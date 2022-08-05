4 Critically Injured As Lightning Strikes Near White House

Read on www.aol.com
How Ruby Buah Went From The World Of Finance To Bringing Handbags and Jewelry With A Ghanaian Twist To The WorldAnn BrownNew York City, NY
Mayor asks for federal help dealing with migrants bussed in by Texas Gov AbbottAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Gov Abbott sends a busload of immigrants from Texas to New York—after NY's mayor declined an invitation to the borderT. WareTexas State
Cardboard Boats Set Sail in Reston's Unique CompetitionSuzanne Zurn
3 Great Steakhouses in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Cheney says DOJ not prosecuting Trump if there's evidence could call into question the US as 'nation of laws'
Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney said if the Justice Department does not prosecute former President Donald Trump for his role in the insurrection at the US Capitol and "the facts and the evidence are there," the decision could call into question whether the United States can "call ourselves a nation of laws."
Former FBI official shares what struck him about FBI search
Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe reacts to the FBI executing a search warrant at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, as part of an investigation into the handling of presidential documents, including classified documents, that may have been brought to Florida, three people familiar with the situation say.
More human remains discovered in Lake Mead's receding waters
This is the fourth time human remains have been found at Lake Mead National Recreation Area since May.
Jan. 6 texts, data deleted from Secret Service, Pentagon phones lead to accusations of cover-up
Evidence of all the information erased, wiped, deleted and otherwise obscured by members of former President Donald Trump’s administration in the days, weeks and months after the riot that unfolded at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, is now apparently under scrutiny by the House select committee hearings investigating the failed insurrection.
FBI raids Trump's Mar-a-Lago home amid reported investigation into classified documents
Former President Donald Trump said Monday evening that the Federal Bureau of Investigation had conducted a raid of his Florida home. “These are dark times for our Nation, as my beautiful home, Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida is currently under siege, raided and occupied by a large group of FBI agents,” Trump said in a statement posted to Truth Social, his social media website, calling the move “prosecutorial misconduct” and an attempt by Democrats to hurt a possible 2024 presidential bid.
Donald Trump uses his CPAC remarks in Dallas to dispute Jan. 6 hearing testimony
Former President Donald Trump took an opportunity during his speech at CPAC on Saturday night to address testimony made during the Jan. 6 hearings. Saturday evening marked the third and final day for the conference, which returned to Dallas at the Hilton Anatole. Trump, the most anticipated speaker of the weekend, delivered the closing remarks to a red MAGA-capped crowd.
FBI seizes documents at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home – live reaction
Former US president angered by ‘unannounced raid’ as part of ongoing investigation into potentially unlawful removal of White House records
Republicans lash out at Justice Department after FBI searches Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home
Republican lawmakers and officials accused the Biden administration on Monday night of weaponizing the Justice Department for political ends after former President Donald Trump revealed that the FBI had searched his Florida home. Allies were quick to back Trump's claim that the unprecedented search of a former president's home was...
Biden stands with Muslims after 'horrific killings' in N.M.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden expressed solidarity with the Muslim community on Sunday after a fourth Muslim man was killed in Albuquerque, New Mexico, in what authorities are describing as targeted attacks. Biden, in a Twitter post after news of the fourth death, said he was angered and...
Trump asked why his generals couldn't be more like Hitler's, book says
Former President Donald Trump once asked his White House chief of staff Gen. John Kelly why his generals couldn’t be more like Adolf Hitler’s, who were, in Trump’s view, “totally loyal.”. The previously unreported conversation was published by the New Yorker on Monday in an excerpt...
Trump says FBI conducting search of Mar-a-Lago estate
WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump said in a lengthy statement Monday that the FBI was conducting a search of his Mar-a-Lago estate and asserted that agents had broken open a safe. The circumstances of the search were not immediately clear, though the Justice Department has been actively...
