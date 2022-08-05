Read on www.newson6.com
Investigators classify Bixby shooting as murder-suicide, weeks after the crime
BIXBY, Okla. — Investigators with the Bixby Police Department have issued an update on the death of prominent Tulsa figure Sherry Gamble Smith. Gamble Smith was shot and killed by her husband last month. The incident has been classified officially as a murder-suicide. Investigators say home security footage shows...
Tulsa man identified, killed in third carjacking of the day
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police identified David Getsinger as the man killed during a confrontation over a stolen car on Saturday. Police say 32-year-old Getsinger and 43-year-old Dustin Leleux stole more than one car Aug. 6. The first at 7:15 a.m. when an owner left his keys in his truck as he ran inside a donut shop near 61st and Sheridan.
Wagoner man convicted of first-degree murder in Indian Country
MUSKOGEE, Okla. — The U.S. Attorney’s Office for Eastern District of Oklahoma announced Monday that George McEntire Smith, 22, of Wagoner, Okla., was found guilty by a federal jury of one count of Murder in the First Degree in Indian Country and one count of Causing the Death of a Person by Use of a Firearm During an in Relation to a Crime of Violence.
Man escapes Tulsa police through drainage system after car chase
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police suspended the search of a man who led them on a chase after he seemingly escaped officers through a drainage system. Police said just before 3 a.m., officers tried to stop a car for not having its headlights on near East 11th Street and U.S. Highway 169. Police said instead of stopping, the car kept going, leading police on a chase.
Man Accused Of Abusing Ex-Girlfriend, 3-Year-Old Child Arrested
A Tulsa man is in jail on Monday accused of beating his pregnant ex-girlfriend, threatening to kill her and slapping her three-year-old daughter. Records show the suspect, Delon Taylor is currently on probation for two separate shootings. Records show Taylor was convicted of two different shootings in 2020, and in...
Former Rogers County Commissioner Arrested On Multiple Complaints
A former Rogers County commissioner was arrested Saturday after officers discovered methamphetamine on him while conducting a traffic stop. Officers conducted a traffic stop near East Pine Street and 171st North and found that Randy Lee Baldridge, 54, was struggling to communicate with an officer. Officers called a K-9 unit...
Man dead after truck theft, search ends in south Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating a homicide after a truck theft turned into a chase that ended in south Tulsa on Saturday. Dustin Leleux was taken into custody and is facing several charges including second-degree murder, first-degree robbery and larceny from a vehicle, according to jail records.
Woman Accused Trafficking Fentanyl Arrested In Delaware County
A woman was arrested and accused of trafficking fentanyl after investigators say she admitted to buying hundreds of the pills to sell. In late May, the Delaware County District Attorney's Officer learned Julie Wise was dealing large amounts of pills from her home in Grove. Investigators say Wise admitted she...
Man arrested for second-degree manslaughter after deadly crash in east Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Jose Lopez has been arrested for second-degree manslaughter, according to the Tulsa Police Department (TPD). On Friday afternoon, police said a witness reported an accident at the intersection of 11th and 161st East Ave. Officers arrived on the scene and found one of the drivers was...
Two people are dead after a murder-suicide, Bixby PD says
BIXBY, Okla. — Bixby police is investigating after two people were killed in a shooting near 131st and Memorial Friday night. Officers at the scene told FOX23 that a woman went on a date with a man, and another man showed up and shot the woman before turning the gun on himself.
Stolen Car From Tulsa Dealership Leads To Arrest Of 3 Felons
Three people are in jail after officers say one of them stole a car from a dealership last month. The dealership told officers Brittany Jefferson test drove a Buick on July 7th and never brought it back. Police say officers found Jefferson Friday night in a car near 313st and...
TPD: woman dies after crash in east Tulsa Friday afternoon
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said a woman is dead after a crash in east Tulsa Friday afternoon. Officers said it happened just after 4 p.m. at the intersection of 11th and 161st East Ave. According to police, the initial investigation showed a driver ran a stop sign at the intersection, t-boning the other driver. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
What’s Coming to the Corner of Sheridan Road & Erwin Lane in Lawton, Oklahoma?
If you've been near the corner of Sheridan Road and Erwin Lane in Lawton, Fort Sill lately you've probably seen all the construction going on. Crews are tearing down the old Wolverton Furniture along with all the other attached buildings from the shopping center that was once there. Heavy equipment is making short work of it and most of the buildings and structures that were a part of the old shopping center are down.
Fraudsters are using local businesses as part of their scams
TULSA, Okla. — The Better Business Bureau (BBB) told FOX23 how scammers are taking advantage of people looking for work. Now they’re detailing how someone tried to use a local business as part of their scam. Christina Hageny is the president of Valor Payroll Solutions in Tulsa. She...
Special-Needs Dog Searching For A Home
A special-needs dog is in urgent need of a loving home. This pup, named Hercules, uses a special wheelchair to get around. The Tulsa SPCA says the dog had a family, until they recently could no longer care for him.
Tulsa Man Accused Of Attacking, Strangling Ex-Girlfriend
A Tulsa man is behind bars accused of beating his pregnant ex-girlfriend in two separate instances and slapping her three-year-old child when she tried to help her mom. Tulsa police say Delon Taylor faces several charges tonight including kidnapping, domestic assault and battery by strangulation, and child abuse. "These cycles...
Crews battle grass, structure fire at manufacturing building in Grady County
GRADY COUNTY, Okla. — Crews battled a grass and structure fire in Grady County. On Sunday, crews responded to the scene of a structure fire in Chickasha. Officials said the structure was a manufacturing building used to store hand sanitizer and upon arrival, they used exposure protection due to hazmat concerns.
ME says man struck, killed in I-44 hit-and-run last week; Victim identified
OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. — Last week we brought you the story of a body discovered by highway workers along I-44 in NE Okla. Now today more details are revealed that the male was struck and killed by an unknown vehicle. Thursday, July 28, 2022 at approximately 1:45 pm the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Quapaw Nation Marshal Service and Ottawa County Sheriff’s...
BACK TO SCHOOL: See start dates for school districts across Green Country
Students, teachers, and staff members across Green Country are gearing up for a new school year. Here are the start dates for districts in the Tulsa area. Find more Back to School coverage here. ©2022 Cox Media Group.
