Orland Park, IL

Orland getting ready to welcome Pete’s Fresh Market next year

Orland Park’s Board of Trustees made some decisions for Pete’s sake. During Monday night’s board meeting, the trustees passed modifications of building codes as well as approving special use permits to build a Pete’s Fresh Market at 15080 S. LaGrange Road, a spot that housed the Art Van Furniture Store.
ORLAND PARK, IL
First responders live it up at Orland’s National Night Out

With a helicopter overhead, police cars and fire trucks to climb into, free giveaways, food, and music, Orland Park’s annual National Night Out looked like it had something for all ages. Residents agreed. “The free hots dogs, the helicopter flying and seeing all of the different vendors makes it...
ORLAND PARK, IL
Paying to park at Munster’s Centennial Park

The people of Illinois have frequented the 200-acre Centennial Park since its popularity grew more during the pandemic. Therefore, Munster residents complained about the traffic from Illinois residents using the park. As a result, the Town of Munster decided to charge a parking fee to all non-residents. Munster residents can...
MUNSTER, IN
Don’t miss this Weekend’s CHICAGO AREA “FAIRS & FESTIVALS

RomeoFest | August 4 – 7. 4 Days Filled with Fun! Live Music, Carnival, Food & Drinks, Fireworks, Shuttle Buses, Car Show, Talent Show, Artisan Market, 1 Mile Race, Tournaments. 900-1050 W. Romeo Rd., Romeoville | www.romeoville.org/romeofest. Warrenville Summer Daze | August 5 – 6. Featuring live music, food,...
WARRENVILLE, IL
Extremely Local News: Try this neighborhood favorite burger from a gas station

Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provided details on:. Rogers Park Residents Raving About Burger Bite, A New Diner Connected To A Neighborhood Gas Station: “Who’d ever think a burger joint inside a gas station could serve up this kind of food?” one reviewer said. “These burgers are worth keeping in our neighborhood.”
CHICAGO, IL
Village of Lynwood Hosts Annual Festival

Jada D. Curry -Village President of Lynwood, Illinois- will be joined by hundreds of residents, regional and local elected officials, and business leaders in participating in one of the most highly anticipated summer events that southern Cook County offers, “The Lynwood Fest.”. The summer music festival comes as a...
LYNWOOD, IL
Lantern Haus Bar Closes, Tap Room’s Liquor License Yanked

The former Lantern Haus bar in Forest Park, which closed in July and was replaced by 99 Haus Balloons, a party balloon supplier. | File. Thursday, August 4, 2022 || By Igor Studenkov || @maywoodnews. Forest Park’s busy Madison Street corridor is undergoing something of a transition, with Lantern Haus...
FOREST PARK, IL
New 'first class' theatre at Wheeling Town Center hopes to draw back in-person crowds

CHICAGO (CBS) – If you're looking to get out of the heat this weekend and near the Northwest suburbs, there's a new movie theatre in Wheeling that aims to provide air conditioning, the latest releases and more.When CBS 2's Marie Saavedra heard the entertainment company Cinergy was rolling out the red carpet for its new theatre, she wondered about the major investment since many people still aren't going to the movies like they used to.But the company is willing to bet they will, as long as the studios start giving them more films that more of us want to see.The...
WHEELING, IL
New POP! Heights park coming to Roseland on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO - A new park is coming to a far South Side neighborhood thanks to a $500,000 grant from Chicago’s Public Outdoor Plaza Program (POP!). Check out what the POP! Heights Park in Roseland will look like when it opens this fall along the South Halstead Corridor. Nearly 22,000...
CHICAGO, IL
Multiple cars hit by party bus in Northalsted neighborhood

CHICAGO (CBS) -- People on Chicago's North Side were forced to run for safety as an out-of-control party bus sideswiped a string of cars Saturday. A witness captured the whole thing on camera. It turned into a chaotic situation very quickly at Addison and Broadway just before 3 p.m. Witnesses say a party bus came zooming down Broadway, hitting several cars. According to the Chicago Police Department, the bus was heading southbound on Broadway when it sideswiped 13 vehicles. Vehicles sustained damage ranging from broken rear windows to scrapes along sides to bumper damaage and flat tires. Video shows "Black Label" on the...
CHICAGO, IL
Camp Aramoni brings boutique camping experience to site less than two hours away from Chicago

TONICA, Ill. (CBS) -- In the town of Tonica – less than two hours away from Chicago and right next to Starved Rock State Park – a hidden treasure sits on 96 acres of preserved land. A husband-wife dup transformed a decades-old abandoned brickyard into Camp Aramoni – a new, boutique campground with 11 safari-style tents. Camp Aramoni is the first of its kind in Illinois. The tents are not your typical camping tents – more like glamping tents. They're equipped with luxury amenities, air conditioning and heating, several bedding options, a shower, and a bathroom. Each tent, which was...
TONICA, IL
Union Station Polar Express train ride cancelled due to staff shortages

CHICAGO — Due to staffing shortages, local families won’t be able to board the Polar Express until at least 2023. According to Amtrak, they do not have enough certified operating crews to run the private charter train out of Union Station and public transit services this holiday season, which lead to the decision to cancel […]
CHICAGO, IL

