Lawton, OK

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa man identified, killed in third carjacking of the day

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police identified David Getsinger as the man killed during a confrontation over a stolen car on Saturday. Police say 32-year-old Getsinger and 43-year-old Dustin Leleux stole more than one car Aug. 6. The first at 7:15 a.m. when an owner left his keys in his truck as he ran inside a donut shop near 61st and Sheridan.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Wagoner man convicted of first-degree murder in Indian Country

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — The U.S. Attorney’s Office for Eastern District of Oklahoma announced Monday that George McEntire Smith, 22, of Wagoner, Okla., was found guilty by a federal jury of one count of Murder in the First Degree in Indian Country and one count of Causing the Death of a Person by Use of a Firearm During an in Relation to a Crime of Violence.
WAGONER, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Man escapes Tulsa police through drainage system after car chase

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police suspended the search of a man who led them on a chase after he seemingly escaped officers through a drainage system. Police said just before 3 a.m., officers tried to stop a car for not having its headlights on near East 11th Street and U.S. Highway 169. Police said instead of stopping, the car kept going, leading police on a chase.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Man dead after truck theft, search ends in south Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating a homicide after a truck theft turned into a chase that ended in south Tulsa on Saturday. Dustin Leleux was taken into custody and is facing several charges including second-degree murder, first-degree robbery and larceny from a vehicle, according to jail records.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

TPD: woman dies after crash in east Tulsa Friday afternoon

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said a woman is dead after a crash in east Tulsa Friday afternoon. Officers said it happened just after 4 p.m. at the intersection of 11th and 161st East Ave. According to police, the initial investigation showed a driver ran a stop sign at the intersection, t-boning the other driver. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
107.3 PopCrush

What’s Coming to the Corner of Sheridan Road & Erwin Lane in Lawton, Oklahoma?

If you've been near the corner of Sheridan Road and Erwin Lane in Lawton, Fort Sill lately you've probably seen all the construction going on. Crews are tearing down the old Wolverton Furniture along with all the other attached buildings from the shopping center that was once there. Heavy equipment is making short work of it and most of the buildings and structures that were a part of the old shopping center are down.
LAWTON, OK
News On 6

Special-Needs Dog Searching For A Home

A special-needs dog is in urgent need of a loving home. This pup, named Hercules, uses a special wheelchair to get around. The Tulsa SPCA says the dog had a family, until they recently could no longer care for him.
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa Man Accused Of Attacking, Strangling Ex-Girlfriend

A Tulsa man is behind bars accused of beating his pregnant ex-girlfriend in two separate instances and slapping her three-year-old child when she tried to help her mom. Tulsa police say Delon Taylor faces several charges tonight including kidnapping, domestic assault and battery by strangulation, and child abuse. "These cycles...
TULSA, OK
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

ME says man struck, killed in I-44 hit-and-run last week; Victim identified

OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. — Last week we brought you the story of a body discovered by highway workers along I-44 in NE Okla. Now today more details are revealed that the male was struck and killed by an unknown vehicle. Thursday, July 28, 2022 at approximately 1:45 pm the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Quapaw Nation Marshal Service and Ottawa County Sheriff’s...
OTTAWA COUNTY, OK

