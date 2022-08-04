ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasadena, CA

Lutheran Church to Host Blood Drive

First published in the July 28 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun. Residents of the Foothill communities will have a convenient way to help fill the urgent need for blood donations. The Lutheran Church in the Foothills will hold a blood drive in its Fellowship Hall on Aug. 18 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For an appointment, visit redcrossblood.org.
Long Beach Republican Women to hear from ABC Unified School District President Yoo on education issues

Education is a top issue that concerns Americans. It will be a driving force in the November midterm election as parents seek a return to American values where their children are educated rather than indoctrinated. The community is invited to the Saturday, September 10 Long Beach Republican Women Federated’s breakfast meeting to hear from ABC Unified School District President Soo Yoo discuss California education issues. Yoo, who is running for state assembly (67th district), says, “My goal is to awaken Californians to fight back for our children and reestablish common sense in the Golden State.”
LONG BEACH, CA
Methodist Hospital of Southern California Joins Keck Medicine of USC

First published in the July 28 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. Keck Medicine of USC announces that Methodist Hospital of Southern California in Arcadia is now part of Keck Medicine, and will be known as USC Arcadia Hospital. The affiliation was finalized on July 1. “We are very fortunate...
ARCADIA, CA
San Marino, CA
Pasadena, CA
Pasadena, CA
Pasadena, CA
City OKs San Marino Center Renovation

The San Marino City Council approved a renovation project for the San Marino Center at its regular meeting last Friday morning by a vote of 3-2. The decision launched a construction contract with CABD Construction, a construction management contract with Griffin Structures and an agreement with Kizh Nation for Native American monitoring services.
SAN MARINO, CA
Muse/ique Presents ‘Whittier Boulevard’ Show

Muse/ique recently returned to the Huntington Library, Art Museum and Gardens on for a lively, music set titled “Whittier Boulevard.”. The performance was billed as a representation of “what happens when a fusion of sounds is filtered through Mexican American culture to become something entirely new.”. The evening,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Los Angeles hospitality workers react to proposal that would require hotels to offer up vacant rooms to homeless people

Hotel workers, some of whom have experienced homelessness themselves in recent years, shared their input Friday on a controversial ordinance that would require Los Angeles hotels to rent vacant rooms to homeless people through a voucher program. The proposed initiative, titled the “Responsible Hotel Ordinance,” is backed by the hospitality...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The theft of black-owned land and The Shelton Family Settlement

Bruce Beach - was purchased in 1912 to create a beach for Black people during segregation in Southern California. The local council forcibly took the land in 1924. Earlier this month, officials in Los Angeles voted to return the land to the family of Willa and Charles Bruce. They bought the lots for $1,225.00 in 1912. The land is now worth an estimated $20 million.
George Mack
Street vendors are critical to California’s economy, support Senate Bill 972

Street vendors are huge economic engines that enhance California’s local economies and neighborhoods. But they face a vicious, unending cycle of poverty and criminalization due to outdated policies that deny them access to food vending permits. In response, an expert panel of street vendors and advocates have helped craft Senate Bill 972, a bill that I have introduced in the state legislature.
CALIFORNIA STATE
For Lease – Sophisticated Mediterranean on a Golf Course!

Enter the dramatic living room with soaring ceiling height a sweeping staircase and grand piano. Cozy, blue-walled family room leads to the light-filled dining room with hand-painted walls and access to the backyard. Remodeled marbled kitchen with center island adjoins the sweet breakfast room and the downstairs bedroom with an...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Salvador Avila, bracero turned Mexican restaurant baron, dies at 99

One day during the 1970s, Maria Elena Avila served her family some artichokes. She, her siblings and parents had found success with their family restaurant, Avila’s El Ranchito in Huntington Park, and were beginning to expand into Long Beach and Orange County. But the years of struggle and sacrifice...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
SMFD Puts Down Fire on Roanoke Road

The San Marino Fire Department was summoned to a fire in a vacant house under renovation in the 1200 block Roanoke Road shortly after midnight on Thursday, July 28. When Engine 91 arrived on scene, firefighters found the home involved with a significant fire in the walls and attic spaces, San Marino Fire Chief Mario Rueda said.
SAN MARINO, CA
Top Mexican food spots in Los Angeles

Los Angeles is known for being a melting pot of different cultures and by extension, different cuisines. Mexican food is probably one of the most popular kinds of food around. If you’re in the mood for Mexican food, Los Angeles has some great options. From traditional taquerias to more modern restaurants, there’s something for everyone.
LOS ANGELES, CA
LA Legend Pink’s Hot Dogs Is Giving Away Free Chili Dogs All Weekend

Iconic Los Angeles food stand Pink’s Hot Dogs is giving away free chili dogs all weekend long. The La Brea restaurant, known for its dozens of inventive takes on classic LA dogs, is partnering with Amazon’s Prime Video to promote the upcoming series A League of Their Own, and in doing so fans can score no-cost dogs Friday through Sunday. To earn a gratis chili dog, just make sure to be in line between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. (aka “the seventh inning stretch”) Friday, August 5 through Sunday, August 7.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Get Ready for the 33rd Annual Long Beach Jazz Festival

To lounge outdoors, on a summer day or night among friends and loved ones, listening to some of the best live music that Los Angeles has to offer, that’s the very experience that the Long Beach Jazz Festival brings annually to music fans. This is the festival’s 33rd year and it’s coming right up, Aug. 12 to 14. The celebrated event is the only Southern California jazz festival staged on a gorgeous grassy knoll within a beautiful waterfront setting.
LONG BEACH, CA

