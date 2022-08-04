Food plots for deer create opportunities that can benefit both the deer and the deer hunter. Some of my best memories of hunting season tend to take place around a food plot. Such was the case for me and my son as we hunted a food plot on the last afternoon of archery season. I knew a wave of orange would hit the woods the following day, so we had the added pressure of getting it done that evening. We watched several does and fawns feed across the food plot early that afternoon, and then the action died for the next few hours. With 10 minutes of shooting light left on the clock, we caught movement to our left. A quick glance with my binos confirmed it was a shooter worthy of my boy’s tag. He eventually worked within 20 yards of our blind, and as soon as the buck presented a broadside shot, I gave him the green light. One perfect shot later and we had our hands on a “man-sized” 8-point buck.

