After Three Years Of Searching, Man Finally Captures Incredible Footage Of Rare White Moose
Off color animals are the rarest and coolest things to come across in the wild. Generally, they are truly once in a lifetime experiences, which is part of why spending time in the outdoors is so much fun. You never know what kind of once in a lifetime opportunities you might stumble upon.
Shocked Onlooker Records A Bald Eagle Flying Away With A Family’s House Cat In Northern Minnesota
These airborne predators do not discriminate between animal species, domesticated or wild. All they care about is their next meal. Sadly, our beloved pets, whether it be small dogs or cats, are generally insanely easy targets for them. The same way one of these flying dinosaurs will swoop down on a rabbits, prairie dogs, and even fish, eagles think nothing of digging their talons into Fluffy, the 2-pound rodent you keep in your purse (sorry, that’s not a dog).
Black Bear Takes Down Huge Whitetail Deer in Gruesome Clip
When a black bear gets its mind set on something, there isn’t much that can be done. That includes prey that might be nearby. While we usually think of black bears as funny and more clumsy than some of their other outdoors cousins. Still, these bears are predators and don’t just subsist off of berries and nuts throughout the year. Sometimes, a nice whitetail deer is just what a bear is looking for.
North Carolina Lake Disappears Making Hundreds of Fish Suffocate to Death
Lake Wilson has dropped six feet below its usual level due to an ongoing drought in the state and extreme heat.
Cow Falls Off Cliff While Grazing, Hoisted to Safety by Helicopter
The scene looked more like a special-forces operation than an animal rescue.
Angry Moose Charges After Grizzly Who Ate One Of Her Calves At Glacier National Park
Grizzly bears require a lot of food to survive, eating up to 30 pounds per day. The sad truth to this is that they need to use the least amount of energy they can getting it and that often results in them targeting the youngest and weakest of all other wildlife, and in some cases even their own kind.
Mountain Lion Tries To Break Into Cabin, Stares Down Man Inside Like It’s Hunting Him
Talk about nightmare fuel. I mean, it’s one thing to have a predator size you up in the woods, that’s their territory. But, it almost seems a little disrespectful to have one trying to come right into your house. An apex predator being so aggressive that it comes...
WATCH: Death Valley National Park Flash Flooding Washes Everything Away in Wild Video
The name Death Valley National Park…doesn’t really invoke images of water. But the area went through a flash flood recently. Flooding can just happen in an instant and the outdoors can be scary when it happens. In certain regions, some moderate flooding is good and expected. However, there are times when the waters rise too high, flow too fast, and cause a lot of issues. This is one of those times.
Canadian Hunters Witness White Bull Moose Come Running After Downed Cow
This is what dreams are made of. I mean, it just doesn’t happen. For hunters, it’s one of those true “once-in-a-lifetime” occurrences. Not only did these folks see a white moose, but to have it happen during a hunt makes the odds even lower. Not only...
Three Climbers Reported Dead at Glacier National Park
Three men died while climbing mountains in Montana’s Glacier National Park in recent days. On July 25, rescuers recovered the bodies of mountaineers Brian Kennedy and Jack Beard, who had set off together on July 21 to climb Dusty Star Mountain. Kennedy and Beard, who were both 67 and...
The Best Food Plots for Deer of 2022
Food plots for deer create opportunities that can benefit both the deer and the deer hunter. Some of my best memories of hunting season tend to take place around a food plot. Such was the case for me and my son as we hunted a food plot on the last afternoon of archery season. I knew a wave of orange would hit the woods the following day, so we had the added pressure of getting it done that evening. We watched several does and fawns feed across the food plot early that afternoon, and then the action died for the next few hours. With 10 minutes of shooting light left on the clock, we caught movement to our left. A quick glance with my binos confirmed it was a shooter worthy of my boy’s tag. He eventually worked within 20 yards of our blind, and as soon as the buck presented a broadside shot, I gave him the green light. One perfect shot later and we had our hands on a “man-sized” 8-point buck.
Black Bear Chases Montana Mountain Biker Down The Side Of A Mountain In Wild Video
You may have seen a post earlier this week with footage of a curious black bear casually following a jogger in Teton National Park. The man’s poise and ability to remain calm and move slow likely prevented the bear’s predatory instincts from being sparked. Had he panicked and ran away, it could have very well caused the bear to chase him down.
Video of Bison 'Scratching His Itch' at Badlands National Park in South Dakota Is Just the Best
On the master list of 'Most Annoying Things In The World', an unscratchable itch has got to be near the top. It's crazy how one small sensation can drive a person mad, though honestly it's relatable AF, too. It's so relatable, in fact, that one doesn't even need to be a human to understand the struggle. Take it from this bison!
Young Elk Runs (and Swims) For Its Life As It Tries To Escape A Wolf AND Grizzly Bear In Banff National Park
Even in a National Park like Banff, where wildlife is so abundant, it’s not every day that you’re gonna witness an animal encounter like this. On top of that, to catch it all on video… even crazier. It might not be the best quality, and our dude...
Once-In-A-Lifetime Video Captures Grizzly Bear Chasing Mountain Goats Past Terrified Hikers At Glacier National Park
Everyone hopes to see some nice views, maybe an animal encounter of sorts from afar, but a big ol’ grizzly barreling down the trail right at you? Not what you signed up for…. What if it decides you’re gonna be its dinner instead? I mean, honestly, the mountain goats...
Man Shares Eerie Video Showing 'Abandoned' Campsite in Grizzly Country
"Tent, sleeping bags. Abandoned for weeks? Where are the people?" text over TikToker Ron Ulrich's video said.
An Ontario Moose Hunt Turns Into a 10-Day Survival Ordeal, From the Archives
This survival story, “Ten Terrible Days,” originally ran 60 years ago, in the July 1962 issue of Outdoor Life. I WANT TO say something right at the beginning that has been said 1,000 times before, but I want to say it louder: don’t ever leave camp or walk off a trail in wild country without a map, compass, and matches in a waterproof container.
Lone Wolf Chases Down Herd Of Bighorn Sheep, Drags Slowest One Back Into The Forest
Nature can be one cruel beast. Beautiful but cruel. Something like this is spectacular, rare and violent all in one. A family was driving down the road in Alberta, Canada, near Banff National Park, when they came across a pack of bighorns running on the road with a wolf chasing behind them.
UK woman seriously injured by bison in South Dakota
We've been hearing a lot about bison attacks this year -- particularly at Yellowstone National Park. But Minnesota's neighbor to the West is also home to herds of the giant animal. A woman is sharing her story of being attacked.
Colorado Man Breaks 75-Year-Old State Brook Trout Record
“In the water with a hook.” That’s all Tim Daniel of Granby would initially divulge to Colorado Parks and Wildlife about where and how he caught a 23-1/4-inch brook trout. You can’t blame a fisherman for wanting to keep his secrets, and CPW seemed to be keeping the secret, too. At least for a while. Daniels caught the huge trout in Monarch Lake on May 23. State aquatic biologist Jon Ewert inspected the fish the day it was caught, but the agency only made the official announcement on Friday, declaring Daniel’s 7.84-pound brook trout a new state record, besting a mark that had stood for 75 years.
