Registration open through Aug. 18 for DI, II, III men’s hockey tryouts

From not being able to walk or even remember his own family after taking a hit to the head during a high school football practice near Athens, Ga., on Aug. 15, 2016, to acing his first solo flight and receiving his private pilot’s certification this summer in Lynchburg, Va., the path to recovery from post-concussion syndrome has been an uplifting experience for Noah Bond, a rising junior in Liberty University’s School of Aeronautics.

LYNCHBURG, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO