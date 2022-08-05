Washington Ecology report admits clean fuel standard will add to price at the pump

Read on www.kpvi.com
Counties with the highest unemployment rate in Oregon
Compiled a list of counties with the highest unemployment in Oregon using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Major employers say abortion ban will affect expansion plans in Indiana
(The Center Square) – Two of Indiana’s leading employers have said the passage of a near-total ban on abortion could negatively impact future expansion plans in the state. Eli Lilly and Cummins are the most recent employers to come out against the legislation. Both chambers of the Indiana...
Georgia tax collections continued to climb in July despite economic downturn
(The Center Square) — Georgia continues to see higher net tax collections, as general fund receipts totaled more than $2.2 billion during July, the first month of fiscal 2023. The collections represent a 2.5%, or $54.2 million, increase from the more than $2.1 billion collected in July 2021. Georgia...
USDA plans National Farmers Market Week celebration
ATLANTA – The Southeast Regional Office of the U.S. Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Service will celebrate National Farmers Market Week this week to highlight the important role farmers markets play in supporting healthy communities, food systems and stimulating local economies in the Southeast region (Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee).
Sanford Bishop named farm group's Legislator of Year
SAVANNAH — The National Association of Farm Service Agency County Office Employees presented Congressman Sanford Bishop Jr., D-Ga., its Legislator of the Year award during its national convention here. Farm Service Agency county office employees are the bridge between U.S. Department of Agriculture programs and farmers as well as ranchers.
CAMPAIGN ALMANAC: Axne, Nunn among planned Soapbox speakers at State Fair
More than two dozen candidates for office in Iowa are scheduled to speak at the upcoming Iowa State Fair at the Des Moines Register’s Political Soapbox, according to the paper’s website. The event will be held throughout the fair along the Grand Concourse in front of the Horner...
Ohio, Michigan charter schools sue Biden administration
(The Center Square) – A group of Ohio and Michigan charter schools sued the Biden administration today, claiming a new rule that requires charter schools to prove public schools are over-enrolled is illegal. The federal lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Michigan, includes...
Kent pulls ahead of Herrera Beutler in latest batch of 3rd District results
Republican Joe Kent took a 960-vote lead over Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler in ballot returns on Monday, placing him in a likelier spot to advance to the general election for Washington’s 3rd Congressional District. On Monday evening, Kent had 47,623 votes, or 22.79 percent of the 208,993 votes tallied...
Biden says Kentucky counties hit by flood will recover better than before
(The Center Square) – For the second time in eight months, President Joe Biden visited Kentucky to tour the damage left by a natural disaster. On Monday, he and First Lady Jill Biden visited eastern Kentucky residents still recovering from flooding late last month that killed 38 people. During...
New funding will support Connecticut small businesses in the hospitality sector
(The Center Square) – The hospitality industry in Connecticut will be benefiting from new state funding. Restaurants, hotels, transportation agencies, and other businesses will receive a share of $30 million in grant funding, Gov. Ned Lamont said, under the Connecticut Hospitality Industry Support Program. The funds will be distributed...
Michigan taxpayers foot $285k for 'mobility services'
(The Center Square) – Michigan taxpayers will spend $285,000 on four “mobility services” in Ann Arbor, Rochester, Dearborn, Novi, and Farmington Hills. The Michigan Mobility Funding Platform will give four companies – Bluecity, GEKOT Inc., Mouvit, and Nimbus – $285,000 in total funding. “Today’s announcement...
While business travel still lags, hotel industry leader expects full recovery by 2024
(The Center Square) – A battered hotel industry is enjoying summer travel, but business travel, the industry's big money-maker, is still reticent to book. Leisure travel came roaring back this year as pent-up demand sent a surge of travelers onto the road and into various lodging across Illinois. June saw hotel occupancy hit 72%, 2% higher than the national occupancy rate, WIFR reported.
Rising Democratic star to speak at Wing Ding in Clear Lake
DES MOINES — Mallory McMorrow said she “vividly” remembers Zach Wahls’ 2011 speech on the floor of the Iowa House in defense of same-sex marriage. Then an advocate with two mothers and now a Democratic state senator from Coralville, Wahls in that 2011 speech spoke out against a Republican proposal to ban same-sex marriage in Iowa.
Ten Georgia rural hospitals to receive $9M in stabilization grants from state agency
(The Center Square) — The Georgia Department of Community Health has awarded $9 million in Rural Hospital Stabilization Grants to 10 rural Georgia hospitals. The hospitals will each receive $900,000 to support initiatives strengthening underserved communities' access to care. The Rural Hospital Stabilization Grant, established in 2014, ostensibly helps...
Louisiana Boardwalk under new ownership
BOSSIER CITY, La. -- Louisiana Boardwalk has been sold to a new ownership group, Boardwalk Routh, LLC, part of the Routh Group out of Texas. A Routh Group spokesman said the new partnership will help identify opportunities for growth and investment. “Building the Routh Group into the company it is...
Candidates in Republican attorney general primary promise tough-on-crime policies
In the three-person Republican primary for Wisconsin attorney general, all the candidates promise to bring tough-on-crime policies to the state Department of Justice — although only one of them has law enforcement experience. The race is between Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney, former state Rep. Adam...
Gov. Pritzker defends end to cash bail despite law enforcement criticisms
(The Center Square) – Gov. J.B. Pritzker is defending the SAFE-T Act despite criticisms from law enforcement statewide that it will make Illinois less safe. The Safety, Accountability, Fairness and Equity-Today Act, or SAFE-T Act, abolishes cash bail beginning in January 2023, overhauls police training, and includes other measures.
Troopers urge motorists to exercise caution as schools resume across the state
BATON ROUGE. La. - As the 2022-23 school year is beginning, Louisiana State Police are reminding motorists to drive with extra care and be especially aware of school zone speed limits, school buses loading or unloading children and children walking or biking to school. Troopers, along with local law enforcement,...
Counties with the most born-and-bred residents in Utah
Compiled a list of counties with the most born and bred residents in Utah using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Seventeen Louisiana school districts showed no improvement or decline in academic performance
(The Center Square) — Student test scores recently released by the Louisiana Department of Education are revealing which districts and schools flourished in recent years and which held fast or declined. Student scores on 2021-2022 LEAP tests released last week showed 80% of Louisiana school systems improved proficiency rates...
