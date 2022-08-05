Washington Ecology report admits clean fuel standard will add to price at the pump

Read on www.thecentersquare.com
South Carolina has second-lowest gas prices in U.S. behind Texas at $3.59 per gallon
(The Center Square) — South Carolina has the second-lowest gas price in the country, according to numbers from the American Automobile Association. South Carolina’s price-per-gallon average is now $3.59, just behind Texas ($3.55) but well below the national average of $4.05. South Carolina is down from its record...
Op-Ed: Don’t take California’s independent contractor crackdown national
California truckers last month temporarily shut down the Port of Oakland protesting California’s refusal to let them remain independent contractors. Tens of thousands of independent truckers are now subject to California’s Assembly Bill 5, “AB5,” which punishes businesses that hire independent contractors to perform similar work as the business performs. This means trucking companies can't hire self-employed truckers, newspapers can’t hire freelance writers, and software companies can’t hire independent contract programmers.
Maine independent says lightning rod legislation 'won't raise taxes one cent'
(The Center Square) – Sen. Angus King, former governor of Maine and one of two independents in the U.S. Senate, voted for the Inflation Reduction Act on Sunday evening. And his comments afterward ran counter to what most independent analysts were saying about the $740 billion spending bill. “Beyond...
Washington state Democrats, GOP spar over $740B Inflation Reduction Act
(The Center Square) – The U.S. Senate’s Sunday passage of the $740 billion Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 elicited very different reactions from Washington state politicians, depending on party affiliation. While Democrats celebrated, Republicans fumed. Both of the Evergreen State’s Democratic U.S. senators – Patty Murray and Maria...
Report: California UI program's problems 'caused hardship for unemployed workers'
(The Center Square) – California’s unemployment insurance program “faltered” during the two most recent economic downturns, resulting in "hardship for unemployed workers and their families,” according to a scathing report from the Legislative Analyst's Office on Monday. California’s unemployment insurance program, which provides temporary wages...
Shelby, Alabama policy group differ on Inflation Reduction Act
(The Center Square) – One Republican senator from Alabama and one policy group share differing opinions on the Inflation Reduction Act. The measure, which passed the U.S. Senate late Sunday night with Vice President Kamala Harris casting the deciding vote, is a $740 million taxation and spending bill that is designed to combat climate change and allow the federal government to cap prices on certain prescription medications.
Illinois biofuel industry a jobs creator, new DOE report finds
(The Center Square) – Illinois' biofuel industry continues to expand and create more jobs every year, a new report by the Department of Energy has found. In 2021, 307 new jobs were added in Illinois, an increase of 4.6% over 2020, the 2022 United States Energy and Employment Report (USEER) said.
California senators praise passage of Inflation Reduction Act
(The Center Square) – A sweeping tax, climate and health care bill passed by the U.S. Senate on Sunday won praise from both of California's senators as it now advances to the U.S. House of Representatives. The bill, dubbed the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, includes $740 billion in...
Washington ranked 8th best state in nation to have a baby
(The Center Square) – A recent study by WalletHub ranked Washington as the No. 8 state in the nation to have a baby in. WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 32 key measures of cost and health care accessibility, along with baby- and family-friendliness.
Vermont independent supports, critiques inflation legislation
(The Center Square) – Sen. Bernie Sanders, third-term independent from Vermont, supported the $740 billion Inflation Reduction Act and critiqued it as well in the aftermath of Sunday’s marathon voting in the U.S. Senate. In a tweet late that evening, he wrote, “Today the Inflation Reduction Act passed...
More funding sought to subsidize Pennsylvania medical marijuana purchases
(The Center Square) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health released its annual report on the state’s medical marijuana program and is asking for more funding to subsidize patients who can’t afford medical marijuana. Medical marijuana has been legal since 2016 in Pennsylvania and is approved for residents...
Washington State Auditor finds 61 areas of concern in $37B of federal funding
(The Center Square) – The Office of the Washington State Auditor released its annual “Financial Statement and Federal Single Audit Report,” Monday finding 61 areas of concern across 21 federal programs administered by the state, including several dealing with federal COVID-19 relief funds. The 1,083-page report covers...
New Jersey Democratic senators exuberant; independent analysts not so much
(The Center Square) – Democratic Sens. Cory Booker and Bob Menendez say their fellow New Jerseyans, particularly seniors, will benefit and be protected by the $740 billion Inflation Reduction Act, but nonpartisan analysts disagree. The Senate, capping a marathon session, voted late Sunday evening to pass the measure. Senators...
Strip Mining Worsened the Severity of Deadly Kentucky Floods, Say Former Mining Regulators. They Are Calling for an Investigation
Two former state and federal mining regulators say state and federal authorities should investigate the role strip mining played in last week’s devastating and deadly flooding in eastern Kentucky and the condition of the mines after the torrential rainfall. The Kentucky counties, and areas of West Virginia and Virginia,...
North Carolina Green Party candidates hit the campaign trail after federal court ruling
(The Center Square) — Green Party candidates are forging ahead with campaigns for the U.S. Senate and the North Carolina Senate following a recent federal court ruling that puts them back on the ballot. "We won against the Democratic Party establishment's scheme to sabotage our campaign for working people,"...
Biden says Kentucky counties hit by flood will recover better than before
(The Center Square) – For the second time in eight months, President Joe Biden visited Kentucky to tour the damage left by a natural disaster. On Monday, he and First Lady Jill Biden visited eastern Kentucky residents still recovering from flooding late last month that killed 38 people. During...
Officials say Louisiana, Texas offshore wind leases won't hinder fisheries, oil and gas industry
(The Center Square) — The Louisiana Department of Wildlife & Fisheries' Shrimp Task Force meeting Wednesday featured an update on federal proposals to develop wind energy leases in the Gulf of Mexico. Officials with the federal Bureau of Ocean Energy Management discussed the status of two areas identified for...
Horseracing rules go into effect nationally after Louisiana-based Fifth Circuit overrules injunction
(The Center Square) — New horseracing rules developed by the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority are now in force nationwide after an appeals court temporarily stayed a preliminary injunction issued last week for Louisiana and West Virginia. A three-judge panel with the U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals issued...
Rail Merger Would Triple Iowa Train Traffic
(Undated) The pending merger of Canadian Pacific Railway and Kansas City Southern would eventually triple the amount of train traffic through parts of eastern and southern Iowa. Canadian Pacific spokesperson Andrew Cummings says that the railroad has plans to add sidings, extend existing sidings, and add electronic signaling systems – all to expand capacity so additional trains can be handled. The merger would create the only single-line railroad linking Canada, the U-S, and Mexico.
Pennsylvania's economic, population problems getting more attention from state leaders
(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania has struggled to spur population and economic growth, but recent efforts from political leaders of all stripes show the issues are getting more serious attention. “Pittsburgh is losing people, jobs, and investment. The city still hasn’t recovered pre-pandemic employment and has a problem of...
