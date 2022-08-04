Artists sought for Arts of the Terrace juried show

Read on mltnews.com
Tickets on sale for Evergreen State Fair in Monroe
Tickets are on sale for the 2022 Evergreen State Fair, being held Aug. 25-30 and Sept. 1-5 in Monroe. The fair runs from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. (The barns, display hall, 4H building and event center close at 9 p.m.) On the final day, Sept. 5, the fair...
Next Coffee with the City Aug. 10
The Mountlake Terrace community is invited to the monthly Virtual Coffee with the City from 6 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10, via Zoom. The coffee hour presents an informal opportunity to hear what’s happening, ask questions and share feedback. This is a casual setting with the city...
Scene in Mountlake Terrace: Ballinger Park pond
Stephen Antonson: Funeral mass set for Aug. 12 at Holy Rosary
On July 28th, Stephen Antonson, loving son, brother, husband, father, and friend passed away at the age of 46. Born in Philadelphia, Steve was one of three brothers raised in Rome, NY. After attending Rome Catholic High School, Steve graduated with a degree in Biology from the Rochester Institute of Technology. In 1998, Steve moved to Seattle working at Amazon, Holland America, and eventually Sunrise Identity where he met Angela Petosa. The couple married in 2007.
AJ Adamski appointed Leadership Snohomish County executive director
AJ Adamski has been appointed the new executive director of Leadership Snohomish County (LSC). Adamski joins the organization with over 20 years in the field of education as a teacher and school administrator. As part of a military family, she traveled the world and developed an appreciation of different cultures and communities.
Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: July 29-Aug. 4
7100 block 220th Street Southwest: Police received a report that a large rock was thrown through the window of a business. The rock broke one large pane of glass and also hit a display case, breaking a glass cup and knocking items out of the case. 220th Street Southwest and...
Construction on I-90 between North Bend and Ellensburg ramps up next week
Cross-state travel is going to be challenging for people who use Interstate 90 between North Bend and Ellensburg starting next week. The Washington State Department of Transportation and contractor crews are repairing over a dozen bridge decks, widening lanes and replacing several miles of deteriorating concrete panels. This work requires lane closures and traffic shifts. People need to anticipate delays and congestion, adjust travel times or consider alternate routes.
Under the weather: Dry streak comes to an end, but warmth quickly returning
It is! After a 16-day hiatus from measurable rainfall at Paine Field, we finally received some rain on Thursday Aug. 4 —and boy, did it feel nice. At the time of writing this, the temperature outside at KPAE is sitting pretty at around 60 degrees. This feels quite refreshing after what seemed like a never-ending stretch of hot weather.
