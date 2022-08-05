Read on larrybrownsports.com
Clem Mitchell
4d ago
I still feel a little disappointed with the catching situation but they did fill in the other pieces and they are chemistry guys that fit right in nicely so New York Mets fans let's give two thumbs up to Steve Cohen and staff for at least trying thank you guys
