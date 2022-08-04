Huh Shoots 61, Leads Im by 2 Shots After One Round of 83rd Wyndham

Read on calgolfnews.com
golfmagic.com
Jason Day FORCED OUT of PGA Tour's Wyndham Championship after 18 holes
Jason Day was forced to withdraw from the Wyndham Championship on the PGA Tour after only 18 holes due to a bout of illness. The official communications team of the PGA Tour confirmed his withdrawal on social media. Day will undoubtedly be frustrated at having to leave the tournament early...
CBS Sports
2022 Wyndham Championship leaderboard: Live updates, full coverage, golf scores in Round 4 on Sunday
A rainy Saturday in Greensboro, North Carolina, saw only four groups complete their third rounds at the 2022 Wyndham Championship. With play set to resume at 7:30 a.m. ET on Sunday, it will be a sprint to the finish as Brendon Wu and Sungjae Im command the lead at 12 under with seven holes still needed to be played in their third rounds.
Golf Channel
Will Zalatoris parts ways with caddie of three years before weekend at Wyndham
Will Zalatoris has split with the caddie that he’s had for most of his young professional career. Zalatoris and caddie Ryan Goble parted ways after Friday’s second round of the Wyndham Championship, GolfChannel.com has confirmed with Zalatoris’ manager after the news was first reported by The Caddie Network.
What Is the Cut Line for the 2022 Wyndham Championship?
How many players will make the cut at the 2022 Wyndham Championship? The post What Is the Cut Line for the 2022 Wyndham Championship? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
CBS Sports
2022 Wyndham Championship: Live stream, watch online, TV schedule, channel, tee times, radio, golf coverage
The regular season of the PGA Tour finishes up at the 2022 Wyndham Championship which began Thursday at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina. With several players vying for FedEx Cup Playoff spots and PGA Tour playing privileges on the line, every shot will be magnified around this Donald Ross design.
Joohyung Kim made a quadruple bogey on his opening hole Thursday. He's now tied for the lead
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Joohyung Kim walked off the 18th green practically cackling to himself Friday at Sedgefield Country Club, the laughter from having left himself nearly 14 feet to save par on the hole and then promptly sinking the putt. The Wyndham Championship has been an adventurous and amusing...
Golf Channel
PGA Tour rookie doubles last to miss Wyndham cut, likely playoffs
When play was suspended Friday evening at the Wyndham Championship, Austin Smotherman had a 12-foot birdie putt marked at the par-4 eighth, his penultimate hole of the second round, for a chance to move one shot clear of the cut line. The 28-year-old PGA Tour rookie, who entered the regular-season...
Golf Digest
Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2022 Wyndham Championship
The final round of the final regular-season event on the PGA Tour always brings with it plenty of drama as players make their last bids to improve their positions on the FedEx Cup points list in hopes of earning a spot into playoffs … or hang on to their place inside the top 125 … or improve their standings to advance farther into the playoffs. But this year’s final round at the Wyndham Championship looks to have an extra wrinkle given the wet weather that’s already hit the Greensboro, N.C., the past two days and what’s forecasted on Sunday. As the leaders scramble Sunday morning to complete their third rounds, the threat of the final round potentially drifting into Monday with thunderstorms in the afternoon forecast lingers.
ESPN
Will Zalatoris parts with caddie midway through Wyndham Championship
Will Zalatoris parted ways with caddie Ryan Goble after Friday's second round of the Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, North Carolina. A public reason was not given for the split. The two had been paired together on the golf course for over three years. Zalatoris, who is 14th in the Official...
