Jags to sit 21 players in Hall of Fame Game vs. Raiders

By James Johnson
 4 days ago
Earlier this week, Jacksonville Jaguars coach Doug Pederson said he wanted to see his young players get some playing time on the field, which led to many speculating that he would sit several starters. That was confirmed to be the case Thursday evening as the team has announced that they will be sitting 21 players out of 90.

Some of the players listed above were already ruled out for the game for non-injury reasons, like quarterback Trevor Lawrence and running back Travis Etienne. Then others are returning from significant injuries who were guaranteed to be out, like receiver Jamal Agnew (returning from a 2021 hip injury) and running back James Robinson (2021 Achilles tear).

The good news with Agnew and Robinson is that Pederson said both were closing in on 100%. Pederson said that the hope for Agnew is to get him more involved next week while adding that Robinson was at the point of rehab where he could take a vital step.

While the list of sidelined players mostly consists of starters, there will be a few notables to take the field. Most of those notables are from the rookie class like outside linebacker Travon Walker, center Luke Fortner, interior linebacker Chad Muma, and running back Snoop Conner. Then there are others like second-year players Tyson Campbell and Andre Cisco who will play, as well as undrafted notables like tight end Gerrit Prince, cornerback Benjie Franklin, and receiver Lujuan Winningham.

The game is set to kick off at 8:00 p.m. EST in Canton at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. However, there have been reports of severe weather in the Canton area, so a delay might be a possibility.

See it: Giants players, coaches involved in massive brawl during practice

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley lowered his shoulder and hit cornerback Aaron Robinson hard, sending him to the ground. Barkley’s truck-stick hit was a bit more aggressive and physical than the standard of level play during camp practice — at least to date. And with temperatures again soaring near the triple digits (heat index), it was the spark that ignited the fire.
4-star Oregon target RB Dylan Edwards announces commitment

The recruitment of Dylan Edwards has been a rollercoaster ride. Earlier this summer, the 4-star running back out of Kansas announced his decision to stay home and commit to the Kansas State Wildcats. About a month later, though, Edwards announced his de-commitment a couple of days after receiving an offer from the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Now, Edwards appears ready to make his decision, which we can assume will be final. Edwards announced on Saturday that he would be committing to Notre Dame and joining one of the top recruiting classes in the nation. It came down to three schools, and the Oregon...
WATCH: Chiefs rookie DE George Karlaftis mic'd up at training camp

The Kansas City Chiefs continue to get work in at their training camp as they inch closer toward the 2022 NFL season. The team shared a behind-the-scenes look at one of their rookies in action at training camp on Monday, releasing their first mic’d up video of training camp. This video features the No. 30 overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft, Purdue DE George Karlaftis.
Ravens HC John Harbaugh shares thoughts on first practice of 2022 for RB J.K. Dobbins

The Baltimore Ravens had a very busy Monday for a multitude of reasons. They extended kicker Justin Tucker and signed a cornerback, but perhaps the biggest news of the day was the return of running back J.K. Dobbins, who was activated from the physically unable to perform list. Dobbins then hit the practice field on Monday for the first time since tearing his ACL in Week 3 of the 2021 preseason against the Washington Commanders.
