Youth Test Pest Management Skills During 2022 Iowa Youth Crop Scouting Competition
AMES, Iowa – Youth in grades 7-12 from across Iowa tested their integrated pest management skills through several tasks and challenges, both in the field and in the classroom, during the 12th annual Iowa Youth Crop Scouting Competition on July 28. The event, hosted by the Iowa State University...
Foreign Animal Disease Preparation Workshops Planned for Iowa Pork Producers
AMES, Iowa – The recent spread of African Swine Fever in the Dominican Republic emphasizes the importance of foreign animal disease preparedness, including proper biosecurity measures to aid in reducing the risk of introducing a foreign animal disease. The Iowa Pork Industry Center, Iowa State University Extension and Outreach, and Iowa Pork Producers Association have teamed up to provide five workshops throughout the state.
Agronomists join forces with engineering students to create innovative in-field research chamber to breed heat tolerant varieties
AMES, Iowa — A multidisciplinary project at Iowa State University is harnessing engineering to solve agronomic challenges, enlisting undergraduates to develop an innovative research chamber to study soybeans’ responses in the field to current and future climate conditions. This year, Asheesh “Danny” Singh, professor of agronomy at Iowa...
Learn to Identify Plant and Insect Issues Found in Iowa Crops
AMES, Iowa – Identifying what type of insect or plant disease is affecting your crops is a critical part in forming a response. Making the wrong decision can be costly, and may have little to no effect on the issue at hand. To help growers improve their identification skills,...
Engage with your University Museums this summer by submitting photos! This week we want to see your photos of insects in nature or within the art on campus.
