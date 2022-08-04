Jags to sit 21 players in Hall of Fame Game vs. Raiders

Earlier this week, Jacksonville Jaguars coach Doug Pederson said he wanted to see his young players get some playing time on the field, which led to many speculating that he would sit several starters. That was confirmed to be the case Thursday evening as the team has announced that they will be sitting 21 players out of 90.

Some of the players listed above were already ruled out for the game for non-injury reasons, like quarterback Trevor Lawrence and running back Travis Etienne. Then others are returning from significant injuries who were guaranteed to be out, like receiver Jamal Agnew (returning from a 2021 hip injury) and running back James Robinson (2021 Achilles tear).

The good news with Agnew and Robinson is that Pederson said both were closing in on 100%. Pederson said that the hope for Agnew is to get him more involved next week while adding that Robinson was at the point of rehab where he could take a vital step.

While the list of sidelined players mostly consists of starters, there will be a few notables to take the field. Most of those notables are from the rookie class like outside linebacker Travon Walker, center Luke Fortner, interior linebacker Chad Muma, and running back Snoop Conner. Then there are others like second-year players Tyson Campbell and Andre Cisco who will play, as well as undrafted notables like tight end Gerrit Prince, cornerback Benjie Franklin, and receiver Lujuan Winningham.

The game is set to kick off at 8:00 p.m. EST in Canton at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. However, there have been reports of severe weather in the Canton area, so a delay might be a possibility.