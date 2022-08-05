TPS board president asks state board to reconsider warning over race/gender teaching law

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is looking for your assistance in locating a female suspect involved in a stabbing on Monday. Kimbra Jane Taggart is believed to be involved in the incident that occurred on U.S. Highway 75, just south of West 3600 Rd. Taggart is a 5-7 white female weighing 180 pounds. The 23-year old has brown eyes and several tattoos, including some on or near or face. It is believed she may be in a pickup truck headed to Texas and she was most recently in the area of the Fairfield Inn and Suites in Bartlesville.

5 DAYS AGO