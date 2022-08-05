ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

TPS board president asks state board to reconsider warning over race/gender teaching law

By Lenzy Krehbiel-Burton Tulsa World
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
readfrontier.org

A state investigation found Tulsa schools didn’t directly violate a law on race and gender teachings

An Oklahoma State Department of Education investigation found that Tulsa Public Schools didn’t directly break a law on teaching race and gender issues before a state board voted to downgrade the district’s accreditation status. But an attorney for the Education Department still recommended punishment for the district, finding that an online teacher training course was based on “outlawed concepts,” according to a letter obtained by The Frontier.
TULSA, OK
pryorinfopub.com

Pryor Students Head Back to Class This Week

PRYOR, Oklahoma - Pryor Public Schools will begin the new academic year on Thursday, August 11th. Teachers and staff have already reported back to work and are making the final preparations necessary to welcome each student. All Pryor Public Schools learners and families are invited to visit the schools, meet the teachers, pickup schedules, and complete registration on Tuesday, August 9th from 5-6:30pm.
PRYOR, OK
pryorinfopub.com

“Tigerdash” Lunch Delivery Service

PRYOR, Oklahoma - The Pryor Boys Cross-Country team will be in fundraising mode this week with two events that have become fun traditions for both the High School and Junior High squads. On Wednesday the 10th the XC runners will be offering their annual “Tigerdash” Lunch Delivery Service from 10:30am to 1:30pm. On Saturday the 13th the annual team one mile time trial will take place at 7:30am, followed by a pancake breakfast fundraiser at Southside Christian Church from 8:00am to 10:00am.
PRYOR, OK
KOCO

More than three dozen Oklahoma inmates graduate from community college

HOMINY, Okla. — More than three dozen men at an Oklahoma prison just graduated from community college. Oklahoma Department of Corrections officials said the incarcerated men at Dick Conner Correctional Center in Hominy received diplomas and certificates from Tulsa Community College on Thursday. Authorities said 600 men have completed...
HOMINY, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Completed construction project frustrates drivers, City of Tulsa addresses concerns

TULSA, Okla. — A construction project in south Tulsa has finished, but drivers are still complaining about a stretch of Memorial Drive between 71st and 81st. “The construction clearly wasn’t done right, because all the grates when you go down on the right lane, there are big bumps, almost like a speed bump on the main road,” said Josh, a frustrated driver FOX23 spoke with at a QuikTrip near 81st and Memorial.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Oklahoma will stop granting licenses to grow, sell marijuana

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma will stop giving out new licenses to grow, sell, or process marijuana at the end of August. The moratorium was supposed to start Monday, but the application deadline was extended at the last minute. The Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority admitted it made a mistake...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTUL

Alleged violent offender now in Muskogee County custody

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) -- Muskogee County Sheriff's Office says it is searching for Trevor McManus. Multiple agencies including the U.S. Marshall and Oklahoma Highway Patrol are all responding to the scene. McManus allegedly assaulted and was very violent with his girlfriend. MCSO says this includes shoving her to the ground,...
MUSKOGEE COUNTY, OK
nonprofitquarterly.org

What Really Destroyed Tulsa’s Black Wall Street

The 1921 race riots in Tulsa were one of the most devastating outbreaks of white violence against African Americans during Jim Crow. A year ago, around the 100th anniversary of the massacre, national publications, including the New York Times and the Wall Street Journal, produced retrospectives, as did the Tulsa Oklahoman.
TULSA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Stabbing Suspect Appears in Court

A Wyoming woman who was listed as a wanted suspect on Wednesday has been taken in to custody. Kimbra Taggart is currently being held at the Washington County Jail on a $75,000 bond. Taggart had her bond set during a court appearance in Washington County on Thursday. Official charges could be presented against the defendant on Friday.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa man pleads no contest to molestation charges

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa man charged with molesting a minor pled no contest. Billy Covey blind pled no contest in Tulsa County Wednesday morning. He is charged with six counts of lewd molestation dating back to September 2013. In March 2021, the “Fugitive Warrants Team” within the Tulsa...
TULSA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

WCSO Looking for Female Suspect Involved in Stabbing

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is looking for your assistance in locating a female suspect involved in a stabbing on Monday. Kimbra Jane Taggart is believed to be involved in the incident that occurred on U.S. Highway 75, just south of West 3600 Rd. Taggart is a 5-7 white female weighing 180 pounds. The 23-year old has brown eyes and several tattoos, including some on or near or face. It is believed she may be in a pickup truck headed to Texas and she was most recently in the area of the Fairfield Inn and Suites in Bartlesville.
travelnowsmart.com

Best Brunch in Tulsa, OK — 20 Top Places!

Tulsa, Oklahoma is a great place to start planning your next epic food adventure. This beautiful city, located on the Arkansas River, isn’t just famous for its Art Deco Architecture. It is also a gastronomic hub, with its wide selection of restaurants serving appetizing brunch dishes that will titillate...
TULSA, OK

