Terrace 16 at Trump Tower in Chicago is my Favorite Rooftop LoungeChicago Food KingChicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
3 Great Pizza Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Brookfield Zoo’s annual ZooBrew: If you like beers and zoos, this is the event for youJennifer GeerBrookfield, IL
Aldi is looking for a couple to win their dream grocery store weddingB.R. Shenoy
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Orland getting ready to welcome Pete’s Fresh Market next year
Orland Park’s Board of Trustees made some decisions for Pete’s sake. During Monday night’s board meeting, the trustees passed modifications of building codes as well as approving special use permits to build a Pete’s Fresh Market at 15080 S. LaGrange Road, a spot that housed the Art Van Furniture Store.
southwestregionalpublishing.com
First responders live it up at Orland’s National Night Out
With a helicopter overhead, police cars and fire trucks to climb into, free giveaways, food, and music, Orland Park’s annual National Night Out looked like it had something for all ages. Residents agreed. “The free hots dogs, the helicopter flying and seeing all of the different vendors makes it...
thelansingjournal.com
Paying to park at Munster’s Centennial Park
The people of Illinois have frequented the 200-acre Centennial Park since its popularity grew more during the pandemic. Therefore, Munster residents complained about the traffic from Illinois residents using the park. As a result, the Town of Munster decided to charge a parking fee to all non-residents. Munster residents can...
chicagosuburbanfamily.com
Don’t miss this Weekend’s CHICAGO AREA “FAIRS & FESTIVALS
RomeoFest | August 4 – 7. 4 Days Filled with Fun! Live Music, Carnival, Food & Drinks, Fireworks, Shuttle Buses, Car Show, Talent Show, Artisan Market, 1 Mile Race, Tournaments. 900-1050 W. Romeo Rd., Romeoville | www.romeoville.org/romeofest. Warrenville Summer Daze | August 5 – 6. Featuring live music, food,...
fox32chicago.com
WATCH: Party bus sideswipes 13 cars in Chicago's Lake View East neighborhood
CHICAGO - A bus driver was taken into custody on Saturday after his party bus sideswiped about 13 cars in Chicago's Lake View East neighborhood. Chicago police said the driver was heading south on North Broadway around 3 p.m. Saturday when he started hitting cars. Video taken by a witness...
Photos: See Inside a New Indoor Water Park Coming to Calumet City
A new development is planning to make a splash in suburban Calumet City. Roaring Rivers Water Park is set to become the latest addition to River Oaks Mall, taking over the space that formerly belonged to department store Sears. The proposed attraction will feature a rooftop pool, lazy river, multiple...
Mochinut Looks to Open New Site in Wheeling Next Year
The new Mochi donut store could open sometime in Spring 2023
wgnradio.com
Extremely Local News: Try this neighborhood favorite burger from a gas station
Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provided details on:. Rogers Park Residents Raving About Burger Bite, A New Diner Connected To A Neighborhood Gas Station: “Who’d ever think a burger joint inside a gas station could serve up this kind of food?” one reviewer said. “These burgers are worth keeping in our neighborhood.”
Village of Lynwood Hosts Annual Festival
Jada D. Curry -Village President of Lynwood, Illinois- will be joined by hundreds of residents, regional and local elected officials, and business leaders in participating in one of the most highly anticipated summer events that southern Cook County offers, “The Lynwood Fest.”. The summer music festival comes as a...
vfpress.news
Lantern Haus Bar Closes, Tap Room’s Liquor License Yanked
The former Lantern Haus bar in Forest Park, which closed in July and was replaced by 99 Haus Balloons, a party balloon supplier. | File. Thursday, August 4, 2022 || By Igor Studenkov || @maywoodnews. Forest Park’s busy Madison Street corridor is undergoing something of a transition, with Lantern Haus...
New 'first class' theatre at Wheeling Town Center hopes to draw back in-person crowds
CHICAGO (CBS) – If you're looking to get out of the heat this weekend and near the Northwest suburbs, there's a new movie theatre in Wheeling that aims to provide air conditioning, the latest releases and more.When CBS 2's Marie Saavedra heard the entertainment company Cinergy was rolling out the red carpet for its new theatre, she wondered about the major investment since many people still aren't going to the movies like they used to.But the company is willing to bet they will, as long as the studios start giving them more films that more of us want to see.The...
fox32chicago.com
New POP! Heights park coming to Roseland on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - A new park is coming to a far South Side neighborhood thanks to a $500,000 grant from Chicago’s Public Outdoor Plaza Program (POP!). Check out what the POP! Heights Park in Roseland will look like when it opens this fall along the South Halstead Corridor. Nearly 22,000...
More Than 600 Women Will Do Double Dutch On The South Side This Weekend
PULLMAN — Hundreds of women from across the United States, ages 40 to nearly 90, will visit the South Side this weekend to relive recess at a national retreat for a double dutch club whose roots are in Chicago. The 40+ Double Dutch Club will hold its second National...
Metra train strikes pedestrian near Fairview station in Downers Grove
Service on Metra's BNSF line has been suspended after an outbound train struck a pedestrian near Fairview Avenue in Downers Grove.
Naperville’s Second Annual Irish Fest
If you are looking for something to do this weekend, consider this your lucky break as West Suburban Irish is putting on their second annual Irish Fest at Frontier Sports Complex in Naperville. “It’s something that Naperville can look forward to every year. It’s a fun festival. It’s a little...
Large dogs seek forever homes in Chicago area as shelters fill up
Calling all dog lovers! Your help is needed to save lives in our area!
Cities with the most expensive homes in Illinois
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Illinois using data from Zillow.
Multiple cars hit by party bus in Northalsted neighborhood
CHICAGO (CBS) -- People on Chicago's North Side were forced to run for safety as an out-of-control party bus sideswiped a string of cars Saturday. A witness captured the whole thing on camera. It turned into a chaotic situation very quickly at Addison and Broadway just before 3 p.m. Witnesses say a party bus came zooming down Broadway, hitting several cars. According to the Chicago Police Department, the bus was heading southbound on Broadway when it sideswiped 13 vehicles. Vehicles sustained damage ranging from broken rear windows to scrapes along sides to bumper damaage and flat tires. Video shows "Black Label" on the...
Camp Aramoni brings boutique camping experience to site less than two hours away from Chicago
TONICA, Ill. (CBS) -- In the town of Tonica – less than two hours away from Chicago and right next to Starved Rock State Park – a hidden treasure sits on 96 acres of preserved land. A husband-wife dup transformed a decades-old abandoned brickyard into Camp Aramoni – a new, boutique campground with 11 safari-style tents. Camp Aramoni is the first of its kind in Illinois. The tents are not your typical camping tents – more like glamping tents. They're equipped with luxury amenities, air conditioning and heating, several bedding options, a shower, and a bathroom. Each tent, which was...
Union Station Polar Express train ride cancelled due to staff shortages
CHICAGO — Due to staffing shortages, local families won’t be able to board the Polar Express until at least 2023. According to Amtrak, they do not have enough certified operating crews to run the private charter train out of Union Station and public transit services this holiday season, which lead to the decision to cancel […]
