San Diego, CA

San Diego, CA
California Society
San Diego, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

Mission Bay starved for cash in wake of Covid-19

When the flow of lease revenue once used by the city to maintain Mission Bay and its environs dried up during the Covid 19 pandemic, the cash wasn't replaced, leaving the one-time municipal jewel vulnerable to a cascade of maintenance failures. Exacerbating the situation, two citizen committees tasked with protecting...
SAN DIEGO, CA
sandiegodowntownnews.com

City council provides an update on COVID-19 in San Diego

On July 18, 2022, the San Diego City’s COVID-19 Response and Recovery Committee held a meeting to discuss the effect of COVID-19 on the community, new data on sub variants, and tips on how to stay safe right now. Dr. Jennifer Tuteur, MD, the Deputy Chief Medical Officer of the County of San Diego, presented the new COVID-19 data from the County Health and Human Services Agency.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Coast News

Vista school board advances upgrades for Bobier Elementary

VISTA – School board trustees have moved forward with a plan to use Measure LL facility bond funds for much-needed upgrades at Bobier Elementary School. In 2018, voters approved a $247 million bond initiative to repair and upgrade classrooms across the district. The Vista Unified School District board has already committed $128 million of those funds to various projects, leaving approximately $120 million for the board to decide how to spend.
VISTA, CA
thevistapress.com

2022 San Diego Festival of Arts

Del Mar, CA — The 2022 San Diego Festival of the Arts (www.sdfestivalarts.org) will return to San Diego Surf Sports Park in North San Diego (formerly the Del Mar polo fields) on Saturday and Sunday, September 10 and 11. The festival moved permanently to the San Diego Surf Sports Park last year and has proved to be extremely successful. Guests and artists love its easy freeway access and ample convenient parking.
DEL MAR, CA
theresandiego.com

Internationally Acclaimed ‘Lightscape’ Coming To San Diego Botanic Garden For 2022 Holiday Season

Lightscape will transform the 37-acre San Diego Botanic Garden from November 18 through January 1. The enchanting, after-dark, illuminated trail will span one mile and feature spectacular sights with eye-catching artistic installations from international artists that come alive at night with color, imagination, and sound. Lightscape in San Diego is...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Phys.org

San Diego to ban natural gas in new homes and businesses as part of climate fight

San Diego leaders have declared a war on natural gas to dramatically shrink the city's carbon footprint and reach net-zero emission by 2035. The City Council voted unanimously this week to approve a dramatically overhauled climate action plan that calls for banning the fossil fuel in new construction while also electrifying nearly all existing buildings over the next 12 years.
SAN DIEGO, CA
hispanosnews.com

Order to Show Cause for Change of Name

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA • COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO. HEARING DATE: SEPT 20, 2022. TIME: 08:30 AM. [X] DEPT: 25 ROOM: . PETITION OF (Name of each petitioner): MONICA IRENE SOLIS RAMIREZ FOR CHANGE OF NAME, ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME. TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: PETITIONER (NAME): OMICA IRENE SOLIS RAMIREZ FILED A PETITION WITH THIS COURT FOR A DECREE CHANGING NAMES AS FOLLOWS: PRESENT NAME: a. MONICA IRENE SOLIS RAMIREZ PROPOSED NAME: MONICA RAMIREZ 2. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. NOTICE OF HEARING a. Date: SEPT 20, 2022. TIME: 08:30 a.m., [X] Dept.: 25 Room: [_]. b. The address of the court is: [X] same as noted above. 3. [X] A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once each week for four successive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county (specify newspaper): HISPANOS UNIDOS.
VISTA, CA
NBC San Diego

Celebrate National Oyster Day at San Diego County's Own Oyster Farm

It’s National Oyster Day and what better place to crack, pry and slurp than San Diego County’s own oyster farm, the Carlsbad Aquafarm. The farm is located on Carlsbad Boulevard, directly across the street from Carlsbad State Beach, and if you blink you might miss it. The farm shares a discrete, gated parking lot entrance with the Carlsbad Energy Center.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA

