New York City, NY

Not Enough Cooling Centers in New York City’s Hottest Areas, Study Finds

 2 days ago
rew-online.com

Gilston Electric Supports Expansion of New York City Casino

Gilston Electric, a subsidiary of Electra USA, was retained to support the Resorts World Casino New York City hotel expansion project by executing flawlessly after thoroughly preparing detailed engineering drawings. Preparing before executing helped Gilston Electric successfully carry out extensive electrical work throughout the construction project, and it demonstrated how a project should be run.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wbgo.org

Landlord Group Faces Penality For Forcing NYC Tenants Out

A New York City landlord group is being hit with a big penalty for illegal practices in order to get low income tenants to leave. State Attorney General Letitia James alleges Ink Property Group bought dozens of New York City rent stabilized units over the years in low income communities of color. She says the company used illegal practices to force tenants out and then offered the units at market rate.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
travellemming.com

15 Best New York City Neighborhoods (in 2022)

Curious about the best New York neighborhoods? NYC neighborhoods are geographically close to each other but still very distinct. It’s one of the things that makes New York City unlike anywhere else on the planet. Of course, finding the perfect neighborhood for you depends on what exactly you’re looking...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
yonkerstimes.com

Unfortunately, Crack is Back, From Brooklyn to Brewster

The invasion of Crack Cocaine onto the streets of New York City and beyond in the 1980’s can be remembered best by Artist Keith Haring’s 1986 mural which driver’s on the Harlem River-FDR Drive can still see today. Unfortunately, Haring’s mural still rings true today, and not just in New York City, but across the Hudson Valley of New York State.
BROOKLYN, NY
#Senior Centers#Poverty#Heat Waves
CBS New York

Summer Streets block party returns this weekend in Manhattan

NEW YORK -- New York City's biggest block party is back and better than ever. Summer Streets, the annual car-free festival, happens every August. This year, New Yorkers can take advantage of more than eight miles of open streets. The route starts at Chambers and Centre streets downtown, then continues up Park Avenue to 109th Street in East Harlem.Along the way, there will be rest stops, featuring performances and activities encouraging fitness and all kinds of fun. There's even a special Citi Bike promotion. New York City Department of Transportation Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez spoke with CBS News New York about the event. Watch his full interview above for more. CLICK HERE for a full list of activities. 
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Harlem residents organize cleanup, battle trash crisis

HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — Some local residents said that since the pandemic began, trash, neglect and unsightliness in this neighborhood have become so great, without an adequate response from the city, that they feel they need to take action themselves. They’ve formed an organization called the Harlem Cares Collective, or HCC, which will clean up […]
MANHATTAN, NY
viewing.nyc

[VIDEO] Peek Inside Manhattan's Masonic Temple in Flatiron District

Through books like The Lost Symbol, you may have heard of "The Masons" as a secret society, but they organization is anything but. Peek inside with this video from our friends at StreetEasy as they got to tour the interior of New York's largest Masonic Temple, located in the heart of the Flatiron District.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
longisland.com

Attorney General James Stops New York City Landlords That Harassed Rent-Stabilized Tenants and Lied to Banks

New York Attorney General Letitia James today announced a settlement with Ink Property Group LLC (Ink) for violating rent stabilization laws and illegally harassing tenants. Ink — managed by Eden Ashourzadeh, Alex Kahen, and then-Public Advocate James’ 2016 Worst Landlords List offender Robert Kaydanian — bought dozens of rent-stabilized buildings in low-income communities of color with the intention of illegally deregulating affordable housing for profit. Through a variety of illegal activities, Ink forced out rent-stabilized tenants so their units could be offered at market rate. Ink also intentionally submitted false documents to financial institutions, lying about rents and occupancy to obtain loans. As part of the settlement, Ink will pay up to $1.75 million to preserve affordable housing, and over $400,000 in restitution to tenants. Ink will also bring at least 28 apartments that were illegally deregulated back into rent stabilization, making them permanently affordable. Ink is also required to install a monitor and external property management company to ensure compliance with rent stabilization laws and manage their buildings, which will be overseen by the Office of the Attorney General (OAG).
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Man stabbed to death at Manhattan shelter

One man was killed and his roommate was taken into custody after a stabbing at a non-profit Manhattan housing facility Saturday, police and sources said. The 62-year-old victim was discovered at The Christopher, a shelter on W. 24 St. near Seventh Ave. in Chelsea about 2:05 p.m., police said. He had been stabbed in the torso, cops said. Medics rushed him to Lenox Hill Hospital, but he could ...
MANHATTAN, NY

