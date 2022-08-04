Read on www.asla-sandiego.org
Healthcare Day for Homeless in Escondido Aug. 8 at Interfaith Community Services
Whether it’s a toenail trim and a foot exam or a COVID-19 vaccine, Neighborhood Healthcare, a regional Federally Qualified Health Center in partnership with Interfaith Community Services, will hold Healthcare Day for the Homeless on Aug. 8. The event on Sunday will take place from 8 a.m. to noon...
County giving away free backpacks, school supplies: Here’s what to know
On Aug. 13, Child Support Services is planning to give away backpacks and school supplies to families in need, San Diego County representatives said.
Local organizations help ease record back-to-school costs
Families are expected to spend a record-breaking amount on back-to-school supplies and clothes this year.
Designated parking site for homeless opening in East County
A designated safe parking site for individuals experiencing homelessness is set to open in East County in August, San Diego County representatives said Friday.
KPBS
Chula Vista has a new elementary school — and a new free meals program
As school districts across the county continue to open for the fall semester, there is excitement and uncertainty about being back on campus. Fahari L. Jeffers Elementary just opened in the Chula Vista Elementary School District, with 350 students on the Otay Ranch campus. It is named after a local legend.
San Diego weekly Reader
Mission Bay starved for cash in wake of Covid-19
When the flow of lease revenue once used by the city to maintain Mission Bay and its environs dried up during the Covid 19 pandemic, the cash wasn't replaced, leaving the one-time municipal jewel vulnerable to a cascade of maintenance failures. Exacerbating the situation, two citizen committees tasked with protecting...
sandiegodowntownnews.com
City council provides an update on COVID-19 in San Diego
On July 18, 2022, the San Diego City’s COVID-19 Response and Recovery Committee held a meeting to discuss the effect of COVID-19 on the community, new data on sub variants, and tips on how to stay safe right now. Dr. Jennifer Tuteur, MD, the Deputy Chief Medical Officer of the County of San Diego, presented the new COVID-19 data from the County Health and Human Services Agency.
Coast News
Vista school board advances upgrades for Bobier Elementary
VISTA – School board trustees have moved forward with a plan to use Measure LL facility bond funds for much-needed upgrades at Bobier Elementary School. In 2018, voters approved a $247 million bond initiative to repair and upgrade classrooms across the district. The Vista Unified School District board has already committed $128 million of those funds to various projects, leaving approximately $120 million for the board to decide how to spend.
Voiceof San Diego
Illegal Commune in Foreclosed Escondido Home Evicted, Residents Now Homeless
A group of previously homeless and low-income residents who lived illegally in a foreclosed Escondido home, turning it into a community that other residents decried as an eyesore, was evicted last month when a court ruled they had no legal right to live there, leaving many facing homelessness once again.
thelog.com
A Really A-peeling Festival; Downtown Chula Vista Hosts Lemon Festival
CHULA VISTA— This festival has some zest. On Aug. 13, Downtown Chula Vista’s Third Avenue will play host to the 25th Annual Lemon Festival. The festival, which will run from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m., is a tribute to the city’s agricultural history. In the 1920s,...
sduptownnews.com
County getting ready to install naloxene vending machines
The County of San Diego is readying a new tool to help fight the growing number of opioid overdoses in the region. The County will install 12 naloxone vending machines throughout the region by next summer, with half of them scheduled to go up by the end of this year.
Fees spike $1,000 a month in local retirement community
Residents face a new $1K monthly charge if they have two people in one unit. The community says it's a fee change, not rent increase.
thevistapress.com
2022 San Diego Festival of Arts
Del Mar, CA — The 2022 San Diego Festival of the Arts (www.sdfestivalarts.org) will return to San Diego Surf Sports Park in North San Diego (formerly the Del Mar polo fields) on Saturday and Sunday, September 10 and 11. The festival moved permanently to the San Diego Surf Sports Park last year and has proved to be extremely successful. Guests and artists love its easy freeway access and ample convenient parking.
theresandiego.com
Internationally Acclaimed ‘Lightscape’ Coming To San Diego Botanic Garden For 2022 Holiday Season
Lightscape will transform the 37-acre San Diego Botanic Garden from November 18 through January 1. The enchanting, after-dark, illuminated trail will span one mile and feature spectacular sights with eye-catching artistic installations from international artists that come alive at night with color, imagination, and sound. Lightscape in San Diego is...
Phys.org
San Diego to ban natural gas in new homes and businesses as part of climate fight
San Diego leaders have declared a war on natural gas to dramatically shrink the city's carbon footprint and reach net-zero emission by 2035. The City Council voted unanimously this week to approve a dramatically overhauled climate action plan that calls for banning the fossil fuel in new construction while also electrifying nearly all existing buildings over the next 12 years.
Beach plans spoiled for some due to water contact advisories
Ocean access from Imperial Beach to Coronado has once again been shut down due to the ongoing pollution from the Tijuana River.
Illegal dwellers evicted from property in Escondido, cleanup almost complete
ESCONDIDO, Calif. — A property in Escondido that has been a nuisance for years is finally being cleaned up. Neighbors contacted CBS 8 in April, complaining about junk on the property, disturbances, and people living there illegally. The land off West El Norte Parkway has now been cleared and...
hispanosnews.com
Order to Show Cause for Change of Name
SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA • COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO. HEARING DATE: SEPT 20, 2022. TIME: 08:30 AM. [X] DEPT: 25 ROOM: . PETITION OF (Name of each petitioner): MONICA IRENE SOLIS RAMIREZ FOR CHANGE OF NAME, ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME. TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: PETITIONER (NAME): OMICA IRENE SOLIS RAMIREZ FILED A PETITION WITH THIS COURT FOR A DECREE CHANGING NAMES AS FOLLOWS: PRESENT NAME: a. MONICA IRENE SOLIS RAMIREZ PROPOSED NAME: MONICA RAMIREZ 2. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. NOTICE OF HEARING a. Date: SEPT 20, 2022. TIME: 08:30 a.m., [X] Dept.: 25 Room: [_]. b. The address of the court is: [X] same as noted above. 3. [X] A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once each week for four successive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county (specify newspaper): HISPANOS UNIDOS.
San Diego Unified sues cities over the old landfill that sits underneath Bell Middle School
SAN DIEGO — San Diego Unified School District has filed a lawsuit against National City and La Mesa to try and get the cities to pay to clean an old landfill that sits underneath Bell Middle School. CBS 8 first reported the district's plans to pursue legal action last...
NBC San Diego
Celebrate National Oyster Day at San Diego County's Own Oyster Farm
It’s National Oyster Day and what better place to crack, pry and slurp than San Diego County’s own oyster farm, the Carlsbad Aquafarm. The farm is located on Carlsbad Boulevard, directly across the street from Carlsbad State Beach, and if you blink you might miss it. The farm shares a discrete, gated parking lot entrance with the Carlsbad Energy Center.
