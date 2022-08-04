Under the weather: Dry streak comes to an end, but warmth quickly returning

Read on mltnews.com
SeaScare parade coming to Brier Aug. 10
Get ready for more summer fun as the SeaScare and Brier Realty Porch Light Parade comes to Brier at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10 along Brier Road. The parade theme is scary sea creatures, octopi, pirates, boats, and nautical or any sea-related idea. The event will feature a variety of participants including local classic cars, race cars, a couple of bands including the Kenmore and District Pipe Band, a free Brier Salmon Derby sponsored by the Fish Market at QFC with a drawing after the parade, a pie-eating contest for 20 youths ages 5-14, a book sale, food drive and also live music from The Urban Renewal Project.
Citing supply chain issues, PUD delays installation of smart meters in homes, businesses
Due to supply chain and manufacturing issues, Snohomish County PUD said Monday it is delaying the deployment of its smart meter program until mid-2023. The program, known as Connect Up, will install new electric and water advanced meters on all customers’ homes and businesses. The PUD was originally scheduled...
Tickets on sale for Evergreen State Fair in Monroe
Tickets are on sale for the 2022 Evergreen State Fair, being held Aug. 25-30 and Sept. 1-5 in Monroe. The fair runs from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. (The barns, display hall, 4H building and event center close at 9 p.m.) On the final day, Sept. 5, the fair...
Snohomish County purchases first hotel for those without housing
Snohomish County is planning to use American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to purchase its first hotel to be converted into “time-limited, bridge housing” for those who are homeless. The Days Inn facility in Everett will provide 74 new units to those individuals living without shelter, the county...
What’s being built? City of MLT has a map for that
Curious about a building project in Mountlake Terrace? With light rail arriving in 2024, new developments are popping up in the city, and you might be wondering as you drive or walk by — what’s being built there?. The City of Mountlake Terrace has on its website a...
Next Coffee with the City Aug. 10
The Mountlake Terrace community is invited to the monthly Virtual Coffee with the City from 6 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10, via Zoom. The coffee hour presents an informal opportunity to hear what’s happening, ask questions and share feedback. This is a casual setting with the city...
Playtime: Help for families counting the days to kindergarten
On the way out of the Lynnwood Library, after picking up another round of holds, there was an adorable flier with a cartoon space shuttle and brightly-colored planets flying out of a wide open book that read “Countdown to Kindergarten: 100 Essential Picture Books.” Now the time leading up to kindergarten looks a bit different today than it did when my kids started, mainly because the Edmonds School District now offers Kindergarten Jump Start, a pre-kindergarten, transitional program that happens at each district elementary school.
Mountlake Terrace police host first ‘Cops and Clergy’ Event
Members of the Mountlake Terrace Police Department and local faith leaders met during a recent Cops and Clergy event to discuss ways they can work together to help people in crisis. Police and about two dozen faith leaders gathered at the Mountlake Terrace Police Department July 28. The goal is...
Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: July 29-Aug. 4
7100 block 220th Street Southwest: Police received a report that a large rock was thrown through the window of a business. The rock broke one large pane of glass and also hit a display case, breaking a glass cup and knocking items out of the case. 220th Street Southwest and...
Applicants sought for affordable housing projects in Snohomish County
Snohomish County is encouraging nonprofit organizations, for-profit developers and government agencies to submit applications to create affordable rental housing; expand homeownership development and pursue new shelter projects. An estimated $1.6 million in federal funds under the HOME Investment Partnerships Program (HOME) is anticipated to be available for the 2023 program...
VFW youth essay contests underway
Every year, Edmonds Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 8870 sponsors a group of student essay contests, along with VFW posts throughout the nation. Applications are made available through the local schools but students may also enter directly by filling out the application and submitting their entry to VFW Post 8870 prior to Oct. 31.
