Top 5 NFL Prospects Whose Vices Ruined Their Careers
The list of vices that threaten to destroy NFL players’ professional careers is long. The damage from gambling, opioids, drugs, alcohol or some other addictions has changed many players’ lives. Some of them have managed to get out and live a sober life. Others have spiraled into a never-ending circle of sobriety, addiction, and even crime. The recovery is a long marathon. It needs the right amount of dedication, persistence, and assistance to reach it. These five NFL players have felt the disastrous effect of addiction and crime on their own skin.
2023 NFL Draft Diamonds Scouting Report: Jordan McFadden, OT, Clemson
Honors/Captainship: 2nd Team All-ACC (2021) Games Watched: GAUN(neutral), FLST,@SCUN, IAST(Bowl) RS SR and 2 yr full-time starter at T in the gap/zone blocking scheme of SCCL. Started at RT in 2020 before moving to LT in 2021. He has poor height, adequate weight, and ordinary speed with a powerful build. He is a solid athlete with very good COD, solid acceleration, lateral quickness and agility, adequate explosiveness, and balance with solid play speed. While zone blocking, he shows solid lateral quickness and agility as he takes a quick first step, and generates good movement at the POA with his quality play strength and above-average foot drive against 3T and 5T with adequate size and AA as he creates a lane for the RB. While gap blocking on base blocks, he delivers a powerful punch with good timing and placement to the frame of the 5T and seals him off with his very good play strength. When blocking at the 2nd level, he uses his solid play speed to get to his assignment and easily overpowers WLB with ordinary play strength and AA with his size and above-average physical toughness. In pass pro, he sets up at a 45-degree angle or vertically, keeps his hands low, plays with a very good base while keeping his feet moving, and effectively uses his play strength to anchor against EDGE with solid size and play strength. He displays very good reactive athleticism as he exhibits very good COD while picking up 1T, and 3T with good AA twisting towards the C Gap. He does a good job of resetting his feet as he mirrors the moves of 5T with very good AA. He displays good mental toughness as he rises to the occasion late in the game when the team is behind on the final drive. Lack of quality length, knee bend, and hand placement in pass pro allow EDGE with elite length and good hip and ankle flexion to defeat his block when executing the long arm technique and rip move. Adequate finish ability prevents him from finishing run blocks against DL to the ground consistently.
Cardinals running backs coach James Saxon arrested on domestic battery charges | Placed on Admin Leave
James Saxon the Arizona Cardinals running backs coach was arrested this week on two counts of domestic battery. According to reports, Saxon was charged May 25 in Indianapolis with two counts of domestic battery, including a Level 6 felony for allegedly assaulting a woman in front of a child younger than 16 years old.
NFL Transactions for August 7, 2022 | Presented by the Hula Bowl All-Star Game
Ravens worked out CB Ken Crawley, CB Darryl Roberts, and CB Daryl Worley. Bills signed FB Reggie Gilliam to a two-year extension. Bengals activated DE Khalid Kareem from the NFI list. Green Bay Packers. Packers activated DB Keisean Nixon from the NFI list. Jacksonville Jaguars. Jaguars signed RB Matt Colburn.
NFL Draft Diamonds Free Agent Spotlight: Taylor Powell, Linebacker
Hello, Justin Berendzen (@jrberendzen on Twitter) with another one of free agent spotlight interviews this time shining a light on Taylor Powell LB check him out on Twitter @44Taylor_Powell, and hopefully he ends up on an XFL, USFL, CFL, or NFL team. I started this interview by asking him where...
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: John Torchio, S, Wisconsin
What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. I think my ability to make plays consistently and my football knowledge is what makes me a prospect for the 2023 NFL draft. Those two factors are what sets me apart on and off the field.
Bears cannot catch a break, and neither can WR N’Keal Harry | Wide Out suffers a potentially severe ankle injury
The Bears cannot catch a break. They have been in the process of finding a wide receiver and every time they do something to find a wide receiver something bad happens. The Bears recently traded for N’Keal Harry and today during practice the former first round wide out suffered what appears to be a severe ankle injury.
Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs deactivated his Twitter account after him getting torched at training camp went viral
People were crushing Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs for this one-on-one with CeeDee Lamb. It was a great play by CeeDee Lamb, but people were really picking on the former Alabama corner and it got under his skin. Well, the reason he began getting smoked is because WR number 6...
Kareem Hunt wants out of Cleveland, but the Browns do not want to trade him
The Cleveland Browns have had a rough off-season and it is not going to get any better. Now, their star running back wants out. No, I am not talking about Nick Chubb, but Kareem Hunt. Hunt recently requested a trade out of Cleveland but the team is not going to...
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Kooper Reece, OL, University of Nebraska-Kearney
What made you decide you wanted to be a football player?. Growing up in a small town it’s just a part of life, as a kid you go and watch those high school games waiting for it to be your turn. Then you start watching college ball and you dream about making it to the next level. So it’s always been an aspiration of mine. Once I got a taste of what football is about. I fell in love with every aspect of it. Even when I was younger I wanted to be able to look back at my career and smile knowing that I gave it everything and had no regrets.
