Read on www.feastmagazine.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Multiple Golden Corral Restaurants Temporarily Closing For Several Months With No NoticeJoel EisenbergAlton, IL
Mother-daughter duo make history as Southwest pilotsB.R. ShenoySaint Louis, MO
Major grocery store chain just re-opened store location in MissouriKristen WaltersFerguson, MO
Five restaurants in Missouri that are considered the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensMissouri State
The historical and now demolished Ambassador Theatre in St. Louis was luxurious back in its dayCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Related
Over 150 midwest resellers involved in St. Louis sneaker convention
Sneakerheads had the opportunity of a lifetime at Missouri's biggest sneaker and clothing convention.
Generous customer leaves $300 tip on $45 bill at St. Louis restaurant
One generous customer recently went above and beyond to thank a server at one St. Louis restaurant for their service.
Sauce On The Side celebrates 10 years with new Creve Coeur location
ST. LOUIS – Sauce On The Side is celebrating 10 years with a new location in Creve Coeur. The new address is 701 North New Ballas Road. Click here for more information.
feastmagazine.com
The Blue Duck's Randy Boyce shares his controversial drink opinions
Randy Boyce has been in the restaurant industry since he was 15. He worked at the original The Blue Duck in Washington, Missouri, and Square One Brewery & Distillery in St. Louis before moving to Chicago to train and gain more experience bartending. After stints in Chicago and Washington, D.C., Boyce moved back to St. Louis. “At that time, I was trying to get out of the scene because I had been battling some issues with alcoholism. I’m actually five years sober now,” he says.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
People’s Community Action hosted resource fair over weekend
Back-to-school supplies and Covid relief resources were given away Saturday at the Bettie Jean Kerr People's Health Center on Delmar.
RFT (Riverfront Times)
St. Louis Couple Uncovers the Secret History of Soulard Homes
On a recent Friday, Neil Putz took the day off from work. But he didn’t spend it relaxing at his century-old Soulard home. He and his wife, Veronica, went on a date to St. Louis City Hall, where they scoured the record of deeds. It was July, nearly five...
Highest paying jobs in St. Louis that require a graduate degree
Stacker compiled the highest paying jobs that require a graduate degree in St. Louis, MO-IL using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
KMOX welcomes St. Louis native Matt Pauley
ST. LOUIS – Matt Pauley is the newest voice at KMOX, but he isn’t new to St. Louis. “It’s been fun,” Pauley said. “I grew up in St. Louis, left for college and I hadn’t been back since.” After graduating from Ladue High School and attending Kansas State University, Pauley began a career in baseball […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mother, daughter lead historic Southwest Airlines flight to St. Louis
A historic Southwest Airlines flight recently landed in St. Louis. In July, Holly Petitt and Keely Petitt became the first-ever mother/daughter pilot duo to lead a Southwest Airlines flight.
St. Louis archivists discover original 1878 Budweiser trademark and label
Archivists with the St. Louis Recorder of Deeds made a marvelous of discovery of city history.
Grant’s Farm in St. Louis area welcomes five new Clydesdales
Grant's Farm has welcomed five new Clydesdales to its fleet in south St. Louis County. All five of the horses are just six months old and enjoying their habitats.
edglentoday.com
Celebration Of Life Held For Alton's Beloved My Just Desserts Business Owner Yvonne Campbell
FLORISSANT, MO. - On July 12, 2022, Yvonne Campbell departed this life while doing something she loved, vacationing in Montego Bay, Jamaica, with her family. There was immediate support from the community, her friends and family, and beloved customers of her business My Just Desserts. All these people met to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Carjacking in north St. Louis
A man had his car stolen while fixing one Saturday morning.
Jo Koy pays visit to Filipino restaurant in STL
ST. LOUIS – “Easter Sunday,” a movie starring Filipino comedian Jo Koy comes out this Friday. He made a stop at Guerrilla Street Food in Maryland Heights and sent his compliments to the chef! Joel Crespo is the cofounder of Guerrilla Street Food. He brought the spices to FOX 2 and let us know there is quite a Filipino food scene in the St. Louis area.
The record rainfall helps local farm crops in St. Louis area
Local farms have been battling with weather conditions this summer from extreme heat to historic flooding.
St. Louis Sewer District set to fix collapsed wall in Rock Hill
Flooded neighborhoods are now getting hit over and over again every time it rains.
Proposed Ozark Run byway from St. Louis to Branson awaits approval
A proposed scenic byway will take drivers from St. Louis through the Missouri Ozarks region and provide access to more than 150 recreational sites.
Illinois Business Journal
Belleville celebrates historic building rehab as affordable senior lofts with grand opening
Southwestern Illinois Development Authority (SWIDA) and Bywater Development Group joined with other key stakeholders and guests in July for a much-anticipated grand opening event to celebrate the successful completion and full-lease up of Lofts on the Square in downtown Belleville, Ill. The $14.2 million historic rehabilitation of a 90-year-old building...
RFT (Riverfront Times)
Must-Try Breakfast and Brunch Spots in St. Louis [PHOTOS]
Brunch is a safe space. You wake up, maybe a little hungover, you don't want to mess with the stove to fry up an egg or some bacon, and maybe you actually want a sandwich, instead. That's fine. St. Louis breakfast and brunch spots have you covered. We've rounded up...
40southnews.com
Maplewood History: Lustron Homes
Lustron homes were designed as an answer to the housing shortage in America following WWII. They were and still are a porcelainized enamel-coated, all metal, factory-made home. They were meant to require no maintenance. I really think they didn’t with the possible exception of the occasional wash (and wax?). I never heard of anyone waxing one but you know how your car looks even if it just sits in the driveway for a while.
Comments / 0