Smith County, TN

wilsonpost.com

Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto wins one of several unopposed races

Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto will continue to serve at the helm of the county after more than a decade following Thursday’s night election that featured several unopposed races. Hutto, who will serve his fourth term after becoming mayor in 2010, collected 13,803 votes. He was unopposed after he...
WILSON COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Four Metro Nashville Charter amendments pass due to overwhelming vote

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Residents in Davidson County reportedly voted overwhelming to pass four amendments to Metro Nashville’s Charter that will enable the city’s government to better severe its citizens Thursday. “These important changes to Metro’s governing document will make our job providing critical services to residents more...
NASHVILLE, TN
wjle.com

Republicans Celebrate Historic Election Day in DeKalb County

For the first time in DeKalb County history Republicans will hold all elected county-wide offices beginning in September. In the General Election Thursday Republicans swept all county wide races and won a majority of the seats on the county commission and school board. Matt Adcock, who currently serves as a...
DEKALB COUNTY, TN
ucbjournal.com

Putnam sees nine new commissioners elected

PUTNAM COUNTY – Over one-third of the faces will be new when the newly elected Putnam County Commission meets for the first time in September. Nine new commissioners were elected to the board with two commission districts, District 3 and District 5, having both commissioners new. In District 1,...
PUTNAM COUNTY, TN
wmot.org

Harshest sentence so far imposed on Jan. 6 Capitol rioter from Tennessee

(Mike Osborne) — A Federal judge has handed down the longest sentence imposed so far for a Tennessean who participated in the 2021 riot in the U.S. Capitol. The Department of Justice announced late last week that Cannon County resident Matthew Baggott pleaded guilty in April to a single count of Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct.
TENNESSEE STATE
smithcountyinsider.com

Hale unseats 14-year incumbent in state house race

Smith County will be represented by a new member in the Tennessee House of Representatives as Michael Hale defeated Terri Lynn Weaver in the Republican Primary for Tennessee House District 40 during the August 4 election. Weaver carried Smith County with 1,678 votes to Hale’s 1,534; however, Hale outperformed Weaver in the other areas of the 40th District. Click here to see the election results for the entire district.
SMITH COUNTY, TN
newstalk941.com

Three Newcomers, Two Incumbents Set To Serve On Cookeville City Council

Laurin Wheaton earned the most votes in the Cookeville City Council election, making her the prime candidate for the mayorship. Wheaton said that she was excited about the opportunity to take on the challenge. She said that Cookeville is in a great spot, and it’s not only because of her previous work on the council.
COOKEVILLE, TN
Pride Publishing

Lynda Jones wins by a landslide, Charlane Oliver wins District 19

Judge Lynda F. Jones has won re-election to General Sessions Judge Div IX, by beating her Republican opponent, Brian Horowitz. Jones’s victory was a landslide, with over 71% of the vote. “I’m humbled and honored to serve another 8 years,” said Jones. “Thank you, Nashville!”. In...
NASHVILLE, TN
ucbjournal.com

Putnam County School System honors 2021-2022 retirees

PUTNAM COUNTY – The Putnam County School Board and Director of Schools Corby King honored the 2021-2022 Putnam County School System retired teachers at the August school board meeting. “It was an honor to recognize these educators who have touched the lives of thousands of students,” said King. “Their...
PUTNAM COUNTY, TN
Advocate Andy

Faith Group Calls on Senators Blackburn, Hagerty to Support Inflation Reduction Act

Southern Christian Coalition points to "Christian values" in climate, healthcare effort. Pastors affiliated with the Southern Christian Coalition are calling on Tennessee Senators Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagerty to support President Biden's "Inflation Reduction Act," a legislative effort designed to address issues around climate change and healthcare by using tax policy to fund key budget priorities.
TENNESSEE STATE
Rutherford Source

TRAFFIC: Lane Closures and Road Construction 8-7-11,2022

TDOT Lane Closure Report for Middle Tennessee, August 4-10, 2022. The removing & replacing of snowplowable pavement marker lenses on various State Routes. · Nightly, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., There will be alternating lane closures WB & EB for replacing pavement marker lenses. One lane will be remain open at all times. (mm 28.4 – 32)
TENNESSEE STATE

