⚾ Larks defeat Lonestar to advance to NBC World Series semifinals

Related
⚾ Larks come up short in NBC title game
WICHITA – Traditionally there are fireworks at the end of the NBC World Series championship game. Saturday night Santa Barbara started the show early scoring six runs in the first two innings and cruised to a 12-1 win over the Hays Larks to win their 10th title and denying the Larks their first crown in six trips to the title game.
🎧 LISTEN - Hays Larks vs. Santa Barbara Foresters in NBC World Series finals
The Hays Larks plat the Santa Barbara (CA) Foresters in the title game of the 88th National Baseball Congress World Series Saturday at 7:00 p.m. at Eck Stadium on the Wichita State campus. Pregame coverage at 6:45 p.m. on 96.9, KFIX or click on the link below.
NBC News
‘No’ vote in Kansas outperforms Biden in 2020
President Biden received only 17% of the vote in rural Russell County, Kansas in 2020. On Tuesday in that same county, 45% of Kansans voted to uphold abortion rights. The results of the abortion amendment in Kansas could give us some clues about November.Aug. 7, 2022.
Buffalo owner killed, Kansas deputy seriously injured in attack
A Kansas man was likely gored by a bison and an Ellsworth County deputy was seriously injured after an attack, officials say.
Center Stage Theatre camp culminates in performance tonight
The Center Stage Theatre camp allows individuals with intellectual or developmental disabilities to be recognized for just being themselves. Annie Wasinger, 19, a sophomore at Wichita State University and Hays native, is in her fourth year of running the camp. "For me camp is the one place where you can...
Noyce Teacher Leaders collect air quality data
During an add-on day in conjunction with the annual Noyce Summer Summit in June, former Fort Hays State University Noyce Teacher Leaders received training on air quality initiatives thanks to a National Science Foundation grant. The “Learning Where We Live: A Focus on Air” Workshop, held on the FHSU campus,...
Artists at Large of Central Kansas featured at Deines exhibit
RUSSELL — The next exhibition opens at the Deines Cultural Center, Russell, on Friday, Aug. 12, with a reception from 5 to 7 p.m. The Deines is proud to present the Artists at Large of Central Kansas with their show Visual Delights. The AAL formed several years ago in...
Update: Charging buffalo kills Kan. man, injures deputy
ELLSWORTH COUNTY — Authorities in Ellsworth County are investigating after a man was found dead on Monday and a deputy injured on Sunday by a charging buffalo. At 9a.m. Monday, a woman called Ellsworth County 911 to report she needed an ambulance because she had found her nephew identified as 56-year-old Scott Schroeder of rural Bushton, dead in a pen and thought a buffalo killed him, according to Sheriff Murray Marston.
Minor earthquake reported this week in Rooks Co.
A minor earthquake was reported earlier this week in Rooks County. The 2.0-magnitude temblor was reported at 4:09 p.m Monday. The epicenter was just east of Plainville in southern Rooks County.
Kansas Wetlands Education Center to offer Meteor Shower Watch Party
The Kansas Wetlands Education Center (KWEC), located northeast of Great Bend on K-156 Highway, is gearing up for its annual “Out of this World” Perseid Meteor Shower Watch Party. The public is invited to join the KWEC staff for this free, family-friendly activity. Each year, as the Earth...
NW Kansas man injured after pickup strikes semi, building.
GRAHAM COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just before 3p.m. Monday in Graham County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2015 GMC Sierra driven by James C. Thompson, 86, Bogue, was weaving northbound out of a parking lot just south of Palmeroy Street. The pickup turned left onto...
Hays school board votes to prohibit satanism in dress code
The Hays school board voted Friday morning to prohibit clothing promoting satanism in its dress codes for all schools in the district. The language was included in student handbooks, which were approved in a meeting Friday morning before the board's annual retreat. Parent Mary Turner, who said she is a...
kwhi.com
JURY TRIAL BEGINS FOR RETIRED BLUE BELL CREAMERIES PRESIDENT
The jury trial for former Blue Bell Creameries president Paul Kruse has begun. A jury of 12 men and four women was selected on Monday, and opening arguments took place on Tuesday in the trial in Austin, presided over by U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman. Kruse faces federal felony conspiracy...
Hays USD 489 lets bonds; low interest rate to save district $6M
The Hays school board voted Friday to let bonds for its $143.5 million building project approved by voters in May. Dustin Avey, managing director of Piper Sandler, the district's bond counsel, told the board Friday the school board had secured a 4.12 percent interest rate for the full term of the 30-year bonds.
Two search warrants, 7 arrests in Great Bend & Hoisington
On Friday, Aug. 5, the Barton County Sheriff’s Office executed a pair of search warrants one in the City of Great Bend and one of the City of Hoisington resulting in the arrest of seven people. At about 2:15 p.m., deputies and detectives executed a warrant at 218 Pine...
REMINDER: Remaining Backpacks for Kids still available today from First Call For Help
There are still leftover backpacks available from the annual Backpacks for Kids giveaway by First Call for Help. Project Director Laura Shoaff says any Ellis County students in grades K-12 who were not registered for the event may collect a free backpack today (Aug. 5) until 1 p.m. at the Hays Presbyterian Church, 2900 Hall.
