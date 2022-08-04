Not Enough Cooling Centers in New York City’s Hottest Areas, Study Finds

Read on nypressnews.com
Gov Abbott sends a busload of immigrants from Texas to New York—after NY's mayor declined an invitation to the borderT. WareTexas State
Mayor Says This is Despicable What We’re Witnessing in TexasTom HandyTexas State
Christian LeBlanc thanks The Young and the Restless fans for supporting him in Cat on a Hot Tin roofCheryl E PrestonNew York City, NY
"Bling" Bishop Lamor Miller-Whitehead insists he did not rob himself and commit insurance fraudCheryl E PrestonBrooklyn, NY
rew-online.com
Gilston Electric Supports Expansion of New York City Casino
Gilston Electric, a subsidiary of Electra USA, was retained to support the Resorts World Casino New York City hotel expansion project by executing flawlessly after thoroughly preparing detailed engineering drawings. Preparing before executing helped Gilston Electric successfully carry out extensive electrical work throughout the construction project, and it demonstrated how a project should be run.
wbgo.org
Landlord Group Faces Penality For Forcing NYC Tenants Out
A New York City landlord group is being hit with a big penalty for illegal practices in order to get low income tenants to leave. State Attorney General Letitia James alleges Ink Property Group bought dozens of New York City rent stabilized units over the years in low income communities of color. She says the company used illegal practices to force tenants out and then offered the units at market rate.
travellemming.com
15 Best New York City Neighborhoods (in 2022)
Curious about the best New York neighborhoods? NYC neighborhoods are geographically close to each other but still very distinct. It’s one of the things that makes New York City unlike anywhere else on the planet. Of course, finding the perfect neighborhood for you depends on what exactly you’re looking...
How Adams' pals — and a favorite dining spot — link him to one of the state's top tax delinquents
A series of restaurants are owned by a tax-tardy Brooklyn attorney who has employed two of the mayor's close friends.
NBC New York
Manhattan's Only Lakeside Restaurant May Not Close for Good After All
One of New York City's most understated icons -- Manhattan's only lakeside restaurant, the Loeb Boathouse in Central Park -- may not be closing its doors for good this fall after all. NYC Parks plans to start a negotiation process to identify and reach an agreement with a new operator...
yonkerstimes.com
Unfortunately, Crack is Back, From Brooklyn to Brewster
The invasion of Crack Cocaine onto the streets of New York City and beyond in the 1980’s can be remembered best by Artist Keith Haring’s 1986 mural which driver’s on the Harlem River-FDR Drive can still see today. Unfortunately, Haring’s mural still rings true today, and not just in New York City, but across the Hudson Valley of New York State.
Polio fears rise in New York, virus found in 7 different wastewater samples near NYC
New York state health officials have issued a more urgent call for unvaccinated children and adults to get inoculated against polio, citing new evidence of possible "community spread" of the virus.
protocol.com
A window heat pump project is bringing cutting-edge climate tech to New York public housing
When Hurricane Ida swept through New York City last August, the storm damaged multiple boilers at Woodside Houses in Queens. Repairs were slow, and residents were forced to live with heat outages well into the winter; some even relied on their apartments’ gas stoves to keep warm. That was...
Bus full of migrants from Texas arrives in New York City
A spokesperson for Mayor Eric Adams called on D.C. for help while blasting Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
New York’s Public Housing May Be On The Verge Of A Climate Breakthrough
In the 1990s, the nation’s largest public housing authority helped popularize energy-efficient refrigerators. Now it’s ready to do the same for heat pumps.
Summer Streets block party returns this weekend in Manhattan
NEW YORK -- New York City's biggest block party is back and better than ever. Summer Streets, the annual car-free festival, happens every August. This year, New Yorkers can take advantage of more than eight miles of open streets. The route starts at Chambers and Centre streets downtown, then continues up Park Avenue to 109th Street in East Harlem.Along the way, there will be rest stops, featuring performances and activities encouraging fitness and all kinds of fun. There's even a special Citi Bike promotion. New York City Department of Transportation Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez spoke with CBS News New York about the event. Watch his full interview above for more. CLICK HERE for a full list of activities.
Harlem residents organize cleanup, battle trash crisis
HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — Some local residents said that since the pandemic began, trash, neglect and unsightliness in this neighborhood have become so great, without an adequate response from the city, that they feel they need to take action themselves. They’ve formed an organization called the Harlem Cares Collective, or HCC, which will clean up […]
NBC New York
Mystery Man Wacks NYC Parks Worker in Head With Folding Chair Outside Pool
A violent man is in the wind after attacking a city parks employee from behind and repeatedly striking her with a metal folding chair, officials said Saturday. The reportedly unprovoked attacked occurred outside the Betsy Head Pool in Brooklyn around 8 a.m. Saturday, according to police and NYC Parks officials.
viewing.nyc
[VIDEO] Peek Inside Manhattan's Masonic Temple in Flatiron District
Through books like The Lost Symbol, you may have heard of "The Masons" as a secret society, but they organization is anything but. Peek inside with this video from our friends at StreetEasy as they got to tour the interior of New York's largest Masonic Temple, located in the heart of the Flatiron District.
longisland.com
Attorney General James Stops New York City Landlords That Harassed Rent-Stabilized Tenants and Lied to Banks
New York Attorney General Letitia James today announced a settlement with Ink Property Group LLC (Ink) for violating rent stabilization laws and illegally harassing tenants. Ink — managed by Eden Ashourzadeh, Alex Kahen, and then-Public Advocate James’ 2016 Worst Landlords List offender Robert Kaydanian — bought dozens of rent-stabilized buildings in low-income communities of color with the intention of illegally deregulating affordable housing for profit. Through a variety of illegal activities, Ink forced out rent-stabilized tenants so their units could be offered at market rate. Ink also intentionally submitted false documents to financial institutions, lying about rents and occupancy to obtain loans. As part of the settlement, Ink will pay up to $1.75 million to preserve affordable housing, and over $400,000 in restitution to tenants. Ink will also bring at least 28 apartments that were illegally deregulated back into rent stabilization, making them permanently affordable. Ink is also required to install a monitor and external property management company to ensure compliance with rent stabilization laws and manage their buildings, which will be overseen by the Office of the Attorney General (OAG).
rtands.com
Important changes to New York City Subway and Long Island Rail Road service
The MTA will definitely be working on the railroad this weekend. The agency will be performing structural work, track maintenance, equipment installation, concrete and track replacement, and construction on the LIRR Expansion Project. MTA reports that this weekend work take place Aug. 5 through Aug. 8. While this work is...
Closure of Union Square benefits center leaves vulnerable NYers scrambling
New Yorkers who relied on a Union Square benefits center were turned away when it shut down. City officials said the closure wouldn't present a hardship [ more › ]
nypressnews.com
New York Health Department says hundreds of people may be infected with polio virus
New York state health officials have found indications of additional cases of polio virus in wastewater samples from two different counties, leading them to warn that hundreds of people may be infected with the potentially serious virus. Just two weeks ago, the New York Health Department reported the nation’s first...
Woman shot in back near Bronx Zoo
The 55-year-old was on Southern Boulevard when she was hit in the lower back.
Man stabbed to death at Manhattan shelter
One man was killed and his roommate was taken into custody after a stabbing at a non-profit Manhattan housing facility Saturday, police and sources said. The 62-year-old victim was discovered at The Christopher, a shelter on W. 24 St. near Seventh Ave. in Chelsea about 2:05 p.m., police said. He had been stabbed in the torso, cops said. Medics rushed him to Lenox Hill Hospital, but he could ...
Comments / 0