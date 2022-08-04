ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Buccaneers’ Vita Vea shotgunned a can of Gatorade the same way he tosses around offensive linemen

By Robert Zeglinski
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1k2HHV_0h5RHW5800

Football players like the Buccaneers’ Vita Vea are used to imposing their will. Sometimes, they’re not trying to be imposing. They just simply don’t know their own strength. This is often the case for Vea, who makes a living out of seemingly humiliating centers and guards as if he’s barely making an effort.

As Tampa Bay rolls through training camp in pursuit of a second Super Bowl title in three seasons, Vea was understandably a little thirsty in the intense Florida heat. So, the big man decided to get some Gatorade to cool off. Whoops, sorry, that’s inaccurate.

In only a manner befitting of Vea — a Football Guy — he decided to shotgun a can of the popular sports drink:

“I don’t drink beer.”

Well, for someone who doesn’t drink cold ones, Vea certainly seems to have that talent down pat! Color us impressed.

Vea will need all the refreshments he can get in the coming months. Per oddsmakers with Tipico Sportsbook, the Buccaneers have +700 odds (second-best) to win Super Bowl 57. The first-time Pro Bowler from last season will undoubtedly play a massive (pun intended) role in that hopeful journey to another championship.

NFL fans were amazed by Vea hilariously shotgunning a Gatorade

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO).

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Travon Walker learns quickly that NFL roughing the passer penalties are dumb

It didn’t take long for Jacksonville Jaguars edge-rusher Travon Walker, the first overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft, to make an impact in the NFL. On the first play from scrimmage in the Hall of Fame game, Walker bulled his way right past Las Vegas Raiders left tackle Brandon Parker to pressure quarterback Jarret Stidham. It was a great rush, albeit with the obligatory roughing the passer penalty, because… well, we’re not sure why anymore. We rarely are.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
Tampa, FL
Football
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Browns waive injured corner, sign his replacement

The Cleveland Browns are once again making moves near the bottom of their roster as GM Andrew Berry is known to do. This time, another injury has predicated the move. Just as WR Isaiah Weston was waived after his injury, Friday the team released CB Reggie Robinson II. Robinson had missed recent practices with a core muscle issue. Robinson had an interesting tenure with the team in May:
CLEVELAND, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Contentious Mac Jones take has NFL world buzzing

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones looks more uncertain now than he did last year at this point in training camp, according to NFL Network’s Mike Giardi. A hot-topic Twitter conversation pointed to something being amiss with the second-year signal-caller, who is stepping into a new offensive situation after the departure of former offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buccaneers#Gatorade#Sports Drink#Shotgun#American Football
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

7 Titans creating positive buzz at training camp

Training camp for the 2022 Tennessee Titans is well underway and there’s been plenty of positive buzz going around during the first week-plus of practices. After dealing with multiple injury-riddled and/or ineffective rookie draft classes the past two years, it’s been nice to see practically the entire class making their presence felt in some capacity.
NASHVILLE, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4 takeaways from Day 9 of Chiefs training camp

The Kansas City Chiefs were back at training camp practice at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, Missouri on Saturday. Following the day off on Friday, the Chiefs kept the energy high during practice. There were plenty of standout plays on both offense and defense, with the team participating in several team 11-on-11 periods throughout the course of practice. The defense got work on blitzes and their dime package. The offense worked on things like team run drills, the quick passing game and the two-minute drill.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Which Nebraska loss is considered one of the most devastating?

Nebraska has had its fair share of devastating losses over the years, but which defeat was the most devastating? Which loss is the one that still stings today? Which losses across all of college football would be considered the most depressing? Riely Gates of 247Sports has undertaken this task with his new article “college football’s 10 most depressing losses of all time.” As you can expect, Nebraska does appear on this list but only once. Which loss is it? Please take a look below at which Nebraska’s loss is considered the most depressing and where it ranks among the other depressing...
LINCOLN, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Florida re-offers this 4-star in-state 2024 running back

Four-star running back Anthony Carrie was recently re-offered by the Florida Gators’ new coaching staff, according to Gators Online. The Carrollwood Day (Tampa, Florida) recruit impressed coaches during the a July camp, which he partially participated in due to the upcoming season. He and teammate Bredell Richardson, a four-star wide receiver ranked No. 77 overall in the class, performed individual drills for coaches and both picked up offers for the second time.
GAINESVILLE, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

136K+
Followers
181K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy