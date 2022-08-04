Over 40 youngsters from Fort Stockton and the surrounding area took part in the Second Annual Tiny Tot Track Meet held on the Fort Stockton Middle School campus on July 30. Kids ranging from 1-6 years old were able to participate in the event. Fort Stockton native Tammy Lujan, who started the event a year ago, put on the event once again this year and hopes to continue to do so in the future. Her passion for the sport of track and field, and her son Tomas, 3, originally inspired her to organize the event. “I decided to host a tiny tot track meet because track and field has always been near and dear to my heart. With covid restrictions so rough in 2020 I felt activities for the youth were struggling. I wanted my son, who was 2-years-old at the time, to get social and get active,” she said. “I wanted to involve children ages six and under because they don’t have a lot of activities do to for them. It is very rewarding to know that I can contribute to our youth in this community.” Pictured from left to right is Genesis Arguing, Aubrey Gonzalez, Piper McCullough, Emory Young, and Azariah Rivera. Photo by Nathan Heuer.

