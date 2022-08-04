Emma Raducanu advances to Citi Open quarterfinals; Taylor Fritz out due to heat

Read on www.espn.com
ESPN
Coco Gauff bests Naomi Osaka in straight sets in Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic
SAN JOSE -- Coco Gauff held off four-time major champion Naomi Osaka 6-4, 6-4 on Thursday night to advance to the quarterfinals at the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic. Gauff, the No. 6 seed, held all of her serves in the opening set and finished the 45-minute session with three aces. Osaka had the first double fault of the match early in the second set and Gauff took advantage for a 2-1 lead. Gauff quickly built a double-break lead at 5-1 and led 40-0 before Osaka saved four match points and used her first ace to make it 5-2.
ATP roundup: Taylor Fritz retires amid Washington heat
Third-seeded Taylor Fritz of the United States retired in the third set on Thursday due to illness in searing conditions
Tennis-Serena Williams faces tough draw in first U.S. Open tune-up event
Aug 5 (Reuters) - Serena Williams will have her work cut out for her when the Toronto Open kicks off next week as the 23-time Grand Slam champion begins her hardcourt preparations for the upcoming U.S. Open.
NBC Sports
Raducanu into Washington quarterfinals; Fritz stops in heat
WASHINGTON — Reigning U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu reached her second quarterfinal of the season Thursday, edging Camila Osorio 7-6 (5), 7-6 (4) at the Citi Open over nearly three hours on a hot and humid afternoon. With the temperature in the 90s Fahrenheit (30s Celsius), the second-seeded...
SFGate
Unseeded Rogers, Kasatkina advance to San Jose final
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Unseeded American Shelby Rogers defeated No. 9 seed Veronika Kudermetova of Russia 6-3, 6-4 on Saturday in the semifinals of the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic. Rogers will play No. 7 seed Daria Kasatkina of Russia in Sunday's final of the hard-court U.S. Open tune-up,...
BBC
Daniil Medvedev beats Cameron Norrie to win Los Cabos title
World number one Daniil Medvedev won his first ATP title of 2022 with a straight sets win over British number one Cameron Norrie at the Los Cabos Open in Mexico. The Russian beat the defending champion 7-5 6-0 for his first trophy since last year's US Open. Since then, the...
ESPN
Nick Kyrgios survives six match points to best Frances Tiafoe; Emma Raducanu out
WASHINGTON -- Wimbledon runner-up Nick Kyrgios fought off six match points during a second-set tiebreaker against hometown favorite Frances Tiafoe, then raced past him in the third set to win 6-7 (5), 7-6 (12), 6-2 at the Citi Open on Friday night. In the first-ever meeting between the players, Kyrgios...
CBS Sports
Rafael Nadal withdraws from Montreal Open due to abdominal injury
Rafael Nadal has announced that he is withdrawing from the upcoming Montreal Open as he continues to recover from an abdominal injury suffered in July at Wimbledon. In a statement, Nadal shared that his injury has not healed sufficiently in order to play in Montreal, so he will continue to take time off to recover ahead of the US Open in late August.
BBC
Commonwealth Games: England thrash New Zealand and avoid Australia semi-final
England 72-3 (11.4 overs) beat New Zealand 71-9 (20 overs) by seven wickets - scorecard. South Africa 49-0 (6.1 overs) beat Sri Lanka 46 (17.1 overs) by 10 wickets - scorecard. England cruised to a seven-wicket Twenty20 victory over New Zealand and will face India rather than Australia in the Commonwealth Games semi-finals.
