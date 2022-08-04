Read on www.mixonline.com
murrietaca.gov
2022 Summer Movies in the Park
Movies will begin at dusk! (approximately 8PM) Movies are presented by: Ennoble Realty, Raising Canes, Rancho Water, Temecula Valley Lexus and Temecula Valley Toyota.
L.A. Weekly
Whitney Lockert and the Queens of the Desert
Whitney Lockert and the Queens of the Desert: L.A.-based alt-country rocker Whitney Lockert told as about his Queens of the Stone Age at Coachella experience. Whitney Lockert: I’ve been to Coachella twice, years ago. The first time I went was the first time I ever saw Queens of the Stone Age. I’d read about them a little, I think mainly in the English music publications I read a lot at that time, like NME and Q, but I hadn’t really listened to them yet.
travelnowsmart.com
Finest Brunch in Palm Springs, CA– 20 Top Places!
Do you wish to take place a food journey in the nick of time for breakfast?. If you do not recognize where to go right now, I recommend you take a look at Palm Springs in California. Sonoran Desert’s city is greater than a vacationer destination with its sensational mid-century...
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Avelo to start flights between Palm Springs, Sonoma County this fall
Charles M. Schulz–Sonoma County Airport this fall will add a desert destination to the markets it services. On Nov. 11, Avelo Airlines will launch nonstop flights between the Santa Rosa facility and Palm Springs, airport officials said Aug. 4. The flights will operate twice weekly, on Fridays and Mondays, starting with a $29 introductory one-way fare.
College of the Desert shared latest timeline for West Valley Campus in virtual forum
College of the Desert officials are sharing the latest timeline for their planned Palm Springs campus. In an online forum open to the public, College of the Desert officials confirmed they are currently in their programming phase of the West Valley Campus. The next step involves drafting and finalizing design plans as part of phase The post College of the Desert shared latest timeline for West Valley Campus in virtual forum appeared first on KESQ.
Randy's Donuts opens new location in Riverside
Randy's Donuts expanded Friday when it opened a new location in Riverside.The donut shop, located at 3519 Van Buren Boulevard, opened its doors with a bang.Randy's offered up free Glazed Raised donuts from 6 a.m. to 12 p.m. and a DJ performed from 9 a.m. until noon.Randy's Donuts has other locations throughout SoCal including its flagship location in Inglewood.
The Friday Flyer
Pickleball scholarship recipient awarded
The winner of the 2022 Canyon Lake Pickleball Club Scholarship is Adam Pincard for his winning essay on “How to demonstrate how you have given back to the community during the last years of high school.”. Adam’s winning essay included content on teaching self defense to help prevent human...
townandtourist.com
10 Best Hiking Trails in Temecula (Striking Views & Cardio Rich)
Many people equate Temecula, California with golf courses and wineries. However, there are quite a few hiking opportunities in the area as well. For those looking to escape the daily work-from-home routine and get some fresh air, the city is bursting with outdoor adventures. The trails range from easy to...
luxury-houses.net
Italian Inspired Masterpiece Commandingly Positioned Atop 20.39 Acres with Uninterrupted Panoramic Mountain Views in Murrieta for Sale at $12,750,000
The Home in Murrieta – Villa Dolce Vista, an Italian inspired masterpiece offers luxury amenities and uninterrupted panoramic views of mountains and the valley is now available for sale. This home located at 36852 Calle De Lobo, Murrieta, California offers 7 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with nearly 16,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Scott Partridge (Phone: 951-216-2000) at Realty ONE Group Southwest for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Murrieta.
travel2next.com
20 Things To Do In Palm Desert
Appearing on the horizon like a desert oasis, the Coachella Valley city of Palm Desert morphed from being a famous resort town for Hollywood A-listers, world leaders and socialites during the early 20th century to a wonderful city combining indoor-outdoor living. Palm trees, striking mountains and cacti are everywhere in Palm Desert. Many of the things to do in Palm Desert involve being outdoors.
New airline to land at Palm Springs International Airport in November
Discount carrier Avelo Airlines announced plans today for its first service from Palm Springs International Airport, offering flights to Santa Rosa and a pair of destinations in Oregon. "Traveling between PSP and these three popular Northern (California) and Oregon destinations is now easier and more affordable than ever," Avelo Airlines Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy The post New airline to land at Palm Springs International Airport in November appeared first on KESQ.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Guide Dogs of the Desert has urgent need for puppy homes
WHITEWATER, CA (August 2022) — What if volunteer work could be gratifying, meaningful, and totally adorable? It’s paws-ible with Guide Dogs of the Desert!. Right now the organization is in urgent need of potential foster families for 10 puppies by September 2022. But you can help!. By becoming...
sunset.com
Whimsical Garden Ideas from the Ultimate Palm Springs Backyard
A typical weekend evening for the endless supply of visitors at Casa de Ardillas (which translates to “House of Squirrels”) starts with a negroni and an “over-the-top” cheese plate. “After that, guests and I usually cook together—Mediterranean-style with grilled fish and vegetables, or Mexican food from the local farmer’s market with tamales, grilled vegetables, salsa, guacamole, and chiles,” says owner Charlie Kimble, the chief revenue officer at Ponto, a blockchain infrastructure company, who splits his time between New York and Palm Springs. Next comes dinner in the olive grove, and after that, expect a dance party by the infinity pool, where guests use the raised edge as a stage.
Indian Wells could soon be getting a supermarket
The owners of the Indian Wells Village shopping center at the intersection of Highway 111 and Cook street recently put in a request for a conditional use permit with the city of Indian Wells. They want to see if a potential supermarket in their village would be able to use the parking lot for events; The post Indian Wells could soon be getting a supermarket appeared first on KESQ.
travelawaits.com
8 Enticing Temecula Rental Houses In California’s Wine Country
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. In vino veritas and, in truth, wine is an almost magical beverage. Of that, it’s doubtless you need no convincing. Less known, however, is the power of wine to create unforgettable vacation experiences. The best of these involve not only drinking the libation but exploring its origins.
iebusinessdaily.com
Riverside apartment complex sold before it’s completed
A 482-unit apartment complex in Riverside has been sold. The project, which sits on 18 acres at 3461 La Cadena Drive, is part of The Exchange, a 35-acre mixed-use development being developed by AFG Development LLC, according to a statement. JPI Development Group Inc. in Murrieta purchased the project from...
Back-to-school fair in Riverside provides students in need with plenty of resources for school
The event was held on the grounds of Harvest Christian Fellowship Church, which turned its parking lot into a one-stop-shop for students and their families.
Pedestrian killed on the I-10 near Bob Hope exit , traffic heavily impacted
A pedestrian is dead after being struck by several cars traveling on the eastbound side of Interstate 10 near the Bob Hope overpass. Traffic is being heavily impacted going eastbound on the I-10 at Ramon Road with all eastbound lanes currently closed. RIVCO: EB I-10 @ Ramona Road (Thousand Palms), all lanes blocked due to The post Pedestrian killed on the I-10 near Bob Hope exit , traffic heavily impacted appeared first on KESQ.
thedesertreview.com
AB1021's study on alternative governance and electrical services presented to IID Board
EL CENTRO - Gary Thompson and Jurg Heuberger, Local Agency Formation Commissions (LAFCO) representatives from Riverside and Imperial counties respectively, presented the scope of work for the study funded by AB 1021 to the Imperial Irrigation District board. The study was part of a bill written by Assemblymember Chad Mayes (I-Rancho Mirage).
New owner plans ‘middle-class’ housing in Cathedral City development stalled by bankruptcy
The new owners of an undeveloped section of the Verano Master Planned Community in Cathedral City tell News Channel 3 their goal "is to create a product and new supply that will fit the needs of the growing middle-class community in the Desert (without breaking the bank)" The neighborhood is located at Verano and Rio The post New owner plans ‘middle-class’ housing in Cathedral City development stalled by bankruptcy appeared first on KESQ.
