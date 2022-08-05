Read on www.thehollywoodgossip.com
'Street Outlaws' Star Ryan Fellows Dies in Crash While Filming Discovery Show
Ryan Fellows, a star on Discovery's hit series Street Outlaws: Fastest in America, has died. Fellows was killed in a car accident during filming of the popular racing series in Nevada on Sunday, Aug. 7. His death was confirmed to TMZ by Discovery, who shared in a statement, "The Street Outlaws family is heartbroken by the accident that led to the tragic death of Ryan Fellows. We extend our deepest sympathy to Ryan's loved ones as they process this sudden and devastating loss." Fellows was 41.
Welcome to Plathville Siblings Release Statement: We're United! Against Olivia!
Olivia Plath may no longer be welcome in Plathville. Late last week, in the wake of Ethan’s wife feuding with her in-laws on multiple episodes of their TLC reality show, Moriah Plath released a lengthy statement. “We as a family have decided to not be divided anymore,” the message...
Nathan Griffith: I'm Homeless Because of My Psycho Wife! I Need a Place to Stay!
Nathan Griffith is best known as the former fiancé of Jenelle Evans. Obviously, Nate dodged a bullet by not getting married to Jenelle, but his life hasn’t been very easy in the years since they parted ways. Back in May, Griffith got married to a woman named Mayra...
Jennifer Davis, Seeking Sister Wife Star and Throuple Member PREGNANT with First Child
She may be in an unusual relationship, but Jennifer Davis is now experiencing an emotion to which millions of women can relate:. In a sneak peek at the August 8 episode of Seeking Sister Wife, Jennifer says the following to producers:. We have something to tell you. We’re pregnant!
Kanye West BLASTS Pete Davidson Following Kim Kardashian Breakup News: The Clown Is Dead!
As you’ve no doubt heard by now, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have broken up after nine months of dating. It’s sad news for Kim and Pete, and the millions who loved them as a couple. But it’s wonderful news for their number one hater, Kanye West.
Audrey Roloff Reveals Moving Date (And It's Coming Up Fast!)
As previously reported, Audrey and Jeremy Roloff recently bought the farm. The parents of three — who rose to fame as cast members on Little People, Big World — purchased their very own farm this summer. “After a two-year search spanning all over the state of Oregon… IT....
Mackenzie McKee Sends Tweet, Sparks Grave Concern Over Her Mental Health
Mackenzie McKee has given fans a major cause for concern. The veteran Teen Mom OG star announced a couple weeks ago that her marriage is over — yes, she claims, for real this time… following numerous other instances of McKee alleging she was done with her husband, Josh.
