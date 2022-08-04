Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Las Vegas Raiders, live stream, NFL Hall of Fame Game, TV channel, time, odds, how to watch

The Jacksonville Jaguars will meet the Las Vegas Raiders in the NFL Hall of Fame Game on Thursday night from Canton, Ohio. The Jaguars are still in the rebuilding stage and have a new head coach in Doug Pederson this season, while still developing quarterback and #1 pick Trevor Lawrence. Unfortunately, we won’t see Lawrence or running back Travis Etienne in tonight’s game.

Meanwhile, the Raiders have added a few pieces as well in Davante Adams and Chandler Jones all under new head coach Josh McDaniels. We should see the starters for a few snaps before putting in the backups as they look to get the respect they deserve this season.

This will be a great start to the 2022-23 season tonight, here is everything you need to know to watch the game this evening.

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Las Vegas Raiders

When: Thursday, August 4

Thursday, August 4 Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC

