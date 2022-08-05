ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carbondale, KS

Hays Post

Kan. woman with suspended license was transporting meth

OSAGE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a woman on multiple charges after a traffic stop. Just after 12:30a.m. August 4, a Sheriff’s Deputy conducted a traffic stop on U.S. 56 Highway just south of the Lyndon exit for a traffic violation, according to a media release. During the stop, the deputy located illegal narcotics.
OSAGE COUNTY, KS
Hays Post

Police ask for help to locate Kansas shooting suspect

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting and asking the public for help to locate a person of interest. Just before 11p.m. August 4, 2022, police were dispatched to St. Francis Hospital in Topeka in response to the report of an individual who had arrived suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound, according to Police Lt. Edward Stanley.
TOPEKA, KS
Hays Post

Sheriff: Kan. man tried to hide stolen skid-steer loader

JACKSON COUNTY– Law enforcement authorities investigating the theft of a Volvo skid-steer loader in early morning hours of July 21 have a suspect in custody. Just before 6a.m. Thursday, deputies and detectives started their investigation into the reported theft of the loader taken from a business in Holton, according to Sheriff Tim Morse.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KS
Hays Post

Police make arrest in ‘Value Them Both’ church vandalism

DOUGLAS COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating vandalism that included political messages the day before election day at two churches in Lawrence including Victory Bible Church in the 1900 Block of Massachusetts Street have made an arrest. According to a social media report from the Lawrence Police Department, investigators worked...
LAWRENCE, KS
Hays Post

FBI Fugitive task force makes arrest in Kansas gas station killing

JOHNSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal shooting in Overland Park on Sunday have a suspect identified as 24-year-old Zarrell Finley of Kansas City in custody. Just before 4:30p.m. July 31, police responded to report of a shooting at a gas station in the 8600 Block of College...
Hays Post

Man dies after struck by van door on Kan. Turnpike

WYANDOTTE COUNTY—One person died in an accident just before 6:30p.m. Sunday in Wyandotte County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2018 Honda Civic driven by Andrea Lopez, 20, Topeka, was eastbound on the Kansas Turnpike just before the I-635 exit in the left lane. The Honda struck the right...
WYANDOTTE COUNTY, KS
Hays Post

Kan. man dies after motorcycle crash with teen driver

SHAWNEE COUNTY—A Kansas man died in an accident just before 10:30p.m. Saturday in Shawnee County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2015 BMW 4 Series passenger car driven by a 16-year-old from Topeka was eastbound on U.S. 40 Highway at Tecumseh Road. The driver attempted to make a left...
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
Hays Post

Kansas officer exposed to fentanyl during traffic stop

MIAMI COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities issued a public safety bulletin after a police officer was hospitalized following a traffic stop. Just after 4 p.m. Tuesday, police in Osawatomie conducted a traffic stop in the 800 Block of First Street, according to Police Chief David Stuteville. During the encounter with suspects...
OSAWATOMIE, KS
Michael Lewis
Hays Post

KHP investigating fatal head-on crash

GREENWOOD COUNTY—The Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal accident that occurred just after 10p.m. Thursday in Greenwood County. The patrol reported a vehicle was westbound on U.S 54 twenty miles east of U.S. 77. The vehicle crossed the center line and struck an eastbound vehicle head-on. Check the Post for additional details as they become available.
GREENWOOD COUNTY, KS
