TPS board president asks state board to reconsider warning over race/gender teaching law

readfrontier.org
A state investigation found Tulsa schools didn’t directly violate a law on race and gender teachings
An Oklahoma State Department of Education investigation found that Tulsa Public Schools didn’t directly break a law on teaching race and gender issues before a state board voted to downgrade the district’s accreditation status. But an attorney for the Education Department still recommended punishment for the district, finding that an online teacher training course was based on “outlawed concepts,” according to a letter obtained by The Frontier.
pryorinfopub.com
Pryor Students Head Back to Class This Week
PRYOR, Oklahoma - Pryor Public Schools will begin the new academic year on Thursday, August 11th. Teachers and staff have already reported back to work and are making the final preparations necessary to welcome each student. All Pryor Public Schools learners and families are invited to visit the schools, meet the teachers, pickup schedules, and complete registration on Tuesday, August 9th from 5-6:30pm.
pryorinfopub.com
“Tigerdash” Lunch Delivery Service
PRYOR, Oklahoma - The Pryor Boys Cross-Country team will be in fundraising mode this week with two events that have become fun traditions for both the High School and Junior High squads. On Wednesday the 10th the XC runners will be offering their annual “Tigerdash” Lunch Delivery Service from 10:30am to 1:30pm. On Saturday the 13th the annual team one mile time trial will take place at 7:30am, followed by a pancake breakfast fundraiser at Southside Christian Church from 8:00am to 10:00am.
pryorinfopub.com
Councilors approve ordinance amendment setting out regulations for solicitations along roadsides, medians
City councilors approved an ordinance amendment Wednesday that puts the city in compliance with a federal court ruling regarding solicitations from the side of the road and medians. The amended ordinance allows individuals to sit, lie upon, step or stand on, and reach into — without stepping into a roadway...
KOCO
More than three dozen Oklahoma inmates graduate from community college
HOMINY, Okla. — More than three dozen men at an Oklahoma prison just graduated from community college. Oklahoma Department of Corrections officials said the incarcerated men at Dick Conner Correctional Center in Hominy received diplomas and certificates from Tulsa Community College on Thursday. Authorities said 600 men have completed...
Muskogee County officials say they will make sure Greenleaf residents aren’t left homeless
MUSKOGEE, Okla. — Dozens of residents displaced by a deadly apartment fire in Muskogee learned their landlord would not be paying for them to continue to stay in hotels. Local emergency management leaders met Wednesday to fight for more support for those residents. The goal of Wednesday’s meeting between...
Completed construction project frustrates drivers, City of Tulsa addresses concerns
TULSA, Okla. — A construction project in south Tulsa has finished, but drivers are still complaining about a stretch of Memorial Drive between 71st and 81st. “The construction clearly wasn’t done right, because all the grates when you go down on the right lane, there are big bumps, almost like a speed bump on the main road,” said Josh, a frustrated driver FOX23 spoke with at a QuikTrip near 81st and Memorial.
KTUL
Oklahoma will stop granting licenses to grow, sell marijuana
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma will stop giving out new licenses to grow, sell, or process marijuana at the end of August. The moratorium was supposed to start Monday, but the application deadline was extended at the last minute. The Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority admitted it made a mistake...
KOCO
Incorrectly installed septic systems in Oklahoma counties lead to revoked license
STILLWATER, Okla. — Septic systems installed incorrectly in some Oklahoma counties have led to a revoked license. Up to 70 homes could have sewage in their yards across Payne and Noble counties. The Department of Environmental Qualities said it is an ongoing investigation into a local septic system installer...
First beagles brought to Tulsa from testing facility adopted
TULSA, Okla. — The Humane Society of Tulsa (HST) announced that first of the beagles brought to Tulsa from a breeding facility in Cumberland, Virginia were adopted. 4,000 beagles were rescued from the facility in late July and the HST took in more than 200 beagles to help. Applicants...
This Oklahoma Two-Story Gas Station & Restaurant is One of the Largest in the U.S.
This Oklahoma roadside attraction is part gas station, part restaurant, and is one of the largest and most iconic buildings along any U.S. highway. The historic Will Rogers Archway in Vinita, OK. A look inside the historic Will Rogers Archway in Vinita, OK. over the I-44 highway. It's a two-story...
This Oklahoma Hidden Oasis is the Perfect Place to Cool Off & Unwind This Summer
There's a hidden oasis in Oklahoma where the waters are crystal clear and aqua-blue as a tropical island. A beautiful place where the entire family can cool off and unwind this summer. As hot as it's been lately we're all looking for a reprieve from Mother Nature's moodiness and the never-ending 100-degree oppressive heat!
KTUL
Alleged violent offender now in Muskogee County custody
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) -- Muskogee County Sheriff's Office says it is searching for Trevor McManus. Multiple agencies including the U.S. Marshall and Oklahoma Highway Patrol are all responding to the scene. McManus allegedly assaulted and was very violent with his girlfriend. MCSO says this includes shoving her to the ground,...
nonprofitquarterly.org
What Really Destroyed Tulsa’s Black Wall Street
The 1921 race riots in Tulsa were one of the most devastating outbreaks of white violence against African Americans during Jim Crow. A year ago, around the 100th anniversary of the massacre, national publications, including the New York Times and the Wall Street Journal, produced retrospectives, as did the Tulsa Oklahoman.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Stabbing Suspect Appears in Court
A Wyoming woman who was listed as a wanted suspect on Wednesday has been taken in to custody. Kimbra Taggart is currently being held at the Washington County Jail on a $75,000 bond. Taggart had her bond set during a court appearance in Washington County on Thursday. Official charges could be presented against the defendant on Friday.
Tulsa man pleads no contest to molestation charges
TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa man charged with molesting a minor pled no contest. Billy Covey blind pled no contest in Tulsa County Wednesday morning. He is charged with six counts of lewd molestation dating back to September 2013. In March 2021, the “Fugitive Warrants Team” within the Tulsa...
bartlesvilleradio.com
WCSO Looking for Female Suspect Involved in Stabbing
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is looking for your assistance in locating a female suspect involved in a stabbing on Monday. Kimbra Jane Taggart is believed to be involved in the incident that occurred on U.S. Highway 75, just south of West 3600 Rd. Taggart is a 5-7 white female weighing 180 pounds. The 23-year old has brown eyes and several tattoos, including some on or near or face. It is believed she may be in a pickup truck headed to Texas and she was most recently in the area of the Fairfield Inn and Suites in Bartlesville.
Tulsa police identify man killed during series of car thefts
TPD said two of the trucks were left unlocked with the keys inside. This is an active investigation, we will update as more information becomes available.
Tulsa police make arrest in connection with fatal shooting at Center of the Universe
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police have arrested a man in connection with a deadly shooting near the Center of the Universe in Tulsa. Dusty Stevens was arrested Monday, weeks after the shooting happened. Police say Stevens admitted to firing the first shot that led to a shootout on July 17.
travelnowsmart.com
Best Brunch in Tulsa, OK — 20 Top Places!
Tulsa, Oklahoma is a great place to start planning your next epic food adventure. This beautiful city, located on the Arkansas River, isn’t just famous for its Art Deco Architecture. It is also a gastronomic hub, with its wide selection of restaurants serving appetizing brunch dishes that will titillate...
