Joe Burrow chilled out on a golf cart while Bengals teammates ran conditioning sprints

Joe Burrow didn’t take the Bengals to Super Bowl 56 only because he’s a talented quarterback who can spin the ball with the best of them. The Cincinnati star leads well because he’s so gosh darn confident and likable. Burrow oozes confidence out of his pores. And it serves him well.

As the defending AFC champions, Burrow’s Bengals want to get to February again, aspiring to hoist the first Lombardi Trophy in franchise history.

But Cincinnati’s got to condition itself as a team for the long run. Well, everyone except Burrow, who recently underwent an emergency appendectomy that knocked him out of the start of training camp.

How did Burrow pass the time as Bengals teammates ran wind sprints during Thursday’s practice? He chilled out on a golf cart:

You might think otherwise, but there is zero chance the other Bengals didn’t find Burrow’s stunt absolutely hilarious. For one, let’s be candid: He’s “Joe Cool.” He can do what he wants anyway.

For the other, it looks like Burrow’s been making a habit out of finding amusement on his little cart in the time he can’t practice:

A few practices where Burrow doesn’t run very fast back and forth won’t kill the Bengals’ chances at a Super Bowl. They know this is about the long haul as he gets healthy again. After all, Cincy revamped its entire offensive line explicitly so Burrow would stay healthy (and upright) over a lengthy season.

That new line is part of why Tipico Sportsbook has the young Burrow at +1200 (sixth-best) to win his first career MVP. Hey, with the incredible Ja’Marr Chase and a better offensive line in tow, that’s actually not a bad bet to take.

It’s early August. Let Joe Cool chill out now, so he can save his energy for the chaos on the field.

NFL fans loved seeing Burrow ride around on his cart

