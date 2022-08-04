Read on sanmarinotribune.outlooknewspapers.com
Lutheran Church to Host Blood Drive
First published in the July 28 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun. Residents of the Foothill communities will have a convenient way to help fill the urgent need for blood donations. The Lutheran Church in the Foothills will hold a blood drive in its Fellowship Hall on Aug. 18 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For an appointment, visit redcrossblood.org.
Long Beach Republican Women to hear from ABC Unified School District President Yoo on education issues
Education is a top issue that concerns Americans. It will be a driving force in the November midterm election as parents seek a return to American values where their children are educated rather than indoctrinated. The community is invited to the Saturday, September 10 Long Beach Republican Women Federated’s breakfast meeting to hear from ABC Unified School District President Soo Yoo discuss California education issues. Yoo, who is running for state assembly (67th district), says, “My goal is to awaken Californians to fight back for our children and reestablish common sense in the Golden State.”
Methodist Hospital of Southern California Joins Keck Medicine of USC
First published in the July 28 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. Keck Medicine of USC announces that Methodist Hospital of Southern California in Arcadia is now part of Keck Medicine, and will be known as USC Arcadia Hospital. The affiliation was finalized on July 1. “We are very fortunate...
La La Land Kind Cafe Opening Second LA Site at The Grove
The shopping center is also adding Japanese specialty coffee brand % Arabica
City OKs San Marino Center Renovation
The San Marino City Council approved a renovation project for the San Marino Center at its regular meeting last Friday morning by a vote of 3-2. The decision launched a construction contract with CABD Construction, a construction management contract with Griffin Structures and an agreement with Kizh Nation for Native American monitoring services.
Muse/ique Presents ‘Whittier Boulevard’ Show
Muse/ique recently returned to the Huntington Library, Art Museum and Gardens on for a lively, music set titled “Whittier Boulevard.”. The performance was billed as a representation of “what happens when a fusion of sounds is filtered through Mexican American culture to become something entirely new.”. The evening,...
Los Angeles hospitality workers react to proposal that would require hotels to offer up vacant rooms to homeless people
Hotel workers, some of whom have experienced homelessness themselves in recent years, shared their input Friday on a controversial ordinance that would require Los Angeles hotels to rent vacant rooms to homeless people through a voucher program. The proposed initiative, titled the “Responsible Hotel Ordinance,” is backed by the hospitality...
The theft of black-owned land and The Shelton Family Settlement
Bruce Beach - was purchased in 1912 to create a beach for Black people during segregation in Southern California. The local council forcibly took the land in 1924. Earlier this month, officials in Los Angeles voted to return the land to the family of Willa and Charles Bruce. They bought the lots for $1,225.00 in 1912. The land is now worth an estimated $20 million.
Los Angeles voters to decide if hotels will be forced to house the homeless despite safety concerns
Los Angeles voters will cast their ballot on a proposal that could force hotels to house the homeless, a policy that has many hotel owners concerned about how it will impact public safety. President of the Northeast Los Angeles Hotel Owners Association Ray Patel joined “Fox & Friends Weekend,” Sunday,...
Street vendors are critical to California’s economy, support Senate Bill 972
Street vendors are huge economic engines that enhance California’s local economies and neighborhoods. But they face a vicious, unending cycle of poverty and criminalization due to outdated policies that deny them access to food vending permits. In response, an expert panel of street vendors and advocates have helped craft Senate Bill 972, a bill that I have introduced in the state legislature.
For Lease – Sophisticated Mediterranean on a Golf Course!
Enter the dramatic living room with soaring ceiling height a sweeping staircase and grand piano. Cozy, blue-walled family room leads to the light-filled dining room with hand-painted walls and access to the backyard. Remodeled marbled kitchen with center island adjoins the sweet breakfast room and the downstairs bedroom with an...
Trial Concludes in $80 million For Cemetery Fund Misappropriation Against Los Angeles Catholic Archdiocese
Trial has concluded in a class action lawsuit against the Los Angeles Archdiocese. The trial is before Judge Elihu Berel in downtown LA. Berel will decide whether the Church is on the hook for paying out cemetery maintenance funds, in a sexual molestation case against the Church that settled 15 years ago. There is no jury.
Five star Italian restaurants in Los Angeles
If you're in the mood for some authentic Italian cuisine, Los Angeles has some great options. From brick oven pizza to homemade pasta, these restaurants will definitely satisfy your cravings. Pizzeria Mozza.
Salvador Avila, bracero turned Mexican restaurant baron, dies at 99
One day during the 1970s, Maria Elena Avila served her family some artichokes. She, her siblings and parents had found success with their family restaurant, Avila’s El Ranchito in Huntington Park, and were beginning to expand into Long Beach and Orange County. But the years of struggle and sacrifice...
SMFD Puts Down Fire on Roanoke Road
The San Marino Fire Department was summoned to a fire in a vacant house under renovation in the 1200 block Roanoke Road shortly after midnight on Thursday, July 28. When Engine 91 arrived on scene, firefighters found the home involved with a significant fire in the walls and attic spaces, San Marino Fire Chief Mario Rueda said.
Top Mexican food spots in Los Angeles
Los Angeles is known for being a melting pot of different cultures and by extension, different cuisines. Mexican food is probably one of the most popular kinds of food around. If you’re in the mood for Mexican food, Los Angeles has some great options. From traditional taquerias to more modern restaurants, there’s something for everyone.
LA Legend Pink’s Hot Dogs Is Giving Away Free Chili Dogs All Weekend
Iconic Los Angeles food stand Pink’s Hot Dogs is giving away free chili dogs all weekend long. The La Brea restaurant, known for its dozens of inventive takes on classic LA dogs, is partnering with Amazon’s Prime Video to promote the upcoming series A League of Their Own, and in doing so fans can score no-cost dogs Friday through Sunday. To earn a gratis chili dog, just make sure to be in line between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. (aka “the seventh inning stretch”) Friday, August 5 through Sunday, August 7.
Din Tai Fung Will Leave Glendale
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: LA Times and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Get Ready for the 33rd Annual Long Beach Jazz Festival
To lounge outdoors, on a summer day or night among friends and loved ones, listening to some of the best live music that Los Angeles has to offer, that’s the very experience that the Long Beach Jazz Festival brings annually to music fans. This is the festival’s 33rd year and it’s coming right up, Aug. 12 to 14. The celebrated event is the only Southern California jazz festival staged on a gorgeous grassy knoll within a beautiful waterfront setting.
