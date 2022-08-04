6-month-old Oklahoma boy, 16-year-old mother found; Amber Alert canceled

Read on www.kmvt.com
kmvt
Man, 48, charged after harboring 16-year-old runaway girl 3 times, police say
TULSA, Okla. (Gray News) – A 48-year-old Oklahoma man is facing charges for harboring a 16-year-old runaway girl on three separate occasions, police said. According to the Tulsa Police Department, Christopher Bartley was first caught June 16 at his apartment in Tulsa with the 16-year-old girl who had run away from home.
kmvt
National Guard airlifts 150-plus residents to safety during deadly Kentucky floods
PERRY COUNTY, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - Aircrews from the Tennessee National Guard rescued multiple flood victims over a four-day period in July following record rainfall in Kentucky. WSMV reports the rain overwhelmed the North Fork River and the Kentucky River in rural Eastern Kentucky, where UH-60L Blackhawk helicopters from the...
kmvt
Residents and officials warn of new scam claiming to be from Idaho Power
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — We’ve all gotten those “local calls” from people claiming to offer car warranties or debt relief. However, one new scam going around claims to be from Idaho Power. “It starts out as a recording to where a lady is telling you...
kmvt
Local school districts struggle to find qualified teachers before classes begin
BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Here in the Magic Valley some schools are still dealing with teacher shortages, with the start of a new school year only a few weeks away. Cassia County has more than 5,000 students in its school district, and with the start of the school year a little more than two weeks away they are still short about six teachers.
kmvt
Fit and Well Idaho: Getting to the root of your anxiety
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Over 40 million adults in the United States have an anxiety disorder. And for this week’s Fit and Well Idaho report we look at how many of the symptoms of anxiety mimic other health conditions. Often, when people are having a panic attack,...
