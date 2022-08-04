LCPS is fully staffed with bus drivers ahead of the school year

Read on www.nbc12.com
NBC12
Pilots fly in school supplies for Central Virginia students
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) -Pilot Andrew Crider is taking giving back to new heights. He teamed up with several pilots across the Commonwealth to fly school supplies to Chesterfield for the upcoming school year. “This is the 2nd annual Central Virginia school supply drive fly-in,” explained Crider. With the help...
NBC12
HCPS hosting Back-to-School Kickoff to jump start new school year
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County Public Schools are giving a jump start to the 2022-23 school year with the annual HCPS Back-to-School Kickoff. Students and their families can enjoy music with a live DJ, food trucks and games, door prizes, a photo booth, a bookbag giveaway, school supplies, a kids’ engagement zone and activities. There will also be HCPS leaders available to talk and workshops for the online parent portal and kindergarten registration.
CDC Map: Masks urged for 65 Virginia localities, Metro Richmond
Universal masking is now recommended for 65 localities in Virginia, and that once again includes parts of Metro Richmond, according to the COVID Community Levels from the CDC.
NBC12
Chesterfield’s Government Citizens Academy registration now open
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Chesterfield Government Citizens Academy’s (GCA) fall session is now open for registration. The GCA teaches Chesterfield citizens about their local government and the chance to participate in interactive sessions. Participants will get to understand the “how” and the “why” of local government programs by learning directly from department leaders, including members from the Board of Supervisors, and offer feedback.
NBC12
Hanover School Board set to discuss proposal on transgender bathroom, locker room policy
HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - Next Tuesday, a policy proposal will be introduced to members of the Hanover School Board detailing a process transgender students would follow if they request access to use bathrooms, locker rooms or changing facilities that align with their gender identity. The document, posted on next Tuesday’s...
‘We are deeply sorry’: Virginia school district apologizes for logo resembling swastika
HANOVER, Va. — The logo designed for a professional development conference in a Virginia school district sparked outrage online and has prompted an apology after many said that the image looked like a swastika. The image, which was intended to portray four hands and arms grasping together in a...
I-295 North reopened near Woodvale after crash
According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the crash took place just north of the West Hundred Road exit, at mile marker 16.
Backup clear on I-95 North near bridge in Richmond
UPDATE: According to 511Virginia, travel lanes have reopened and the backup is clear. RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Two disabled vehicles on either side of the Interstate 95 bridge in Richmond are causing significant backups. According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, a disabled vehicle on I-95 North 74.6, near Main Street Station, has closed the […]
Henrico Recreation and Parks director out after just 3 months on the job
The new director of Henrico County’s Recreation and Parks division is out after just three months on the job. Patrick Nalley, who was appointed to the role April 27, resigned July 28, Henrico County Manager John Vithoulkas confirmed to the Citizen. Nalley was escorted from his office that day, according to multiple sources who witnessed his exit.
WHSV
Community members mourn the loss of Jerry Will
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - People around the Rockingham County area are mourning the loss of Gerald “Jerry” Will who was killed in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday night. Will was known as a long-time instructor at Massanutten Technical Center and known for his work with the Clover Hill Bucks of the Rockingham County Baseball League.
Body found in Hanover County on Winns Church Road identified
Authorities have identified the body of a person who was found in July on Winns Church Road the Hanover Sheriff's Office said in a statement on Friday, Aug. 5.
NBC12
Louisa County changing solar regulations
LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - On Monday, August 1, the Louisa County Board of Supervisors met to respond to the concerns of citizens surrounding solar power. There, they outlined the new regulations being implemented, and how they will change the area. “This affects everybody in Louisa County, increases the quality...
royalexaminer.com
Front Royal father and son perish in Potomac River drowning
A Front Royal, Va. man and his son drowned Monday afternoon in the Potomac River at Swan Point in Charles County, Md., according to the Maryland Natural Resources Police Department. According to Maryland Natural Resources Police Captain Chris Morris, around 4:55 p.m. on Monday, August 1, officers were dispatched to...
NBC12
RPS narrows down design firm for new William Fox Elementary school
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - This week, the Richmond Public School construction team picked a design firm to help rebuild William Fox Elementary School after a massive fire gutted it in February. The director of the construction, Dana Fox, presented details about the contracts to Richmond School Board Members during their...
COVID-19 in Virginia: 7-day positivity rate climbs to 23.7%
In an effort to provide accurate, easy-to-read information on the COVID-19 pandemic, WTVR.com will update this post weekly with statistics from the Virginia Department of Health.
cutoday.info
Virginia CU’s Request to Expand FOM is Rejected by Commission
RICHMOND, Va.–The Virginia State Corporation Commission has ruled against Virginia Credit Union, saying it cannot expand its membership to the Medical Society of Virginia. The ruling is the latest move resolving a three-year battle between Virginia Credit Union and the Virginia Bankers Association and several community banks in the state.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash on I-64 west in Richmond causes lane closures
A car crash during afternoon thunderstorms in the Richmond area has closed down the westbound left and center lanes on Interstate 64, just past Interstate 195, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.
Colonial Heights man killed in Richmond shooting
According to the Richmond Police Department, officers responded to the Belt Atlantic Apartments on the 4000 block of Midlothian Turnpike just before 12:45 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6 for a report of a shooting.
PHOTOS: Car crashes into home in Chesterfield County
Chesterfield County Police was on the scene of a single-vehicle crash in which a car collided into a residential home on Friday afternoon.
PHOTOS: Crews extinguish house fire in Southside Richmond
A house fire on the Southside of Richmond was extinguished by first responders early Friday morning.
