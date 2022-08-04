One has to wonder if the intent is to keep the fans on their guard or confuse them a bit since Aura is the type of episode that comes out with a premise that’s not tough to believe in but is still kind of slow for AHS, considering everything that has come along to date. But there are times when it’s necessary to slow down, if only because going too fast might create a pace that could come to a screeching halt soon. But Aura is the kind of tale that hearkens back to the classic ghost stories, creating a feeling that isn’t quite as nerve-rending as one might think unless one is scared of ghosts that aren’t out to tear a person to pieces. One face in this episode is instantly recognizable as Gabourey Sidibe shows up as Jaslyn, who, along with her husband Bryce, has just moved into a new home in a gated neighborhood that a private security firm also polices. One would think that this is the perfect setup.

TV SERIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO