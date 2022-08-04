ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia Eagles DL Jordan Davis: C Cam Jurgens 'definitely helps me get better'

By Raymond Lucas Jr.
247Sports
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on 247sports.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

College football rankings: Preseason 2022 Coaches Poll released

Fall practice is in full swing across college football and with that comes the release of USA Today's 2022 Preseason Coaches Poll, the first look at who coaches around the country feel are best-suited to compete for championships this fall. Last season, Alabama was the preseason No. 1 in the Coaches and Associated Press rankings and entered the College Football Playoff as the top seed and SEC champion before losing to Georgia in the national championship game.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
State
Georgia State
Philadelphia, PA
Football
State
Alabama State
City
Philadelphia, PA
State
Nebraska State
247Sports

Former 4-star recruit Joel Williams enters transfer portal

Kentucky junior defensive back and former 4-star recruit Joel Williams has entered the transfer portal, CatsPause.com has confirmed. Get the latest UK news sent straight to your inbox with our FREE email newsletter!. Williams is the Wildcats' second transfer casualty since the start of fall camp, joining backup quarterback Beau...
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chuck Bednarik
Person
Jason Kelce
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Philadelphia Eagles Dl#Georgia Bulldogs#The Outland Trophy
247Sports

Big 12 coaches anonymously share thoughts on Kansas State football

Kansas State football fans are eager for the 2022 season, as the Wildcats will feature the Big 12's preseason player of the year Felix Anudike-Uzomah, explosive running back Deuce Vaughn and former Heisman Trophy frontrunner Adrian Martinez. While fans are excited, what do coaches around the Big 12 think of the Wildcats? Athlon Sports anonymously asked coaches around the league to share their thoughts on Chris Klieman's squad.
MANHATTAN, KS
247Sports

Get to know JUCO big man Kalifa Sakho

South Plains Community College big man Kalifa Sakho has started to see his recruitment expand. The 7-foot big man from France averaged 6.4 points and 5.3 rebounds per game last season. Sakho’s head coach at South Plains CC, coach Hayden Sowers talked on his game. “Kalifa will graduate from...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
247Sports

Four-star guard RJ Jones commits to Kansas State

Kansas State has gained the commitment of RJ Jones, as the four-star guard made his pledge Sunday to the Wildcats live on Instagram. Fresh off a K-State visit from August 3-4, the 6-foot-3 guard chose the Wildcats over his list of final six schools — Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Boise State and Colorado.
MANHATTAN, KS
Yardbarker

NBA Fan Attacks Joel Embiid While Defending Ben Simmons During 2021 Hawks Series: "Very Few People Talk About The Fact That Joel Embiid Had 16 Turnovers In The Final 2 Games Of That Series."

The Philadelphia 76ers currently is one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. With a superstar like Joel Embiid leading the way and an experienced guard like James Harden supporting him, Philly looks like a probable contender for next season. Before the James Harden trade, though, the 76ers had...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
247Sports

BREAKING: 4-star LB Arvell Reese commits to Ohio State

The Buckeyes offered a scholarship to Cleveland (Ohio) Glenville linebacker Arvell Reese on March 8 when Reese, 2024 Glenville cornerback Bryce West and Glenville head coach Ted Ginn Sr. visited Ohio State that day. “Coach (Ryan) Day offered me,” Reese told Bucknuts at the time. “I was smiling, happy, my...
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy