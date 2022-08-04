ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Ice Cube Partners With Green Mountain Coffee Roasters, Naturally

By Robert Longfellow
K97.5
K97.5
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E1viR_0h5R2MZG00

Source: @IceCube / GMCR

Ice Cube has teamed up with Green Mountain Coffee Roasters (GMCR) for a cold collaboration, literally. The brand and the rap legend, actor and filmmaker have partnered on Brew Over Ice (BOI) coffee aka coffee pods catered specifically to pour over ice cube s.

That said, the “It Was A Good Day Rapper” and GMCR are dubbing BOI as the official drink of Summer Fridays. Therefore, to celebrate their proclamation they are hosting a sweepstakes, via social media, to give away exclusive Brew Over Ice ( Cube ) Summer FRIDAY kits. For your chance to get one you’ll have to tune in to Cube ’s IG live on Friday, August 5 at 12 pm EST.

Get it? Ice Cube(s)…the movie Friday …ok, we’re sure you do.

Anyway, one winner will also get the chance to kick it with their friend over Zoom and over a cup of GMCR BOI coffee. To enter, post a photo of you and your GMCR ice d coffee, tag a friend, and use @greenmtncoffee # Ice dCubeSummerFridays for a chance to win.

Watch Cube’s #IceCubeSummerFridays PSA below. Also, take note of Cube making sure to rock a Big 3 basketball league hat in the announcement. Now that’s a seasoned marketer through and through.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ice Cube (@icecube)

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

Why Rachael Ray Skips Vegetable Oil In A Boxed Cake Mix

Boxed cake mixes were born of convenience and continue to be a popular pantry staple today. There are about as many opinions on how to elevate the finished products using the mixes as there are varieties on grocery store shelves, too. Cook's Illustrated says P. Duff and Sons started selling...
RECIPES
Pitchfork

Megan Thee Stallion and Future Share New Song “Pressurelicious”: Listen

As promised, Megan Thee Stallion has dropped her new single “Pressurelicious,” which features guest vocals from Future. Megan has been teasing the track since last month, but she officially announced the release date and single art yesterday on her social media channels. The track was produced by HitKidd and arrived three hours before a typical midnight release “since it already leaked lol,” as Megan explained. Listen to “Pressurelicious” below.
MUSIC
Allrecipes.com

Million Dollar Chicken Casserole

Dish will keep for up to 4 months in freezer, and to reheat thaw overnight or up to 6 hours in refrigerator then bake according to directions. To change up the flavor on this dish you can easily substitute in different types of rotisserie chicken like mojo or lemon-pepper, or garlic. You can also use just about any butter crisp cracker; Ritz has an assortment of flavored crackers that could be any easy way to switch up the flavor profile. This dish can also be made gluten free is you use gluten-free crackers and rotisserie chicken.
RECIPES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ice Cube
Taste Of Home

How to Make Stuffed Cabbage Rolls with Ground Beef and Garlic

There are plenty of ways to mix up veggies, meat and cheese—but there’s really nothing better than stuffing vegetables with meat and cheese. From stuffed peppers to stuffed potatoes, there are just so many recipes that turn your vegetables into vehicles for delicious add-ons!. Of course, cultures around...
RECIPES
Mashed

Easy Pickled Beets Recipe

Beets may not be the first vegetable you think about whipping up as a side dish, but the dark red root's sweet and earthy flavor pairs well with just about every protein, sharp cheeses, and other veggies, too. Plus, according to Healthline, it's a powerhouse food that may help improve heart, brain, and digestive health while fighting inflammation. But if you're not sure how to whip up a batch of beets, there's nothing complicated about it — an easy pickled beets recipe that requires very few ingredients is the perfect way to add beets to your menu. "I love how easy this recipe is and how much flavor comes from just a few ingredients," says Miriam Hahn, recipe developer and health coach. "This is my favorite way to eat beets, which are loaded with antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals."
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#Brew Over Ice Lrb#Psa
K97.5

Nick Cannon Welcomes 8th Child & Questions Women’s Hygiene

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. Nick Cannon is now a proud papa of 8! He and Bre Tiesi welcomed a child together over the weekend. The model took to her Instagram page to announce the healthy delivery. Tiesi blogged the entire thing and uploaded it on Youtube! https://www.instagram.com/p/CgeaN_TDKnT/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link RELATED: Pull Out For […]
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Zoom
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
K97.5

WE2022: David Banner Drops Knowledge In The Press Room

Now, you already know when David Banner comes through, he’s coming with nothing but FACTS! He stops by the Women’s Empowerment 2022 press room to chat with K975’s Ayeeedubb about learning from women, self-care from the inside-out, his upcoming God Box 2 album, and some other gems that he blessed us with. Also… apparently he has a […]
CELEBRITIES
K97.5

WE2022: Marcus D. Wiley Checks In

K975’s Ayeeedubb and Ashia Skye chats with comedian Marcus D. Wiley in our Women’s Empowerment 2022 press room about his career in comedy and radio, as well as insight on his top 5 comedians of all time! Check it out!
TV & VIDEOS
K97.5

Can DVSN Stand The Heat Of Headkracks One Chip Challenge?

DVSN tapped in with The Morning Hustle to share their highly-controversial single “If I Get Caught,” an ode to “keeping it real” when it comes to relationships and infidelities that ironically enough samples Jay-Z’s classic (and equally problematic) 2002 hit “Song Cry.” RELATED: DVSN Keeps It Real On “If I Get Caught” Controversy And Jay-Z Clearing The […]
ENTERTAINMENT
K97.5

WE2022: Kim Person Checks In The Press Room

NC native Kim Person stops by the Women’s Empowerment press room to talk with K975’s Ayeeedubb about the local gospel scene and her latest Billboard charting! And of course, they had to touch on fashion because… obviously! Check it out!
BEAUTY & FASHION
K97.5

Chance The Rapper Gives Singer Jeremih His Flowers!

Chance The Rapper tapped in with Headkrack and Lore’l on The Morning Hustle. His new project, Highs And Lows with Joey Badass is out now and getting a great response. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. In our full sit down with the talented artist, husband and creator candidly discusses friends in […]
MUSIC
K97.5

WE2022: Sulaiman & Lesleigh Mausi Discuss “The Power of Us”

Inside the Women’s Empowerment press room, Brian Dawson of K975 chats with Sulaiman and Lesleigh Mausi. They talk about their book, The Power of Us: How to Win in Marriage and Business, while also discussing how they overcame the trials of their own relationship to score their own victories. Check it out!
RELATIONSHIPS
K97.5

K97.5

276
Followers
290
Post
37K+
Views
ABOUT

The Triangle’s Real Hip Hop and R&B

 https://hiphopnc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy