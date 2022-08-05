SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting and asking the public for help to locate a person of interest. Just before 11p.m. August 4, 2022, police were dispatched to St. Francis Hospital in Topeka in response to the report of an individual who had arrived suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound, according to Police Lt. Edward Stanley.

TOPEKA, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO