'Street Outlaws' Star Ryan Fellows Dies in Crash While Filming Discovery Show

Ryan Fellows, a star on Discovery's hit series Street Outlaws: Fastest in America, has died. Fellows was killed in a car accident during filming of the popular racing series in Nevada on Sunday, Aug. 7. His death was confirmed to TMZ by Discovery, who shared in a statement, "The Street Outlaws family is heartbroken by the accident that led to the tragic death of Ryan Fellows. We extend our deepest sympathy to Ryan's loved ones as they process this sudden and devastating loss." Fellows was 41.
Audrey Roloff Reveals Moving Date (And It's Coming Up Fast!)

As previously reported, Audrey and Jeremy Roloff recently bought the farm. The parents of three — who rose to fame as cast members on Little People, Big World — purchased their very own farm this summer. “After a two-year search spanning all over the state of Oregon… IT....
