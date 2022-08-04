ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Emma Raducanu advances to Citi Open quarterfinals; Taylor Fritz out due to heat

By Reuters
ESPN
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.espn.com

Comments / 0

Related
ESPN

Coco Gauff bests Naomi Osaka in straight sets in Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic

SAN JOSE -- Coco Gauff held off four-time major champion Naomi Osaka 6-4, 6-4 on Thursday night to advance to the quarterfinals at the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic. Gauff, the No. 6 seed, held all of her serves in the opening set and finished the 45-minute session with three aces. Osaka had the first double fault of the match early in the second set and Gauff took advantage for a 2-1 lead. Gauff quickly built a double-break lead at 5-1 and led 40-0 before Osaka saved four match points and used her first ace to make it 5-2.
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Sports

Raducanu into Washington quarterfinals; Fritz stops in heat

WASHINGTON ⁠— Reigning U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu reached her second quarterfinal of the season Thursday, edging Camila Osorio 7-6 (5), 7-6 (4) at the Citi Open over nearly three hours on a hot and humid afternoon. With the temperature in the 90s Fahrenheit (30s Celsius), the second-seeded...
TENNIS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
SFGate

Unseeded Rogers, Kasatkina advance to San Jose final

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Unseeded American Shelby Rogers defeated No. 9 seed Veronika Kudermetova of Russia 6-3, 6-4 on Saturday in the semifinals of the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic. Rogers will play No. 7 seed Daria Kasatkina of Russia in Sunday's final of the hard-court U.S. Open tune-up,...
SAN JOSE, CA
BBC

Daniil Medvedev beats Cameron Norrie to win Los Cabos title

World number one Daniil Medvedev won his first ATP title of 2022 with a straight sets win over British number one Cameron Norrie at the Los Cabos Open in Mexico. The Russian beat the defending champion 7-5 6-0 for his first trophy since last year's US Open. Since then, the...
SPORTS
CBS Sports

Rafael Nadal withdraws from Montreal Open due to abdominal injury

Rafael Nadal has announced that he is withdrawing from the upcoming Montreal Open as he continues to recover from an abdominal injury suffered in July at Wimbledon. In a statement, Nadal shared that his injury has not healed sufficiently in order to play in Montreal, so he will continue to take time off to recover ahead of the US Open in late August.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Open#Colombia#Liudmila#Britis
BBC

Commonwealth Games: England thrash New Zealand and avoid Australia semi-final

England 72-3 (11.4 overs) beat New Zealand 71-9 (20 overs) by seven wickets - scorecard. South Africa 49-0 (6.1 overs) beat Sri Lanka 46 (17.1 overs) by 10 wickets - scorecard. England cruised to a seven-wicket Twenty20 victory over New Zealand and will face India rather than Australia in the Commonwealth Games semi-finals.
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy