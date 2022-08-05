Kenan Thompson Will Receive Star on Prestigious Hollywood Walk of Fame

Read on www.blackenterprise.com
Related
Wendy Williams Doesn’t Back Down On Being Newly Married After Her Rep Denies Report
The latest controversy in the world of Wendy Williams swirls around an alleged “confirmed” rumor that the talk show host has recently married. According to Hollywood Unlocked, Williams recently married a police officer who works in New York City. Jason Lee, the media outlet’s owner, states that Williams called him to tell him the shocking and unexpected news. Williams has allegedly married an NYPD officer named Henry.
Anne Heche’s Family Responds After Actress’ Fiery Crash
Actress Anne Heche has been hospitalized after a fiery car crash in Los Angeles, according to multiple reports.Witnesses cited by TMZ late Friday said the Wag the Dog and Donnie Brasco star was seen crashing into the garage of an apartment building in her Mini Cooper, only to drive away as bystanders tried to come to her aid. She then reportedly plowed into a nearby home in Mar Vista a short time later, sparking a blaze that engulfed the vehicle and spread throughout the house.A representative for the actress confirmed that she was in stable condition but asked for privacy,...
Willow Smith Speaks on Oscar Slap for First Time, Says It Rocked Her ‘Internal Demons’
Willow Smith finally spoke on her father’s infamous Oscar’s slap in March, in a Friday interview with Billboard. The 21-year-old rock star revealed that the slap itself didn’t elicit so much reaction from her as much as the aftermath of the scandal, compelling her to do inner work and face her own flaws. She shared with the outlet that the awards ceremony slap “didn’t rock me as much as my own internal demons.”
Beauty and Brains: Russell and Kimora Lee Simmons’ Daughter Aoki Addresses Criticism Over Decision To Pursue Modeling
Aoki Simmons is not here for TikTok’s peanut gallery questioning her life choices. Currently a Harvard student, Aoki was blessed with intelligence, beauty, height, and a svelte build, all of which came from both her parents Kimora Lee Simmons and Hip Hop mogul Russell Simmons. No wonder she is taking advantage of her highly coveted attributes by venturing into modeling, according to People.
RELATED PEOPLE
Final Season Of Ava DuVernay Drama ‘Queen Sugar’ To Premiere In September
The drama about three siblings living in New Orleans stars actress Rutina Wesley from True Blood, Dawn-Lyen Gardner and Kofi Siriboe. All seven of the seasons featured all women directors, and the final season will be no different. Directors set to direct the final season of the series include showrunner Shaz Bennett, Patricia Cardoso, Aurora Guerrero, DeMane Davis, Kat Candler and Stacey Muhammad. DuVernay will direct the final episode. The Instagram account for the drama also announced the premiere date.
#TrendCheck: Britney Spears & Elton John Join Forces
Here's what's trending from TikTok to Twitter!
Olivia Newton-John death – live: Daughter posts moving tribute to Grease star, who has died aged 73
Hollywood legend Olivia Newton-John has died of breast cancer. She was 73 years old. The actor’s husband John Easterling announced her death on her Facebook page on Monday afternoon (8 August). “Dame Olivia Newton-John (73) passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends,” the post read.“We ask that everyone please respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time.”Easterling continued: “Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer.”“Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer.” Read More Olivia Newton-John death: Actor, singer and activist dies aged 73Olivia Newton-John told women to ‘trust their instincts’ after first mammogram failed to pick up breast cancerGrease The Musical star: It was surreal to break Dame Olivia’s death to audienceThere was more to Olivia Newton-John than just Grease
Black Music Action Coalition Returns With Its Second Annual Music In Action Awards Gala At The Beverly Hilton On September 22, 2022
The Black Music Action Coalition (BMAC) announced the second annual Music In Action Awards Gala, which will celebrate notable recording artists, executives, activists, and companies that have utilized their platforms to affect social change over the past year. The event will take place on Thursday, Sept. 22 at The Beverly Hilton and will feature inspirational speeches, heartfelt tributes, show-stopping performances, and surprise presenters.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Sheree Zampino Says She ‘Bumped Heads’ While Co-Parenting With Ex, Will Smith, and Wife Jada
On Monday, the audience of the Behind the Velvet Rope podcast got the scoop from Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, Sheree Zampino, about her experiences co-parenting with her ex-husband Will Smith and his wife Jada Pinkett Smith. According to Page Six, Zampino explained to the podcast’s host David Yontef...
NFL・
Black Twitter Accuses Tyler Perry of Blaming the Black Community for Whitney Houston’s Death
Tyler Perry is under fire on “Black Twitter” after he seemed to insinuate that the Black community played a part in the personal issues that led to Whitney Houston’s death. The late singer passed away at a Beverly Hills hotel on Feb. 11, 2012, from an accidental...
Kanye West Trolls Pete Davidson with ‘Skete Davidson Dead at 28,’ After Kim Kardashian Breakup
The feud between Kanye West and Pete Davidson resumed after news hit that the former Saturday Night Live actor and West’s estranged wife, Kim Kardashian, broke up. Ye returned to Instagram to troll his adversary earlier today, posting a photo with a fake newspaper headline utilizing the nickname he created for Davidson.
Zakiya Dalila Harris Book ‘The Other Black Girl’ To Become Comedy On Hulu Produced By Rashida Jones
Hulu has ordered a comedy series based on the novel by Zakiya Dalila Harris, The Other Black Girl, according to Variety. The series, also named The Other Black Girl, will be produced by actress and producer Rashida Jones along with Harris, Adam Fishbach, Tara Duncan, Marty Bowen and Wyck Godfrey. The announcement was made on Aug. 4 during both the Television Critics Association virtual press tour.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Meet Tracy Christian: Hollywood’s Only Black Talent Agency Owner Expands While Other Agencies Cease To Exist
Just ahead of our second annual National Black Business Month Block Party, BLACK ENTERPRISE is spotlighting talent agent Tracy Christian, an undeniable force in a male-dominated industry. We are celebrating Christian’s trailblazing moves as the only Black female talent agent who owns her agency in Hollywood. Her journey to entrepreneurship...
Black Enterprise
New York City, NY
130K+
Followers
14K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT
BLACK ENTERPRISE, your ultimate source for wealth creation, is the premier business, investing, and wealth-building resource for African Americans.https://www.blackenterprise.com
Comments / 1