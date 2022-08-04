ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Skip Bayless Reacts To Cowboys' Big Free Agent Signing

On Wednesday, the Dallas Cowboys signed veteran linebacker Anthony Barr to a one-year deal. Barr, a former first-round pick for the Minnesota Vikings, had 72 total tackles, five passes defended and three interceptions during the 2021 season. Fox Sports personality Skip Bayless, who happens to be a fan of the...
DALLAS, TX
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Pittsburgh Steelers shocking quarterback depth chart

When the Pittsburgh Steelers drafted former Pitt Panthers quarterback Kenny Pickett with the No. 20 overall pick in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, many assumed the Heisman Trophy finalist would wind up as the team’s starting quarterback for the 2022-23 season. But it looks like he still has a long way to go if he’s going to win the starting job.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

The Eagles have a cornerback problem as preseason approaches

The Hall of Fame game took place last night which means football season is finally upon us. The Philadelphia Eagles are about to embark on a three-game preseason with a pair of joint practices to spice things up and while there is plenty to keep an eye on, the pressure in the secondary is growing by the day.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
ClutchPoints

Steelers put Mitchell Trubisky at No. 1 on early QB depth chart

The Pittsburgh Steelers released their first depth chart of the year on Friday, and overall, there are no notable surprises across the board. As expected, Mitchell Trubisky is listed as the starting quarterback for the Steelers. Mason Rudolph is set as the No. 2 quarterback on the depth chart, and he is followed by rookie […] The post Steelers put Mitchell Trubisky at No. 1 on early QB depth chart appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Jets Reportedly Meeting With 5-Time Pro Bowl Offensive Lineman

The New York Jets could make a notable signing right before their first preseason game. According to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network, the Jets are bringing in Pro Bowl offensive lineman Duane Brown for a visit. Brown, 36, started his career with the Houston Texans. He spent roughly a...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dak Prescott
Person
Devonta Smith
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giants#American Football#Cowboys Bringing#Qb Dak Prescott
ClutchPoints

Daniel Jones, Kenny Golladay’s horrendous scrimmage have Giants fans reconsidering their life choices

The New York Giants have not found a modicum of success in the last few years. Quarterback Daniel Jones has shown flashes of good play in the last four years. However, more often than not, Jones looked like he didn’t belong in the NFL. Inaccurate passes and fumbled balls have led some fans to call him “Danny Derps”, and has started some trade rumors for the team.
NFL
NBC Sports

The young Eagles tight end who plans to reinvent himself

Four catches. Twenty-two yards. A long gainer of nine yards. That could be a single series for Dallas Goedert or Zach Ertz. For Jack Stoll, it was the entire 2021 season. Stoll made the Eagles last year as an undrafted rookie tight end out of Nebraska, and once the season began he was asked to do one thing.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
brownsnation.com

Browns Nation News And Notes (8/5/22)

It is Friday, August 5, 2022, and the 2022 NFL season is officially underway as the Hall of Fame Game was played last night. Football fans took a break from the summer heat blanketing the country and tuned into the game. Meanwhile, the Cleveland Browns continue to deal with the...
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy