ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawton, OK

6-month-old Oklahoma boy, 16-year-old mother found; Amber Alert canceled

By Mandy Cunningham, Gray News staff
kmvt
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.kmvt.com

Comments / 0

Related
kmvt

Man, 48, charged after harboring 16-year-old runaway girl 3 times, police say

TULSA, Okla. (Gray News) – A 48-year-old Oklahoma man is facing charges for harboring a 16-year-old runaway girl on three separate occasions, police said. According to the Tulsa Police Department, Christopher Bartley was first caught June 16 at his apartment in Tulsa with the 16-year-old girl who had run away from home.
TULSA, OK
kmvt

Residents and officials warn of new scam claiming to be from Idaho Power

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — We’ve all gotten those “local calls” from people claiming to offer car warranties or debt relief. However, one new scam going around claims to be from Idaho Power. “It starts out as a recording to where a lady is telling you...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lawton, OK
Crime & Safety
City
Lawton, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
State
Oklahoma State
kmvt

Fit and Well Idaho: Getting to the root of your anxiety

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Over 40 million adults in the United States have an anxiety disorder. And for this week’s Fit and Well Idaho report we look at how many of the symptoms of anxiety mimic other health conditions. Often, when people are having a panic attack,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy