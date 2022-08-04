Buccaneers’ Vita Vea shotgunned a can of Gatorade the same way he tosses around offensive linemen

Football players like the Buccaneers’ Vita Vea are used to imposing their will. Sometimes, they’re not trying to be imposing. They just simply don’t know their own strength. This is often the case for Vea, who makes a living out of seemingly humiliating centers and guards as if he’s barely making an effort.

As Tampa Bay rolls through training camp in pursuit of a second Super Bowl title in three seasons, Vea was understandably a little thirsty in the intense Florida heat. So, the big man decided to get some Gatorade to cool off. Whoops, sorry, that’s inaccurate.

In only a manner befitting of Vea — a Football Guy — he decided to shotgun a can of the popular sports drink:

“I don’t drink beer.”

Well, for someone who doesn’t drink cold ones, Vea certainly seems to have that talent down pat! Color us impressed.

Vea will need all the refreshments he can get in the coming months. Per oddsmakers with Tipico Sportsbook, the Buccaneers have +700 odds (second-best) to win Super Bowl 57. The first-time Pro Bowler from last season will undoubtedly play a massive (pun intended) role in that hopeful journey to another championship.

NFL fans were amazed by Vea hilariously shotgunning a Gatorade

