Read on nfltraderumors.co
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Legacy West Celebrates Black Business Month with Pop-Ups and First-Ever Black Beauty Room and AwardsLeah FrazierDallas, TX
Dallas Facing Topo Chico ShortageLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Magic Johnson Heads to Dallas for Dallas Celeb Fashion Awards August 20Leah FrazierDallas, TX
Governor Abbott Said Texas Believes in FreedomTom HandyTexas State
Related
Skip Bayless Reacts To Cowboys' Big Free Agent Signing
On Wednesday, the Dallas Cowboys signed veteran linebacker Anthony Barr to a one-year deal. Barr, a former first-round pick for the Minnesota Vikings, had 72 total tackles, five passes defended and three interceptions during the 2021 season. Fox Sports personality Skip Bayless, who happens to be a fan of the...
Commanders QB Carson Wentz’s camp blunder against Montez Sweat isn’t a good look
The Washington Commanders brought in Carson Wentz to be the team’s new quarterback. A blunder involving teammate Montez Sweat, however, shows things are off to a rocky start. During team drills on Friday, Wentz dropped back to pass. Seeing nothing open, he scrambled out of the pocket. Sweat gave...
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to Pittsburgh Steelers shocking quarterback depth chart
When the Pittsburgh Steelers drafted former Pitt Panthers quarterback Kenny Pickett with the No. 20 overall pick in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, many assumed the Heisman Trophy finalist would wind up as the team’s starting quarterback for the 2022-23 season. But it looks like he still has a long way to go if he’s going to win the starting job.
Yardbarker
The Eagles have a cornerback problem as preseason approaches
The Hall of Fame game took place last night which means football season is finally upon us. The Philadelphia Eagles are about to embark on a three-game preseason with a pair of joint practices to spice things up and while there is plenty to keep an eye on, the pressure in the secondary is growing by the day.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Steelers put Mitchell Trubisky at No. 1 on early QB depth chart
The Pittsburgh Steelers released their first depth chart of the year on Friday, and overall, there are no notable surprises across the board. As expected, Mitchell Trubisky is listed as the starting quarterback for the Steelers. Mason Rudolph is set as the No. 2 quarterback on the depth chart, and he is followed by rookie […] The post Steelers put Mitchell Trubisky at No. 1 on early QB depth chart appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Seahawks Work Out 7, Including QB, Raiders Ex WR
A good time for the Seahawks to be "kicking the tires'' on street free agents.
Jets Reportedly Meeting With 5-Time Pro Bowl Offensive Lineman
The New York Jets could make a notable signing right before their first preseason game. According to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network, the Jets are bringing in Pro Bowl offensive lineman Duane Brown for a visit. Brown, 36, started his career with the Houston Texans. He spent roughly a...
Cam Jurgens Standing Out in a Big Way
Drafted between two Georgia standouts and considered a luxury pick with Jason Kelce still around, the Nebraska rookie has been the biggest standout on offense so far in camp
RELATED PEOPLE
Mink Coat Owned by Legendary Jets QB Joe Namath Up for Auction
The Super Bowl III MVP was known for his mink coats in the 1970s.
Passing Game’s In Good Hands With Dillon
Powerhouse running back AJ Dillon has worked hard to turn himself into an “APB,” which should help the offense adjust without Davante Adams.
Top NFL free agents of 2023: Lamar Jackson, Tom Brady lead the charge
The list of 2023 NFL free agents is incredibly full right now. That includes former NFL MVP Lamar Jackson and
Minnesota Vikings: Projecting the 53-man roster in 2022
Predicting a team’s final 53-man roster is a hapless procedure. As many hours as one could spend analyzing a team’s
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bucky Brooks Offers Insight on New Role with Jaguars, Pederson, Lawrence and More
The NFL Network analyst is excited about what the Jaguars are putting together under Doug Pederson.
Daniel Jones, Kenny Golladay’s horrendous scrimmage have Giants fans reconsidering their life choices
The New York Giants have not found a modicum of success in the last few years. Quarterback Daniel Jones has shown flashes of good play in the last four years. However, more often than not, Jones looked like he didn’t belong in the NFL. Inaccurate passes and fumbled balls have led some fans to call him “Danny Derps”, and has started some trade rumors for the team.
NBC Sports
The young Eagles tight end who plans to reinvent himself
Four catches. Twenty-two yards. A long gainer of nine yards. That could be a single series for Dallas Goedert or Zach Ertz. For Jack Stoll, it was the entire 2021 season. Stoll made the Eagles last year as an undrafted rookie tight end out of Nebraska, and once the season began he was asked to do one thing.
Previewing Top New York Giants Blue-White Scrimmage Storylines
The Giants open the MetLife Stadium doors Friday night for their annual Fan Fest, featuring the Blue-White scrimmage. Here are a few areas of interest sure to be on everyone's watch-list.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
brownsnation.com
Browns Nation News And Notes (8/5/22)
It is Friday, August 5, 2022, and the 2022 NFL season is officially underway as the Hall of Fame Game was played last night. Football fans took a break from the summer heat blanketing the country and tuned into the game. Meanwhile, the Cleveland Browns continue to deal with the...
Comments / 0