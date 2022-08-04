Read on www.fortstocktonpioneer.com
Related
fortstocktonpioneer.com
KIDS JUST WANNA HAVE FUN
Over 40 youngsters from Fort Stockton and the surrounding area took part in the Second Annual Tiny Tot Track Meet held on the Fort Stockton Middle School campus on July 30. Kids ranging from 1-6 years old were able to participate in the event. Fort Stockton native Tammy Lujan, who started the event a year ago, put on the event once again this year and hopes to continue to do so in the future. Her passion for the sport of track and field, and her son Tomas, 3, originally inspired her to organize the event. “I decided to host a tiny tot track meet because track and field has always been near and dear to my heart. With covid restrictions so rough in 2020 I felt activities for the youth were struggling. I wanted my son, who was 2-years-old at the time, to get social and get active,” she said. “I wanted to involve children ages six and under because they don’t have a lot of activities do to for them. It is very rewarding to know that I can contribute to our youth in this community.” Pictured from left to right is Genesis Arguing, Aubrey Gonzalez, Piper McCullough, Emory Young, and Azariah Rivera. Photo by Nathan Heuer.
fortstocktonpioneer.com
YOUR GUIDE TO LOCAL PLACES TO GO AND THINGS TO DO
Body If you have an event for our Do Something! listing, please e-mail nathan.heuer fortstocktonpioneer.com. The Summer Off The Patio series concludes on Thursday, Aug. 4 at the Annie Riggs Museum with Ken Baucham performing live from 7-8 p.m. Aug. 5. The Fort Stockton Film Society presents Destry Rides Again...
Pecos Cantaloupe Festival returns to Downtown Pecos
PECOS, Texas — The Town of Pecos City is celebrating the return of the Pecos Cantaloupe Festival. Admission is free and the event will feature a variety of fun activities themed to the town's connection to the fruit. These include a jalapeño eating contest, a strength contest, cantaloupe decorating,...
fortstocktonpioneer.com
Grants available for local artists and musicians
Body The Fort Stockton SLAM (Support of Local Arts & Music) grant applications are now being accepted until Aug. 31, 2022, for artists and musicians residing in Pecos County. Mini-grants are available for up to $500 for supplies, event costs, and more. Applicants must live and perform in Pe cos County and be age 18-years-old or over.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cw39.com
Arrests deal ‘devastating blow’ to transnational smuggling gang after migrant woman’s death in Texas
EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Law enforcement officials have solved the death of an Indigenous Guatemalan woman last year in Crane County, Texas, and in the process have taken down the leaders of a ruthless international human smuggling organization. The woman’s family had paid smugglers $10,000 to transport...
Comments / 0