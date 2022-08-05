Read on wegotthiscovered.com
Fidel Castro’s daughter weighs in on James Franco playing her father
The controversial casting of James Franco as Fidel Castro has been endorsed by none other than Castro’s daughter. “James Franco has an obvious physical resemblance with Fidel Castro, besides his skills and charisma,” said Alina Fernández, who was born to the Cuban revolutionary and his mistress in 1956 and is the subject of the film in which Franco is set to appear. Alina of Cuba was announced with little attention, until US-born Franco got the green light, for which he received a red light from members of Hollywood’s Latino community. Colombia-born actor John Leguizamo said, “I don’t got a prob with Franco but he ain’t Latino!”
Producer of James Franco’s Fidel Castro movie calls John Leguizamo criticism ‘culturally uneducated’
After John Leguizamo slammed the casting of “non-Latino” James Franco as Fidel Castro in the recently-announced Alina of Cuba, producer John Martinez O’Felan implored the Colombia-born actor to expand his definition of Latino. “A guy like John Leguizamo has historically been looked up to by Hispanics as...
Anne Heche 'drank vodka' with 'wine chasers' in podcast posted before 'horrific' Los Angeles crash
Anne Heche "drank vodka" with "wine chasers" during a "Better Together" podcast recording with co-host Heather Duffy, which was posted hours before the fiery collision Heche reportedly caused on Friday when she crashed her Mini Cooper into a home in Mar Vista, California. The Apple podcast was published on Friday and then removed from the platform. It's unclear when the episode was taped.
Anne Heche’s Family Responds After Actress’ Fiery Crash
Actress Anne Heche has been hospitalized after a fiery car crash in Los Angeles, according to multiple reports.Witnesses cited by TMZ late Friday said the Wag the Dog and Donnie Brasco star was seen crashing into the garage of an apartment building in her Mini Cooper, only to drive away as bystanders tried to come to her aid. She then reportedly plowed into a nearby home in Mar Vista a short time later, sparking a blaze that engulfed the vehicle and spread throughout the house.A representative for the actress confirmed that she was in stable condition but asked for privacy,...
Michelle Obama Wears Summery High-Slit Gown In Martha's Vineyard
Michelle Obama showed off her summer style during a special film festival appearance yesterday. The former First Lady attended the opening night of the 2022 Martha’s Vineyard African American Film Festival (MVAAFF) alongside former President Barack Obama last night. The couple introduced a screening of their upcoming Netflix documentary...
‘Magnum, P.I.’ star Roger E. Mosley has died
Actor Roger E. Mosley passed away on Sunday aged 83 years old. The actor was most known for his work on the CBS crime drama Magnum P.I. starring as Theadore “T.C’ Calvin, a helicopter pilot and friend of Tom Selleck’s character Thomas Magnum. He worked on all eight seasons of the show running from 1980 to 1988.
Celebrities May Be Changing Their Minds About the Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard Case Amid New Evidence
Click here to read the full article. After the verdict was read in the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation trial, we discussed why the outcome wasn’t a win for anyone. The complicated case, filled with alleged domestic violence, addiction, and mental health issues, grew into a fierce anti-Amber Heard campaign on social media, and many celebrities appeared to be cheering on Depp’s victory when the verdict came out. Now that new details about the inner workings of the former couple’s marriage have been revealed in 6,000 pages of court documents, there are a few Depp celebrity supporters who might be changing...
Is the ‘Sleepy Sickness’ described in ‘The Sandman’ real?
Warning: The following article contains spoilers from The Sandman. Just like the rest of the DC Universe from which The Sandman keeps a wary distance, the recently released Netflix series is pure fiction… or so you thought. The first episode of the series starts with the greedy Roderick Burgess trapping Dream, the Lord of Dreams — also “Morpheus” or “Sandman” — and trying to cajole the entity into fulfilling his wishes. But his efforts are in vain as Dream refuses to talk and is thus left in his unescapable cage for the next hundred years. This in turn triggers the widespread and incurable ‘Sleepy Sickness’ and all you need is to rifle through the pages of history to realize that the epidemic the series depicts is not so fictional after all.
J.J. Abrams’ ‘Constantine’ reboot said to be safe… for now
Warner Bros Discovery’s CEO David Zaslav is currently cleaning house in a bid to cut at least $3 billion of debt from the studio’s books. Early casualties have been Batgirl and Scoob! Holiday Haunt, and every show in pre-production must be feeling the pressure of not knowing if the hammer is going to come down at any moment. The nerves must be especially high on DCEU projects, as an impending “reset” of the universe to focus on big event movies is promised.
English speakers are loving the Comanche dub of ‘Prey’
Prey is the first film to have a full Comanche-language dub, and many English speakers are choosing to watch the Comanche version over the English one. “We’re watching Prey on Hulu with the Comanche dub and it fucking rules,” tweeted @lolacoaster. “If you’re going to watch PREY, do yourself a favor and watch the comanche dub,” added @golikehellmachi. “It’s very well done and there’s no reason to watch it in english unless you hate subtitles.”
Mark Ruffalo made sure not to mansplain how to be a convincing Hulk to Tatiana Maslany
Later this month, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is coming out to Disney Plus. It pairs Mark Ruffalo with MCU newcomer Tatiana Maslany as his character’s cousin Jennifer Walters, and, Maslany says, Ruffalo was as good a co-star as she could’ve hoped. Maslany reveals the on-set dynamic during a...
A completely unnecessary Oscar-nominated fantasy rides into battle on streaming
Before Disney monopolized the market by cannibalizing its own animated back catalogue for inspiration, there was a real chance that dark and gritty revisionist reinventions of beloved fairytales were poised to become Hollywood’s hottest new genre, with Snow White and the Huntsman leading the charge in terms of box office dollars.
Fans hoping Tom Cruise’s musical and Les Grossman project are one and the same
Tom Cruise is clearly Christopher McQuarrie’s biggest fan, with the A-list superstar and multi-talented filmmaker having become virtually inseparable over the last 15 years, and they’ve just lined up another three new projects together. Not content with working side-by-side in at least some capacity on Valkyrie, Jack Reacher,...
A polarizing historical epic is basking in the glow of newfound adulation
Proving for the umpteenth time that Hollywood loves few things more than jumping on a hot bandwagon, the success of Ridley Scott’s Academy Award-winning Gladiator led to a slew of blockbuster historical epics coming down the pipeline. Only one of them managed to earn more money at the box office, though, and it was Troy.
An all-time classic action comedy investigates the streaming Top 10
For a movie that suffered from its fair share of twists, turns, and setbacks during development, it’s fascinating to think how differently 1980s action cinema could have evolved if Beverly Hills Cop had turned out any other way than it did. Mickey Rourke was the first name offered the...
Netflix users transfixed by a laughably inept psychological thriller
It’s difficult for any filmmaking team to put a unique stamp on a setup that’s baked into the DNA of its chosen genre, but looking at the reactions from both critics and audiences to 2016’s When the Bough Breaks, you might be left wondering if writer Jack Olsen and director Jon Cassar even tried.
A distressing true-life survival thriller seizes hold of #1 on streaming
While there’s always an air of cynicism surrounding harrowing true-life events being turned into glossy Hollywood movies, especially when the danger to descend into cloying sentimentality is very real, Ron Howard’s Thirteen Lives has been winning widespread acclaim from both critics and audiences. At the time of writing,...
A would-be war epic that failed on every level returns home on Netflix
During the buildup to its release, you can completely understand why virtually every insider and analyst had pegged Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk as a potential awards season front-runner. It marked Ang Lee’s first feature since he scooped an Academy Award for Best Director as a result of helming...
