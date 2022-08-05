Read on smithcountyinsider.com
wilsonpost.com
Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto wins one of several unopposed races
Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto will continue to serve at the helm of the county after more than a decade following Thursday’s night election that featured several unopposed races. Hutto, who will serve his fourth term after becoming mayor in 2010, collected 13,803 votes. He was unopposed after he...
WSMV
Four Metro Nashville Charter amendments pass due to overwhelming vote
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Residents in Davidson County reportedly voted overwhelming to pass four amendments to Metro Nashville’s Charter that will enable the city’s government to better severe its citizens Thursday. “These important changes to Metro’s governing document will make our job providing critical services to residents more...
wjle.com
Republicans Celebrate Historic Election Day in DeKalb County
For the first time in DeKalb County history Republicans will hold all elected county-wide offices beginning in September. In the General Election Thursday Republicans swept all county wide races and won a majority of the seats on the county commission and school board. Matt Adcock, who currently serves as a...
ucbjournal.com
Putnam sees nine new commissioners elected
PUTNAM COUNTY – Over one-third of the faces will be new when the newly elected Putnam County Commission meets for the first time in September. Nine new commissioners were elected to the board with two commission districts, District 3 and District 5, having both commissioners new. In District 1,...
wilsonpost.com
Michael Hale defeats Terri Lynn Weaver for redistricted Wilson County State House seat
DeKalb County resident and political newcomer Michael Hale defeated longtime State House representative Terri Lynn Weaver for the District 40 Republican nomination during the primary election on Thursday. Hale, of Smithville, collected 6,696 votes across the five counties that represent the district – DeKalb, Jackson, Smith, Cannon and Wilson –...
wmot.org
Harshest sentence so far imposed on Jan. 6 Capitol rioter from Tennessee
(Mike Osborne) — A Federal judge has handed down the longest sentence imposed so far for a Tennessean who participated in the 2021 riot in the U.S. Capitol. The Department of Justice announced late last week that Cannon County resident Matthew Baggott pleaded guilty in April to a single count of Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct.
smithcountyinsider.com
Hale unseats 14-year incumbent in state house race
Smith County will be represented by a new member in the Tennessee House of Representatives as Michael Hale defeated Terri Lynn Weaver in the Republican Primary for Tennessee House District 40 during the August 4 election. Weaver carried Smith County with 1,678 votes to Hale’s 1,534; however, Hale outperformed Weaver in the other areas of the 40th District. Click here to see the election results for the entire district.
newstalk941.com
Three Newcomers, Two Incumbents Set To Serve On Cookeville City Council
Laurin Wheaton earned the most votes in the Cookeville City Council election, making her the prime candidate for the mayorship. Wheaton said that she was excited about the opportunity to take on the challenge. She said that Cookeville is in a great spot, and it’s not only because of her previous work on the council.
Who will face Gov. Bill Lee? Martin declares victory
One Democrat will face incumbent Republican Gov. Bill Lee. The numbers are coming in as the polls close.
Pride Publishing
Lynda Jones wins by a landslide, Charlane Oliver wins District 19
Judge Lynda F. Jones has won re-election to General Sessions Judge Div IX, by beating her Republican opponent, Brian Horowitz. Jones’s victory was a landslide, with over 71% of the vote. “I’m humbled and honored to serve another 8 years,” said Jones. “Thank you, Nashville!”. In...
TN Election Day information: sites, candidates, timelines
It's Election time again in Tennessee, and polling places open at 7 a.m. Thursday morning. Voters will each cast a ballot for the state and federal primary, and the state and county general election.
AP: Nashville doctor wins Democratic nomination for governor, narrowly defeating Memphis City Councilman JB Smiley Jr.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Jason Martin, a Nashville doctor critical of Republican Gov. Bill Lee’s hands-off approach to the COVID-19 pandemic, won the Democratic nomination for governor Friday and will face Lee in November. Martin, a first-time political candidate, defeated Memphis attorney and City Councilman JB Smiley Jr. by...
ucbjournal.com
Putnam County School System honors 2021-2022 retirees
PUTNAM COUNTY – The Putnam County School Board and Director of Schools Corby King honored the 2021-2022 Putnam County School System retired teachers at the August school board meeting. “It was an honor to recognize these educators who have touched the lives of thousands of students,” said King. “Their...
Davidson County, TN Election Results: August 4, 2022
Election results for the races in Nashville and across Davidson County from August 4, 2022.
Race for Tennessee's 5th Congressional seat heats up ahead of primary day
Have you made your decisions yet? Election day is Thursday, and in some cities like Nashville, it features the longest ballot in history.
Albany Herald
Parents of transgender 3rd grader sue the state over Tennessee school bathroom law
The parents of a third-grade transgender child in Tennessee filed a lawsuit in federal court this week, challenging a state law that prohibits transgender students, employees, and teachers from access to the bathroom, locker rooms and other sex-segregated facilities consistent with their gender identity. The lawsuit was filed against the...
Dates for county fairs around Middle Tennessee
Back to school season is synchronous with county fair season. Here's a list of county fairs happening around Middle Tennessee.
Faith Group Calls on Senators Blackburn, Hagerty to Support Inflation Reduction Act
Southern Christian Coalition points to "Christian values" in climate, healthcare effort. Pastors affiliated with the Southern Christian Coalition are calling on Tennessee Senators Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagerty to support President Biden's "Inflation Reduction Act," a legislative effort designed to address issues around climate change and healthcare by using tax policy to fund key budget priorities.
TRAFFIC: Lane Closures and Road Construction 8-7-11,2022
TDOT Lane Closure Report for Middle Tennessee, August 4-10, 2022. The removing & replacing of snowplowable pavement marker lenses on various State Routes. · Nightly, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., There will be alternating lane closures WB & EB for replacing pavement marker lenses. One lane will be remain open at all times. (mm 28.4 – 32)
