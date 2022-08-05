4 Critically Injured As Lightning Strikes Near White House

Former President Donald Trump said Monday evening that the Federal Bureau of Investigation had conducted a raid of his Florida home. “These are dark times for our Nation, as my beautiful home, Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida is currently under siege, raided and occupied by a large group of FBI agents,” Trump said in a statement posted to Truth Social, his social media website, calling the move “prosecutorial misconduct” and an attempt by Democrats to hurt a possible 2024 presidential bid.

PALM BEACH, FL ・ 12 HOURS AGO