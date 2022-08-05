ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
4 Critically Injured As Lightning Strikes Near White House

By Nick Visser
AOL Corp
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
CNN

Former FBI official shares what struck him about FBI search

Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe reacts to the FBI executing a search warrant at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, as part of an investigation into the handling of presidential documents, including classified documents, that may have been brought to Florida, three people familiar with the situation say.
PALM BEACH, FL
Washington, DC
Government
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
AOL Corp

FBI raids Trump's Mar-a-Lago home amid reported investigation into classified documents

Former President Donald Trump said Monday evening that the Federal Bureau of Investigation had conducted a raid of his Florida home. “These are dark times for our Nation, as my beautiful home, Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida is currently under siege, raided and occupied by a large group of FBI agents,” Trump said in a statement posted to Truth Social, his social media website, calling the move “prosecutorial misconduct” and an attempt by Democrats to hurt a possible 2024 presidential bid.
PALM BEACH, FL
AOL Corp

Donald Trump uses his CPAC remarks in Dallas to dispute Jan. 6 hearing testimony

Former President Donald Trump took an opportunity during his speech at CPAC on Saturday night to address testimony made during the Jan. 6 hearings. Saturday evening marked the third and final day for the conference, which returned to Dallas at the Hilton Anatole. Trump, the most anticipated speaker of the weekend, delivered the closing remarks to a red MAGA-capped crowd.
DALLAS, TX
AOL Corp

Republicans lash out at Justice Department after FBI searches Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home

Republican lawmakers and officials accused the Biden administration on Monday night of weaponizing the Justice Department for political ends after former President Donald Trump revealed that the FBI had searched his Florida home. Allies were quick to back Trump's claim that the unprecedented search of a former president's home was...
POTUS
Andrew Jackson
AOL Corp

Biden stands with Muslims after 'horrific killings' in N.M.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden expressed solidarity with the Muslim community on Sunday after a fourth Muslim man was killed in Albuquerque, New Mexico, in what authorities are describing as targeted attacks. Biden, in a Twitter post after news of the fourth death, said he was angered and...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
AOL Corp

Trump asked why his generals couldn't be more like Hitler's, book says

Former President Donald Trump once asked his White House chief of staff Gen. John Kelly why his generals couldn’t be more like Adolf Hitler’s, who were, in Trump’s view, “totally loyal.”. The previously unreported conversation was published by the New Yorker on Monday in an excerpt...
POTUS
AOL Corp

Trump says FBI conducting search of Mar-a-Lago estate

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump said in a lengthy statement Monday that the FBI was conducting a search of his Mar-a-Lago estate and asserted that agents had broken open a safe. The circumstances of the search were not immediately clear, though the Justice Department has been actively...
POTUS

