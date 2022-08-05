Sources: Jerrance Howard no longer with Texas, to be replaced by Bob Donewald Jr.

(Photo by Matthew Visinsky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Texas men’s basketball assistant coach Jerrance Howard is no longer with the program, Inside Texas has learned. Brian Davis first reported the news. Howard has been off of the recruiting trail since June and is expected to go into the agent business.

Inside Texas has also learned Bob Donewald Jr., previously titled as the special assistant to Chris Beard, will replace Howard on the bench.

Howard was not present at a Texas practice that was open to the media on Wednesday.

A 42-year-old graduate of Illinois, Howard joined Beard’s staff after eight seasons on Bill Self’s staff with the Kansas Jayhawks. Prior to his time in Lawrence, Howard was at SMU for one season in 2012-13, and at his alma mater from 2007 to 2012.

Donewald Jr. followed Beard from Texas Tech to the Longhorn program in 2021. He has served in several roles under Beard, including special assistant to the head coach, assistant coach, and director of player development.

His time in basketball pre-Beard took him around the world. He coached in the NBA G-League, China, Europe, and as an assistant in the NBA. During his time in the NBA, he worked with LeBron James, Patrick Beverly, Lou Williams, Jamal Mashburn, Baron Davis, Carlos Boozer and Hassan Whiteside.

Per his Texas profile, Donewald Jr. began his coaching career as a student assistant for four years under his father, Bob Donewald Sr., at Western Michigan University. He served an internship with the New Jersey Nets and was an assistant to the general manager, Willis Reed. Donewald Jr. spent two years as an assistant coach at Morehead State University.

Born in South Bend, Ind., Donewald Jr. graduated from Western Michigan University in 1993 with a bachelor’s degree in English.

The Longhorns were 22-12 (10-8 Big 12) last year in Beard’s first season as head coach of the Longhorns. They advanced to the round of 32 of the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2016, defeating Virginia Tech in the first round.