

NBA player Iman Shumpert was arrested for having a "sizeable" amount of marijuana in his backpack at the Dallas/Fort Worth Airport on Saturday ... TMZ Sports has learned. According to the police report, officers responded to a potential drug violation call around 2:40 PM ... after TSA screeners found a plastic bag filled with a "green leafy substance" in Shumpert's bag, which he admitted was weed.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Memphis, TN
Basketball
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Memphis, TN
Local
Tennessee Basketball
Memphis, TN
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jamal Crawford: 'I would've played even longer if I knew the stuff I know now'

Jamal Crawford, a three-time winner of NBA Sixth Man of the Year, played 20 professional seasons before officially announcing his retirement. During a recent segment on his show, Jalen Rose argued that Crawford deserves to be in the Basketball Hall of Fame. Rose and former NBA player Matt Barnes both included Crawford as one of the top 5 ball-handlers of all time.
SEATTLE, WA
BlueDevilCountry

Another five-star Duke commit announces transfer

Montverde Academy (Fla.) has recently been kind to the Duke basketball recruiters, producing former one-and-done star RJ Barrett and projected one-and-done freshman Dariq Whitehead. RELATED: Projected stat leaders for 2022-23 Blue Devils Now, five-star 2023 Duke pledge Sean Stewart is heading to ...
DURHAM, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Myles Turner
Person
Jaren Jackson Jr.
The Spun

Dick Vitale Has 1 Non-Conference Game In Mind For Kentucky

Dick Vitale wants Kentucky to add one of the best Big Ten basketball programs to its non-conference schedule. The ESPN college basketball commentator is calling for Kentucky to take on Indiana after the two schools used to play all the time over the years. "This is a quality pre-conf. matchup...
LEXINGTON, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Memphis Grizzlies#Nba News#Will Indiana Pacers
NBC Sports

Stephen Curry responds to Mike James calling him “one dimensional”

Stephen Curry — four NBA championships, two MVPs, Finals MVP, greatest shooter the game has ever seen — is one-dimensional. At least sometimes, according to former NBA player Mike James, who currently plays for Monaco in the French league. James went on the “Players Choice: We are not the same” podcast and, while not exactly ripping Curry, did take a shot at him when asked to pick his top five players in the game. As his five, James chose his close friend Kevin Durant, then rounded out the team with LeBron James, Joel Embiid, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Luka Doncic. That left off Curry and Nikola Jokic. When asked about no Curry, James said:
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Indiana Pacers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
NewsBreak
Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Photo of incredibly slim Luka Doncic goes viral

It is safe to say that Luka Doncic is no longer built like a 7-Eleven employee. A photo of the Dallas Mavericks star Doncic looking stunningly slim while recently on vacation went viral this week. Doncic posed for a picture with a fan and appeared far skinnier than we have become accustomed to.
DALLAS, TX
NBA Analysis Network

NBA Analysis Network

Dallas, TX
21K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

NBA Analysis Network provides news & analysis about all 30 teams in the NBA.

 https://NBAAnalysis.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy