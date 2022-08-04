Meet Pierre Cormier and Devin Holiday, Idaho State's new secondary coaches

Zelma Amorett Adams, our beloved mother, grandmother, and friend, passed away peacefully in Idaho Falls on August 6, 2022. Zelma was born on February 19, 1932 near Aberdeen Idaho to George and Mae (Fifield) Peck. She was the 2nd oldest daughter in a family of 9 children. She had many cherished memories of working and playing on the family farm with her treasured siblings. While in high school, Zelma first met her future sweetheart Bob Adams at a football game when he politely, but firmly asked her to get off of his car. Wedding bells rang on June 9, 1950 in Pocatello, Idaho. A long awaited blessing came on April 13, 2013 when their marriage was solemnized and family sealed in the Idaho Falls Temple. Zelma loved being a mother and filled her home with music, love, laughter, and gospel teachings. She was an excellent homemaker and a hard worker. She was a gifted seamstress, artist, gardner, florist, teacher and shared her talents liberally. Our mother followed the Savior's example by lightening burdens and scattering sunshine wherever she went. She had a special love for children and the elderly. She served faithfully in the church and set an example of devotion to God and family. Zelma looked forward to a heavenly reunion with her loving husband Bob, parents, siblings (Dorthy, Bobby, Leora, Gilbert, Jay) and many others. She is survived by her siblings Rulon, Clarence (laRie), Janiel (Les), and sister-in-law Connie. She will be deeply missed by her children; Katherine (Terrell) Smith, Scott (Janet) Adams, Jennifer (Jeff) Hunter, Travis (Kim) Adams, grandchildren and friends of all ages. Our family expresses gratitude for the excellent care our mother received from EIRMC and the medical community. We especially want to give thanks for the love and kindness shown to our mother and family by the great community of Shelley. Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Saturday, August 13th 2022 at the Shelley 3rd and 5th Ward Building (513 South Park Ave.) The family will meet with friends Friday evening from 6:00-7:30 PM at the Nalder Funeral Home (110 West Oak) in Shelley and Saturday morning from 9:30-10:40 at the church. Burial will be in the Shelley Hillcrest Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nalderfuneralhome.com. Zelma 2/19/1932 - 8/6/2022Amorett Adams.

IDAHO FALLS, ID ・ 6 HOURS AGO