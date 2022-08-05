ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hays, KS

⚾ Larks defeat Lonestar to advance to NBC World Series semifinals

Hays Post
Hays Post
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on hayspost.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hays Post

⚾ Larks come up short in NBC title game

WICHITA – Traditionally there are fireworks at the end of the NBC World Series championship game. Saturday night Santa Barbara started the show early scoring six runs in the first two innings and cruised to a 12-1 win over the Hays Larks to win their 10th title and denying the Larks their first crown in six trips to the title game.
HAYS, KS
NBC News

‘No’ vote in Kansas outperforms Biden in 2020

President Biden received only 17% of the vote in rural Russell County, Kansas in 2020. On Tuesday in that same county, 45% of Kansans voted to uphold abortion rights. The results of the abortion amendment in Kansas could give us some clues about November.Aug. 7, 2022.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Austin, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Sports
City
Hays, KS
Local
Kansas Sports
City
Austin, TX
Hays, KS
Sports
Hays Post

Center Stage Theatre camp culminates in performance tonight

The Center Stage Theatre camp allows individuals with intellectual or developmental disabilities to be recognized for just being themselves. Annie Wasinger, 19, a sophomore at Wichita State University and Hays native, is in her fourth year of running the camp. "For me camp is the one place where you can...
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

Noyce Teacher Leaders collect air quality data

During an add-on day in conjunction with the annual Noyce Summer Summit in June, former Fort Hays State University Noyce Teacher Leaders received training on air quality initiatives thanks to a National Science Foundation grant. The “Learning Where We Live: A Focus on Air” Workshop, held on the FHSU campus,...
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

Update: Charging buffalo kills Kan. man, injures deputy

ELLSWORTH COUNTY — Authorities in Ellsworth County are investigating after a man was found dead on Monday and a deputy injured on Sunday by a charging buffalo. At 9a.m. Monday, a woman called Ellsworth County 911 to report she needed an ambulance because she had found her nephew identified as 56-year-old Scott Schroeder of rural Bushton, dead in a pen and thought a buffalo killed him, according to Sheriff Murray Marston.
ELLSWORTH COUNTY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbc#Lonestar#Larks#Nbc World Series#Rbi
Hays Post

Hays school board votes to prohibit satanism in dress code

The Hays school board voted Friday morning to prohibit clothing promoting satanism in its dress codes for all schools in the district. The language was included in student handbooks, which were approved in a meeting Friday morning before the board's annual retreat. Parent Mary Turner, who said she is a...
HAYS, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World Series
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
kwhi.com

JURY TRIAL BEGINS FOR RETIRED BLUE BELL CREAMERIES PRESIDENT

The jury trial for former Blue Bell Creameries president Paul Kruse has begun. A jury of 12 men and four women was selected on Monday, and opening arguments took place on Tuesday in the trial in Austin, presided over by U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman. Kruse faces federal felony conspiracy...
AUSTIN, TX
Hays Post

Hays USD 489 lets bonds; low interest rate to save district $6M

The Hays school board voted Friday to let bonds for its $143.5 million building project approved by voters in May. Dustin Avey, managing director of Piper Sandler, the district's bond counsel, told the board Friday the school board had secured a 4.12 percent interest rate for the full term of the 30-year bonds.
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

Hays Post

Hays, KS
15K+
Followers
14K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Hays, Kansas Online News Source: News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in northwest Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Press Association. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://hayspost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy