According to Mary Kay Cabot, Kareem Hunt has requested a trade, but the Browns told Hunt that they have no intentions to abide by his request. (Mary Kay Cabot on Twitter) It was reported Saturday that Kareem Hunt wanted the Browns to either give him a new contract or trade him, and it seems like he has now officially chosen the ladder. While Cleveland has no plans of moving the star RB at the moment, a trade to a team where he could be the true starter would be magnificent for his fantasy value that is currently capped due to fellow RB Nick Chubb. This situation is one for fantasy managers to closely monitor as training camp and the preseason continue.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 HOUR AGO