Ivanka and Don Jr. testify in New York AG's civil probe

MSNBC
Trump's criminal intent is now clear. Merrick Garland's intentions aren't.
For weeks, if not months, leadership at the Department of Justice has repeatedly told us they will follow the facts and the law and will hold Jan. 6 wrongdoers accountable “at any level.” Yet they provide few updates or concrete information. We have seen zero overt law enforcement activity against anyone but the foot soldiers of former President Donald Trump’s insurrection. In substance, the DOJ is asking the American people to trust them. But following the House’s final (at least for a while) Jan. 6 committee hearing on Thursday, that trust is eroding.
MSNBC
Trump livid as Fox News turns on MAGA -- No Trump speech or interviews on air at Fox
The tug-of-war within Fox News continues as the network ignores a Trump speech to air Ron DeSantis instead. Trump also has not even appeared for an interview on Fox since April 13, 2022. The former President hitting back and reportedly “tracking which hosts he can count on.” MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the devastating shift for Trump. Lincoln Project co-founder Rick Wilson joins, adding: “Trump] sits in Mar-A-Lago and throws things at the walls every time he sees DeSantis on Fox, which is about every 35 seconds now. He is the guy Rupert [Murdoch] has picked…"Aug. 1, 2022.
Bill Barr Says Evidence 'Building' Against Trump in DOJ's Jan. 6 Probe
The former attorney general assessed Friday that the Justice Department is getting "deeper and deeper" into the probe of Trump and top administration officials.
Hear Liz Cheney's plan if Trump wins the GOP nomination
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) says that she believes she can win her primary race against a Trump-endorsed candidate by speaking the truth to Wyoming voters.
Photos show documents Trump purportedly flushed down toilet: Report
Newly released photos show documents that Donald Trump purportedly attempted to flush down the toilet, offering some credence to previous reports that the former president attempted to destroy Oval Office records during his term.
WATCH: Mike Lindell claims '54 countries have been taken by the machines'
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell claimed during a Friday speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference that 54 countries had failed what he called the "trial of the machines."
Donald Trump 'Too Disruptive' for Presidential Run, Some CPAC Attendees Say
One Nebraska resident said she has some days when she thinks it's time to "move on" from the former president.
Marjorie Taylor Greene defends Alex Jones at CPAC
DALLAS — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) defended Alex Jones at the Conservative Political Action Conference on Friday, the same day he was ordered to pay $45.2 million in punitive damages to the parents of a victim of the 2012 mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School.
Exclusive photos: Trump's telltale toilet
Remember our toilet scoop in Axios AM earlier this year? Maggie Haberman's forthcoming book about former President Trump will report that White House residence staff periodically found wads of paper clogging a toilet — and believed the former president, a notorious destroyer of Oval Office documents, was the flusher.
Cheney Rips Greene and Boebert, Says US Needs 'Serious People' in Politics
The congresswoman named several Democratic lawmakers she would prefer working with over Trump loyalists in the GOP.
Roger Stone Calls for Contributions to Help Alex Jones After $45.2M Verdict
The conservative political consultant said that the Infowars host "is a good and decent man," who "needs our support."
Steve Bannon Uses ‘Unusual Procedural Posture’ in Last-Ditch Effort to Get Contempt Indictment Thrown Out After Trial
Former White House strategist and top Donald Trump adviser Steve Bannon is trying to get a federal judge to dismiss the government’s contempt of Congress case against him weeks after being convicted by a jury. Following Bannon’s July 22 conviction, U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols, a Trump appointee, issued...
Chuck Grassley Mocked Over Complaint About Missing Family Reunion: 'Retire'
Grassley, 88, lamented that he would miss a family reunion for the second year running to "fight" the expected passage of the Inflation Reduction Act.
Celebrity candidates threaten GOP's hopes of a Senate majority
Inexperienced Republican candidates are threatening to cost Mitch McConnell a long-anticipated Senate majority in this year's midterms. The big picture: The GOP roster is filled with Trump-endorsed celebrities who've never run political campaigns — former NFL star Herschel Walker in Georgia, Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania and best-selling author J.D. Vance in Ohio.
NFL・
J.D. Vance Quietly Supports Bill His GOP Allies Hate—and His Opponent Sponsored
When bipartisan majorities in Congress passed a massive bill to invest nearly $300 billion in boosting U.S. high-tech manufacturing, it was a perfect opportunity—at least on paper—for J.D. Vance to amplify his hard-nosed brand of populist America First politics.The Ohio Senate candidate’s closest ideological allies certainly teed off on the bill: Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), a key early endorser of Vance’s campaign, cast the CHIPS Act—which she dubbed “America LAST!”—as anathema to the MAGA movement.“Congress is repulsive,” she fumed on Twitter.Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL), chairman of Senate Republicans’ campaign arm, said “the massive, pro-China CHIPS Act” was “one of...
CPAC speeches contain "thinly veiled calls for violence"
People arrive at the Conservative Political Action Conference 2022 (CPAC) in Orlando, Florida on February 24, 2022. (CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images) According to a report from Rolling Stone, the speeches thus far at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Dallas have been larded with "dark" threats of coming violence as the speakers brushed aside any discussion about the Jan 6 Capitol riot.
CNBC
Trump complained U.S. generals lacked the loyalty German generals showed Hitler, book says
Ex-President Donald Trump complained to White House Chief of Staff John Kelly that American generals were not as loyal as he believed German generals were to Adolf Hitler, a new book says. Trump soured on Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mark Milley after he resisted having the military respond...
ABC News
Secret Service hands agents' phone numbers to Jan. 6 committee: Sources
The U.S. Secret Service has given the House Jan. 6 committee a listing of agency-issued cell phone numbers belonging to agents based in Washington, D.C., for the period the panel is investigating, according to sources familiar with the matter. The move is an unusual step amid heightened scrutiny of the...
September Cover Story by Caitlin Dickerson Exposes Secret History of Trump Administration’s Family-Separation Policy
In an extensive investigation that is the cover story of The Atlantic’s September 2022 issue, staff writer Caitlin Dickerson provides the definitive account of the Trump administration’s family-separation policy, called Zero Tolerance: She lays out in painstaking detail one of the darkest chapters in recent U.S. history, exposing not only how the policy came into being and who was responsible for it, but also how all of its worst outcomes were anticipated and ignored by key policy makers. Dickerson’s reporting shows that the policy was characterized by gross negligence at every level of government.
MSNBC
Republicans are clinging to Trump's election lies in battleground states. They're about to regret it.
Historically, there is one basic truism about midterm elections: The party in power usually gets routed. Moreover, the more unpopular a sitting president, the worse his party does in November. Considering that President Joe Biden is currently polling in the high 30s, Republicans should be licking their chops about the election to come. Yet, in primary after primary, Republicans seem intent on snatching defeat from the jaws of victory.
