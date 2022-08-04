ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greensboro, NC
City
Ferguson, NC
Greensboro, NC
Sports
wschronicle.com

Busta’s Ladies of the Week: North Carolina pageant queen first Native American to hold title

On March 21, 2022, Aja Ivey celebrated being clean and sober from drugs and alcohol for five years. Now she’s on an amazing journey and there ain’t no stopping her now. This past January, Aja became Mrs. Fayetteville Plus America. On March 11, I was one of the judges at the Hawthorne Inn Conference Center in Winston-Salem, that witnessed Aja receiving her crown as the inaugural Mrs. N.C. Plus America. On July 2 the inaugural moments continued at the Omni Hotel in Houston, Texas. It was the first time in the history of the Miss Plus America pageant system that three N.C. Mrs. division delegates earned a spot as one of the top five in the finalist competition.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WRAL

Restaurant Ratings: Church's Chicken, Don Beto's Tacos, Bonefish Grill

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Restaurant Ratings: Church's Chicken, Don Beto's Tacos, Bonefish Grill. Keely Arthur and 5 on Your Side this week bring you restaurant ratings for Church's Chicken...
DURHAM, NC
FOX8 News

NC couple wins $150,000 off $2 ticket

MOORE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — When Edward Gosselin Jr., of West End, checked his morning emails and saw a notification that he won a Powerball prize, he immediately told his wife the good news, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. “I was just eating my breakfast when he told me,” said Joan Gosselin, […]
WEST END, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sedgefield Country Club#Wyndham Week#The Friars Golf Podcast#Pga#Abg Si Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Sports
dukebasketballreport.com

Watch Wendell Moore Totally Embarrass A Defender

Duke fans got to watch Wendell Moore grow from an uncertain freshman to an immensely poised junior who could help his team in so many ways, both on offense and defense. At times he showed huge athleticism, soaring for powerful dunks or just outrunning guys for a loose ball. But...
DURHAM, NC
WXII 12

'I am a Queen' hosts back-to-school giveaway

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Nonprofit "I am a Queen" hosted its 14th back-to-school giveaway Saturday, but, for the first time in years, kids could hand-pick their supplies inside the Windsor Recreation Center. The COVID-19 pandemic forced the organization to be drive-thru only, but executive director Alana Allen said nothing would stop them from holding the event.
GREENSBORO, NC
elonnewsnetwork.com

Iconic statue to leave Graham

Seward Johnson’s “Embracing Peace” is leaving Graham after nearly three years on display on the front lawn of Alamance Arts. An artist and philanthropist, Johnson initially gained prominence for his sculptures depicting people engaged in everyday activities. Even though Johnson died March 10, 2020, at age 89, his sculptures travel regularly in an effort to continue his legacy and reach as many communities as possible, according to Jenée Castellanos, associate curator at The Seward Johnson Atelier.
GRAHAM, NC
atozsports.com

Watch: Tennessee Vols’ drop must-see video of QB Hendon Hooker

The Tennessee Vols‘ social media team dropped a must-see video of quarterback Hendon Hooker on Friday. Tennessee released a Mic’d up video of Hooker that shows the Greensboro, NC native as he goes through a practice. For the most part, the Hooker that fans see is a reserved,...
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy