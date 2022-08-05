Mercury, Sun hold 42-second moment of silence for Brittney Griner after WNBA star’s sentencing

The WNBA world continues to throw its support behind Brittney Griner.

On Thursday, 31-year-old Griner was sentenced to nine years in prison after being detained in Russia in February for carrying less than a gram of cannabis oil in her luggage. Griner called the incident a “honest mistake”, saying she never meant to hurt anyone with her actions.

The situation is dire for Griner — a gay, black woman — and the sports world knows it, though it seems as if there’s still hope for a possible prisoner exchange. After the sentencing, the Connecticut Sun and the Phoenix Mercury, Griner’s current team, held a 42-second moment of silence to show their support for the star.

The WNBA also released a statement of support for Griner after the moment of silence.

Tonight, members of the Connecticut Sun join our colleagues on the Phoenix Mercury at half court for 42 seconds, Brittney Griner’s jersey number, to recognize the gravity of the moment and collectively send her strength. We are inspired every day by BG’s strength and we are steadfastly committed to keeping her top-of-mind publicly until she is safely back on American soil. We invite all of you here tonight to stand in solidarity with us. Bringing Brittney and other wrongfully detained Americans home is the primary objective. We are and will remain focused and unified. This is a time for compassion and a shared understanding that getting a deal done to bring Americans home will be hard, but it is urgent and it is the right thing to do. It is time they come home swiftly and safely.

Here’s hoping Griner is brought back home as quickly as possible.