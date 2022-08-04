ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Las Vegas Raiders, live stream, NFL Hall of Fame Game, TV channel, time, odds, how to watch

By FTW Staff
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jPyPl_0h5RHu4S00

The Jacksonville Jaguars will meet the Las Vegas Raiders in the NFL Hall of Fame Game on Thursday night from Canton, Ohio. The Jaguars are still in the rebuilding stage and have a new head coach in Doug Pederson this season, while still developing quarterback and #1 pick Trevor Lawrence. Unfortunately, we won’t see Lawrence or running back Travis Etienne in tonight’s game.

Meanwhile, the Raiders have added a few pieces as well in Davante Adams and Chandler Jones all under new head coach Josh McDaniels. We should see the starters for a few snaps before putting in the backups as they look to get the respect they deserve this season.

This will be a great start to the 2022-23 season tonight, here is everything you need to know to watch the game this evening.

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Las Vegas Raiders

  • When: Thursday, August 4
  • Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: NBC
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

How to watch the NFL this season

fuboTV has complete local NFL coverage (CBS, FOX, ESPN), plus NFL Network and NFL Network Redzone. FuboTV includes every network you need to watch every NFL game in your market.

fuboTV is available on your phone, tablet, desktop, TV, and connected TV Devices including Roku. Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV plus many more.

*Regional Restrictions Apply*

NFL Football Odds and Betting Lines

NFL odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds were last updated Thursday at 6:00 p.m. ET. See more at Sportsbookwire.com

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Las Vegas Raiders (-2.5)

Over/Under: 30.5

Want some action on the NFL? Place your legal sports bets on this game or others in CO and NJ at Tipico.

We recommend interesting sports viewing/streaming and betting opportunities. If you sign up for a service by clicking one of the links, we may earn a referral fee. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Urban Meyer returning to old stomping grounds for 2022 season

After a disastrous tenure in the NFL, Urban Meyer returns to the college scene, back to Fox Sports as a college football analyst. It looks like Urban Meyer needs the Capital One Rewards Credit Card. He’s racked up many miles through traveling. Now he’s back home with Fox Sports. The former coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars is returning to the network as a college football analyst, the same role he had before he departed for Jacksonville.
NFL
Yardbarker

Raiders WR Davante Adams Is Top Pick In “Survivor Squad”

CBS Sports released their third annual NFL Survivor Squad earlier today. It shouldn’t come as a surprise to folks, but Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams was the pick for his position. The second choice was Minnesota Vikings star Justin Jefferson, who recently declared his intention to overtake Adams.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Jacksonville, FL
Sports
Nevada State
Nevada Football
City
Jacksonville, FL
State
Ohio State
Jacksonville, FL
Football
City
Paradise, NV
Larry Brown Sports

Jimmy Garoppolo could end up with surprising NFC team

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is working his way back from an offseason shoulder surgery and expectations are that he’ll soon be traded. But to whom?. Most early rumors have centered around the New York Giants, Seattle Seahawks, Cleveland Browns and Detroit Lions. However, with each passing day, it seems like potential destinations are being dropped off the list.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Clemson will play in one of the most important games of September

The 2021 season was not up to the Clemson football standard as the team missed the college football playoff for the first time since the playoff began back in 2014. Despite their struggles, the Tigers found a way to come together and produce yet another double-digit win season under head coach Dabo Swinney. As Clemson may have been weaker last season, the rest of the ACC thrived, with multiple programs having what many would consider “breakout” seasons. Looking at the Tigers heading into the 2022 season, the team looks as if it could take the leap back to the playoffs and possibly...
CLEMSON, SC
FOX Sports

Can Derek Carr, Josh McDaniels guide Raiders to AFC West title?

The NFL preseason kicked off Thursday night with the Hall of Fame Game, featuring the Las Vegas Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars. Las Vegas won 27-11, and its performance piqued the interest of many around the league, including Skip Bayless, who was enthralled with the Raiders' preseason debut and is predicting they will win 11 games this season en route to winning the treacherous AFC West.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trevor Lawrence
Person
Travis Etienne
FOX Sports

NFL Hall of Fame Game 2022: Raiders rout Jaguars in preseason opener

The NFL is back! On Thursday, the Las Vegas Raiders defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars, 27-11, in the 2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio. The annual exhibition played at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium marked the beginning of the preseason slate. This year's game featured a head coaching debut on both sides — Josh McDaniels for Las Vegas and Doug Pederson for Jacksonville.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
CBS Sports

Russell Wilson Denver Broncos jersey 2022: How to buy home, away gear after Seattle Seahawks trade

Quarterback play has held the Denver Broncos back since Peyton Manning retired in 2016, but president of football operations and Hall of Fame quarterback John Elway made a move to address the struggles this offseason. The Broncos sent three players, two first-round picks, two second-round picks and a fifth-round pick to the Seattle Seahawks in exchange for Russell Wilson and a fourth-round pick. Now, the nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback will try to lead the Broncos to the top of the loaded AFC West. Wilson has thrown for 37,059 yards and 292 touchdowns with just 87 interceptions over his 10-year career while adding 4,689 yards rushing and 23 scores on the ground. You can buy the latest Russell Wilson Denver Broncos jersey here. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

Dan Patrick Thinks SEC Will Go After 3 Major Programs

The college football world is currently in the midst of several massive conference realignment moves. According to college football analyst Dan Patrick, Clemson, Florida State and Miami could be the next programs on the move. Patrick thinks the SEC could be gunning for these three major ACC organizations if the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jaguars#Live Tv#American Football#Nfl Hall Of Fame Game#The Las Vegas Raiders#Nbc Live Stream#Cbs#Fox#Espn#Nfl Network#Amazon Fire Tv#Sportsbookwire Com
saturdaytradition.com

Big Ten stadiums ranked by capacity entering 2022

Big Ten stadiums are gearing up for another strong season of college football. Along the way, many memories will be made while fans try to set an intense home environment for opposing teams. Heading into the season provides an interesting time to look at the capacity for each venue. In...
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Contentious Mac Jones take has NFL world buzzing

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones looks more uncertain now than he did last year at this point in training camp, according to NFL Network’s Mike Giardi. A hot-topic Twitter conversation pointed to something being amiss with the second-year signal-caller, who is stepping into a new offensive situation after the departure of former offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Giants' Saquon Barkley excited to run behind 'freak' Evan Neal

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley, who aims to bounce-back after two injury-plagued seasons, has looked solid this summer. Explosive, even. In fact, one could argue that Barkley has turned back the clock. He resembles the player who won the 2018 Offensive Rookie of the Year more than the player who struggled to gain any traction over the previous two seasons.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NFL Teams
Las Vegas Raiders
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4 takeaways from Day 9 of Chiefs training camp

The Kansas City Chiefs were back at training camp practice at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, Missouri on Saturday. Following the day off on Friday, the Chiefs kept the energy high during practice. There were plenty of standout plays on both offense and defense, with the team participating in several team 11-on-11 periods throughout the course of practice. The defense got work on blitzes and their dime package. The offense worked on things like team run drills, the quick passing game and the two-minute drill.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Browns waive injured corner, sign his replacement

The Cleveland Browns are once again making moves near the bottom of their roster as GM Andrew Berry is known to do. This time, another injury has predicated the move. Just as WR Isaiah Weston was waived after his injury, Friday the team released CB Reggie Robinson II. Robinson had missed recent practices with a core muscle issue. Robinson had an interesting tenure with the team in May:
CLEVELAND, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

136K+
Followers
181K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy