ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

John Calipari threw a fit upon learning a home-and-home with Gonzaga means actually playing at Gonzaga

By Cole Huff
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kxc9N_0h5RIVEc00

Question for all of my college basketball fans: is it really a home-and-home series if one team doesn’t actually get to play at home? Well, thanks to John Calipari, we’re about to stretch the terminology.

The upcoming home-and-home between Kentucky and Gonzaga, which begins during the 2022-23 college basketball season, will see the Zags host the Wildcats on November 20.

But the game won’t be held at McCarthy Athletic Center, Gonzaga’s 6,000-seat, on-campus arena otherwise known as “The Kennel”. Instead, the November matchup between national championship contenders will be held at the 13,000-seat Spokane Arena.

For the lamest of reasons.

So it appears as though Coach Cal does not want the home team Gonzaga Bulldogs to have…a home-court advantage.

Strange.

No. 5 Texas didn’t have any complaints about playing at The Kennel last year. Neither did Texas A&M in 2018 or No. 25 Creighton the year before that. Then again, all of those teams lost to the Zags so maybe they should’ve thrown a fit, too.

Anyways, we’re a little more than three months away from the game, so perhaps some things change along the way. Everyone who isn’t a Kentucky fan would much rather see the school try to get the job done at The Kennel, one of college basketball’s toughest places to play and an amazing environment.

Surely this won’t provide any extra motivation for the fans to get even rowdier in Spokane in the meantime.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
aseaofblue.com

Naquil Betrand picks Texas A&M over Kentucky

The men’s basketball program has been on a recruiting tear, earning a trio of 5-star commitments in just over a month, but the football program has been on a tear of their own. In the month of July alone, six high school football prospects pledged their allegiance to the...
LEXINGTON, KY
The Spun

Coach Cal Sounds Off On Gonzaga: College Hoops World Reacts

Ahead of the 2022-23 college basketball season, the Kentucky Wildcats and Gonzaga Bulldogs have agreed to a home-and-home series. Head coach John Calipari and his squad will travel to Spokane for the first installment of the series in November. The series was announced by way of a public conversation between...
LEXINGTON, KY
The Spun

Look: Coach Cal Reveals Why He Won't Play At Gonzaga

Kentucky and Gonzaga have agreed to a home-and-home series. However, the two sides will not square off in The Kennel. Instead, Kentucky will face Gonzaga at Spokane Arena. That matchup will take place on Nov. 20 this year. On Thursday morning, John Calipari explained why Kentucky won't play against Gonzaga...
LEXINGTON, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Spokane, WA
Sports
City
Spokane, WA
Spokane, WA
College Basketball
City
Home, WA
City
Lexington, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
Lexington, KY
Basketball
Local
Washington Sports
Local
Kentucky College Basketball
Local
Washington Basketball
Spokane, WA
College Sports
Lexington, KY
Sports
Local
Washington College Basketball
Local
Kentucky Basketball
Local
Washington College Sports
State
Kentucky State
Lexington, KY
College Sports
Spokane, WA
Basketball
Local
Kentucky College Sports
Lexington, KY
College Basketball
The Spun

Dick Vitale Has 1 Non-Conference Game In Mind For Kentucky

Dick Vitale wants Kentucky to add one of the best Big Ten basketball programs to its non-conference schedule. The ESPN college basketball commentator is calling for Kentucky to take on Indiana after the two schools used to play all the time over the years. "This is a quality pre-conf. matchup...
LEXINGTON, KY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

136K+
Followers
181K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy