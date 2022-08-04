ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

Registration open through Aug. 18 for DI, II, III men’s hockey tryouts

Liberty News
 2 days ago
Liberty News

Liberty Adds 5 Transfers to Softball Roster

The Liberty softball team has announced the addition of five transfers. Savannah Woodard (Alabama), Emily Estroff (FGCU), KK Madrey (LSU), Sierra Kersten (Michigan) and Megan Fortner (Jacksonville State) will all transfer to Liberty and will be eligible immediately. Estroff has one year of eligibility remaining, while Kersten, Fortner and Woodard...
LYNCHBURG, VA
Liberty News

Flames Begin Prep for 2022 Football Season

The Flames held their first practice of the 2022 football season, Friday morning, inside the Liberty Football Practice Facility. Following the two-plus hour workout, fourth-year head coach Hugh Freeze, wide receiver Demario Douglas and offensive lineman Cooper McCaw spoke with the media to recap the workout. Douglas finished the 2021...
LYNCHBURG, VA
Liberty News

No longer grounded by post-concussion syndrome, Bond earns wings, private pilot’s license

From not being able to walk or even remember his own family after taking a hit to the head during a high school football practice near Athens, Ga., on Aug. 15, 2016, to acing his first solo flight and receiving his private pilot’s certification this summer in Lynchburg, Va., the path to recovery from post-concussion syndrome has been an uplifting experience for Noah Bond, a rising junior in Liberty University’s School of Aeronautics.
LYNCHBURG, VA

