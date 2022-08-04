ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

feastmagazine.com

The Blue Duck's Randy Boyce shares his controversial drink opinions

Randy Boyce has been in the restaurant industry since he was 15. He worked at the original The Blue Duck in Washington, Missouri, and Square One Brewery & Distillery in St. Louis before moving to Chicago to train and gain more experience bartending. After stints in Chicago and Washington, D.C., Boyce moved back to St. Louis. “At that time, I was trying to get out of the scene because I had been battling some issues with alcoholism. I’m actually five years sober now,” he says.
MAPLEWOOD, MO
FOX 2

KMOX welcomes St. Louis native Matt Pauley

ST. LOUIS – Matt Pauley is the newest voice at KMOX, but he isn’t new to St. Louis. “It’s been fun,” Pauley said. “I grew up in St. Louis, left for college and I hadn’t been back since.” After graduating from Ladue High School and attending Kansas State University, Pauley began a career in baseball […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Jo Koy pays visit to Filipino restaurant in STL

ST. LOUIS – “Easter Sunday,” a movie starring Filipino comedian Jo Koy comes out this Friday. He made a stop at Guerrilla Street Food in Maryland Heights and sent his compliments to the chef! Joel Crespo is the cofounder of Guerrilla Street Food. He brought the spices to FOX 2 and let us know there is quite a Filipino food scene in the St. Louis area.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Illinois Business Journal

Belleville celebrates historic building rehab as affordable senior lofts with grand opening

Southwestern Illinois Development Authority (SWIDA) and Bywater Development Group joined with other key stakeholders and guests in July for a much-anticipated grand opening event to celebrate the successful completion and full-lease up of Lofts on the Square in downtown Belleville, Ill. The $14.2 million historic rehabilitation of a 90-year-old building...
BELLEVILLE, IL
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Must-Try Breakfast and Brunch Spots in St. Louis [PHOTOS]

Brunch is a safe space. You wake up, maybe a little hungover, you don't want to mess with the stove to fry up an egg or some bacon, and maybe you actually want a sandwich, instead. That's fine. St. Louis breakfast and brunch spots have you covered. We've rounded up...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
40southnews.com

Maplewood History: Lustron Homes

Lustron homes were designed as an answer to the housing shortage in America following WWII. They were and still are a porcelainized enamel-coated, all metal, factory-made home. They were meant to require no maintenance. I really think they didn’t with the possible exception of the occasional wash (and wax?). I never heard of anyone waxing one but you know how your car looks even if it just sits in the driveway for a while.
MAPLEWOOD, MO

